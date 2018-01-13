Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Cody Gessel Sends it in 'Don't Touch the Ground' - Video
Jan 13, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
MENTIONS:
@deityusa
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
The Eyecatchers: 7 Intriguing New Bikes - Opinion
67515 views
Scott Genius 920 - Review
50376 views
We've Got Questions: Digging Deep at Enve
43464 views
YT Industries Releases Autobiographical Video, New Branding & 2018 Range
40595 views
Behind the Scenes: Developing the New Canyon Torque
39175 views
Anneke Beerten and Cody Kelley Sign with Alchemy Bicycles for 2018
39094 views
No Fly Zone: GoPro Leaving the Drone Business
37940 views
GT Factory Racing Announces 2018 Team
36193 views
18 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 2
secondtimeuser
(4 hours ago)
Despite all the sending it and cool lines, for some reason I think my favourite bit is just the hop over the small ledge in to the skatepark bowl - looks simple but you just know the punishment for even getting it slightly wrong would be brutal.
[Reply]
+ 5
foxinsocks
(8 hours ago)
That was sick! and motorhead to top it off, just like it should be!
[Reply]
+ 5
cunning-linguist
(7 hours ago)
Yeah banging! This lads style is second to none. He needs full blown sponsorship just so that he can throw out edits like this all the time!
[Reply]
+ 1
mark3
(3 hours ago)
Sorry I negged it, fat finger strikes again
[Reply]
+ 1
colemanb
(1 hours ago)
SO RAD. Also usually when I watch these videos I think, man I wish there were parks and trails like that near me that I could ride, then I'd be good at riding bikes. But literally everything in this video is within like 30 minutes of my house. My only excuse now is that I suck!!
[Reply]
+ 2
nojzilla
(2 hours ago)
FUCK YES! MTB needs more of this type of misbehaviour! It's like Jimmy LeVan an Tommy Dugan had a baby an he came out rippin 26
[Reply]
+ 1
adrennan
(2 hours ago)
i mean ya. it is cody gessel. you click on the damn video. reminds me of tommy dugan.
[Reply]
+ 1
westagil
(4 hours ago)
dang, after i saw the first huck with no brakes hardtail i knew it was going to be a freakin goodie
[Reply]
+ 1
CF519
(4 hours ago)
Style for dayyyyssss. I've never heard of him before somehow, but man, that was great!
[Reply]
+ 1
Monstertruckermotherfuker
(5 hours ago)
Was at some of Motorheads first gigs, ears are still ringing maybe that’s why I fall down. Well sent.
[Reply]
+ 1
nojzilla
(2 hours ago)
Heel Clickers an Saran Wraps
[Reply]
+ 1
nyhc00
(2 hours ago)
The long hair and blasting quarters reminds me of Tom Dugan a bit.
[Reply]
+ 1
stefanfresh
(4 hours ago)
WTF happened with that skateboarder guy...? That was brutal. Sick style.
[Reply]
+ 1
ionn
(6 hours ago)
what an awesome riding. Deity rocks
[Reply]
+ 1
SztAmaas
(3 hours ago)
You need balls to use Motorhead for audio, but matching. Well done.
[Reply]
+ 2
Shawn902
(6 hours ago)
The ground is lava
[Reply]
+ 1
cbro7092
(6 hours ago)
The steeze is real! Rad edit...
[Reply]
+ 1
flipsk12
(54 mins ago)
That was a rippin edit.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.032917
Mobile Version of Website
18 Comments
Post a Comment