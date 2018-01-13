VIDEOS

Cody Gessel Sends it in 'Don't Touch the Ground' - Video

Jan 13, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  


MENTIONS: @deityusa


Must Read This Week
The Eyecatchers: 7 Intriguing New Bikes - Opinion
67515 views
Scott Genius 920 - Review
50376 views
We've Got Questions: Digging Deep at Enve
43464 views
YT Industries Releases Autobiographical Video, New Branding & 2018 Range
40595 views
Behind the Scenes: Developing the New Canyon Torque
39175 views
Anneke Beerten and Cody Kelley Sign with Alchemy Bicycles for 2018
39094 views
No Fly Zone: GoPro Leaving the Drone Business
37940 views
GT Factory Racing Announces 2018 Team
36193 views

18 Comments

  • + 2
 Despite all the sending it and cool lines, for some reason I think my favourite bit is just the hop over the small ledge in to the skatepark bowl - looks simple but you just know the punishment for even getting it slightly wrong would be brutal.
  • + 5
 That was sick! and motorhead to top it off, just like it should be!
  • + 5
 Yeah banging! This lads style is second to none. He needs full blown sponsorship just so that he can throw out edits like this all the time!
  • + 1
 Sorry I negged it, fat finger strikes again
  • + 1
 SO RAD. Also usually when I watch these videos I think, man I wish there were parks and trails like that near me that I could ride, then I'd be good at riding bikes. But literally everything in this video is within like 30 minutes of my house. My only excuse now is that I suck!!
  • + 2
 FUCK YES! MTB needs more of this type of misbehaviour! It's like Jimmy LeVan an Tommy Dugan had a baby an he came out rippin 26
  • + 1
 i mean ya. it is cody gessel. you click on the damn video. reminds me of tommy dugan.
  • + 1
 dang, after i saw the first huck with no brakes hardtail i knew it was going to be a freakin goodie
  • + 1
 Style for dayyyyssss. I've never heard of him before somehow, but man, that was great!
  • + 1
 Was at some of Motorheads first gigs, ears are still ringing maybe that’s why I fall down. Well sent.
  • + 1
 Heel Clickers an Saran Wraps Big Grin
  • + 1
 The long hair and blasting quarters reminds me of Tom Dugan a bit.
  • + 1
 WTF happened with that skateboarder guy...? That was brutal. Sick style.
  • + 1
 what an awesome riding. Deity rocks
  • + 1
 You need balls to use Motorhead for audio, but matching. Well done.
  • + 2
 The ground is lava
  • + 1
 The steeze is real! Rad edit...
  • + 1
 That was a rippin edit.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.032917
Mobile Version of Website