Coal Bikes Introduces UK-Made SCAB DJ frameset.

PRESS RELEASE: Coal Bikes
Born from our passion and background in BMX, the Coal SCAB marks an exciting progression for Coal Bikes as we venture back into the realm of dirt jumping. Handcrafted in the UK, the SCAB was built to fulfill our own desire to get back on dirt jumps and trails and hone our skills.
With some success racing at the highest level of BMX, Coal Bikes founder and head frame builder Gavin White knows a thing or two about being airborne on 2 wheels, and so the SCAB features a slender frame constructed of steel with a contemporary geometry delivering optimum control and manoeuvrability giving you the confidence to push your limits.
The hand-welded double-butted Reynolds 631 front triangle of the SCAB is meticulously mated to a 4130 rear triangle to balance lightweight with hard-hitting durability. The low weight helps to build speed and pump landings and turns, giving the SCAB an addictive ride quality that will keep you at the trails all evening. It's a bike that can handle anything you throw at it, ready for a fun session with your mates or hitting that one line you've been looking at all summer.
The SCAB's geometry includes a 69-degree head angle and a generous 430mm for a little extra stability at higher speeds and riding bigger gaps. The short 382mm chainstay length makes the SCAB agile and easy to manual, while the horizontal dropouts make it simple for dialling in chain tension. Keeping things nice and simple, the SCAB gets a threaded BSA bottom bracket, 44mm headtube and 135mm rear hub spacing, plus external cable routing for a rear disc brake.
Riders have the option of either the UK-made Coal SCAB frame
, only priced at £900, or a complete bike build with top-notch components from fellow UK brand DMR priced at £1999. Customers also have the option to have their SCAB painted in the RAL colour of their choice so they have a bike that reflects their own style! Coal SCAB Frame Features
- UK-made dirt jump frameset.
- Double-butted Reyonds 631 front triangle.
- 4130 rear triangle.
- Heavy-duty horizontal dropouts.
- 44mm headtube.
- Threaded BSA BB.
- 69-degree head angle.
- 430mm reach.
- £900 frame only with custom RAL colour.
- Available internationally.
- Order your Coal SCAB here
.About Coal Bikes
I'm Gavin White, and for the past 26 years, I've been honing my welding skills, obsessing over perfection, and envisioning the ultimate mountain bike that reflects my own vision and expertise.
Growing up amidst the rugged landscapes of the East Midlands coal fields in the UK, I was surrounded by hard-working individuals who weren't afraid to get their hands dirty. Inspired by their resilience and determination, I chose the name "Coal Bikes" to pay homage to that strong work ethic. Just like the hardy coal miners, my bikes embody durability and toughness, purpose-built for riders who crave the thrill of conquering monumental challenges.
While I may have had my fair share of success as a competitive BMX racer back in the day, my passion these days lies in getting out into the woods and immersing myself in the world of mountain biking. And that's precisely what Coal Bikes is all about. These bikes are meticulously crafted to ensure that every adventure in the wilderness becomes a joyous and exhilarating experience. You may spot some influences from my BMX roots in the design, but rest assured, these retro-inspired beauties possess all the modern-day performance you could ever desire.
Learn more about Coal Bikes here
.
That is a beautiful frame.