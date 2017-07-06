Cockpit Setups - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017

When it comes to bike setup, few things are more personal than the feel of the handlebars. The rise, sweep, roll and stack each contribute to what a rider prefers, but the course being ridden and the type of bike they're going onto are also parts to consider. So how do some of the world's best have their cockpits setup for the Lenzerheide DH World Cup? Read on below to see







Troy Brosnan's Renthal bar and stem. He cuts the stock 31.8, 780mm bars down to 740mm. Troy Brosnan's Renthal bar and stem. He cuts the stock 31.8, 780mm bars down to 740mm.



Troy Brosnan



Bar Width: 740mm

Rise: 38mm

Stem Length: 45mm

Stack: 10mm under the stem, generally 5mm but changed for Andorra and have kept that way for the first run in Lenzerheide.

Brakes: Bite point in the middle.

• Grip tape on the shifter.

• No reach adjust/angle headset, tried the -1-degree but too slack.







TB is running 10mm of spacers beneath his Integra stem, which is the 0mm rise variety. TB is running 10mm of spacers beneath his Integra stem, which is the 0mm rise variety.





His lever angle is pretty standard/average. His lever angle is pretty standard/average. He runs his bite point in the middle. He runs his bite point in the middle.





Brosnan's Blackbox gear lever, all grip-taped up. Brosnan's Blackbox gear lever, all grip-taped up.







Gee's Pro bar and stem. He runs the Tharsis 9.8 bar cut down to 790mm from the stock 800mm. Gee's Pro bar and stem. He runs the Tharsis 9.8 bar cut down to 790mm from the stock 800mm.



Gee Atherton



Bar Width: 790mm

Rise: 10mm

Stem Length: 50mm Stem

Stack: 10mm under the stem, if it's steep they use stem spacers to raise the front end.

Brakes: Reach set somewhere in the middle, custom bent levers—comfort preference.





Gee has 10mm of spacers under his crown. If further adjustments are needed he uses spacers beneath his stem. Gee has 10mm of spacers under his crown. If further adjustments are needed he uses spacers beneath his stem.





Gee's levers are a little flatter than most of the others here. Check out the custom bend in them too. Gee's levers are a little flatter than most of the others here. Check out the custom bend in them too.





Gee's reach is 'somewhere in the middle' and bites at a comfortable distance from the bar. Gee's reach is 'somewhere in the middle' and bites at a comfortable distance from the bar.







Tahnee Seagrave's Pro cockpit. She cuts down the stock 800mm Tharsis 9.8 bar to 760mm. Tahnee Seagrave's Pro cockpit. She cuts down the stock 800mm Tharsis 9.8 bar to 760mm.



Tahnée Seagrave



Bar Width: 760mm

Rise: 20mm

Stem Length: 45mm

Stack: 0mm (Was running that on the old bike too.)

Brakes: Euro/American-style even though she's from the UK, reach all the way in, bite point adjusted to remain effective. Likes the brakes to be 'grabby' and levers at 47 degrees.





Seagrave is running no spacers under her crown and a 20mm rise bar. Seagrave is running no spacers under her crown and a 20mm rise bar.





Seagrave runs her brake levers at 47 degrees, a little steeper than others here. Seagrave runs her brake levers at 47 degrees, a little steeper than others here. She runs her bite point a little closer to the bar but likes them to be 'grabby'. She runs her bite point a little closer to the bar but likes them to be 'grabby'.







Miranda Miller's Joystick bar and stem. She runs the 8-Bit alloy bar cut down from 800mm to 770mm. Miranda Miller's Joystick bar and stem. She runs the 8-Bit alloy bar cut down from 800mm to 770mm.



Miranda Miller



Bar Width: 770mm

Rise: 20mm

Stem Length: 50mm

Stack: 15mm

• Changes between +1,1.5, 2-degree angle headsets.

• Basic setup comes from base setting made pre-season and using past track experience.

• Grip tape on the shifter.





Miller is running 15mm of spacers beneath her crown. Miller is running 15mm of spacers beneath her crown.





Her brake lever angle is pretty standard/average. Her brake lever angle is pretty standard/average. She has a pretty quick bite to her levers but they catch at an average point. She has a pretty quick bite to her levers but they catch at an average point.





Miller is also a fan of the grip-taped gear shifter. Miller is also a fan of the grip-taped gear shifter.







Adam Brayton's Hope Tech Bars cut from stock 800mm down to 760mm Adam Brayton's Hope Tech Bars cut from stock 800mm down to 760mm



Adam Brayton



Bar Width: 760mm

Rise: 20mm

Stem Length: 50mm

Stack: 5mm (Never changes.)

Bite point all the way in, reach all the way out

• Set at the start of the year and "get on with it"





Brayton's stem has one 5mm spacer under it and he says that he never changes this. Brayton's stem has one 5mm spacer under it and he says that he never changes this.





He runs his brakes a little more level than 'average', but not by much. He runs his brakes a little more level than 'average', but not by much. Brayton likes his brakes to bite a little way from the bar. Brayton likes his brakes to bite a little way from the bar.







Laurie Greenland's 31.8 Renthal Fatbar Carbon bars have been cut down from the stock 780mm to 760mm. Laurie Greenland's 31.8 Renthal Fatbar Carbon bars have been cut down from the stock 780mm to 760mm.



Laurie Greenland



Bar Width: 760mm

Rise: 30mm

Stem Length: 50mm

Stack: 12mm

• Far back on the reach and bite point around halfway.

• Extra 6mm frame reach from headset cups.

• Tends to stay the same, sometimes changes 5mm of height at the bars.





Greenland is running 12mm of spacers beneath his 30mm rise Renthals. He's also running the Integra stem in the 10mm rise option. Greenland is running 12mm of spacers beneath his 30mm rise Renthals. He's also running the Integra stem in the 10mm rise option.





Greenland's brake lever angle is pretty average. Greenland's brake lever angle is pretty average. He also runs a bite that is a good distance from the bars. He also runs a bite that is a good distance from the bars.







Mick Hannah runs his Spank Spike Vibracore bars cut down to 780mm from the stock 800mm Mick Hannah runs his Spank Spike Vibracore bars cut down to 780mm from the stock 800mm



Mick Hannah



Bar Width: 780mm

Rise: 30mm

Stem Length: 50mm

Stack: 20mm under stem, 10mm stem spacer.

• Doesn't tend to change much apart from Innsbruck Crankworx, slid stanchions down 10mm for slow track nature.

• Added grip tape on brake levers.





Hannah is running 20mm of spacers beneath his crown plus an additional 10mm spacer beneath the stem. Hannah is running 20mm of spacers beneath his crown plus an additional 10mm spacer beneath the stem.





The angle for his brake lever is pretty standard/average. The angle for his brake lever is pretty standard/average. His lever bites a comfortable distance from the bar, but a little closer than some of the others here. His lever bites a comfortable distance from the bar, but a little closer than some of the others here.





Hannah's grip tape lever for added control. Hannah's grip tape lever for added control.







Emilie Siegenthaler's Renthal cockpit, down to the push-on grips. She has cut her Fatbar down to 760mm. Emilie Siegenthaler's Renthal cockpit, down to the push-on grips. She has cut her Fatbar down to 760mm.



Emilie Siegenthaler



Bar width: 760mm

Rise: 10mm

Stem Length: 50mm

Stack: 0mm under the crown which stays pretty constant.

Brakes: Reach quite far in, as close as she can get it because she has small hands. Sands brake pads down too. The levers are quite loose so she can adjust them as she wants.





Siegenthaler is running the front end of her Pivot Phoenix Carbon low, with no spacers under the crown or Integra stem, which is the 0mm rise version. Siegenthaler is running the front end of her Pivot Phoenix Carbon low, with no spacers under the crown or Integra stem, which is the 0mm rise version.





Her brake lever angle is pretty standard/average. Her brake lever angle is pretty standard/average. Emilie runs her brakes really close to the bar because of her small hands and the bite point is close to the grip. Emilie runs her brakes really close to the bar because of her small hands and the bite point is close to the grip.





