Cody Kelley Confirms His Return to Specialized

Feb 5, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Cody Kelley has today confirmed he is back riding with Specialized in 2020. Specialized was the first brand to sign Kelley back in 2010 and he has now come full circle a decade later after racing for Yeti and Alchemy.

bigquotesSTOKED to tell you guys I’m part of the Specialized mtb family again! These guys ignited my mountain bike career with their support from the very beginning of my time in this industry back in 2010. So it feels great to be part of the team once again! Ohhh yeah! This bike..... yeah it’s something else Thanks for bringing me back on boardCody Kelley

It sounds like Cody is headed out on another EWS campaign this year after posting his best ever result in Northstar last year with a 7th.

19 Comments

  • 25 0
 Congrats Cody! We're stoked for you and for what the year has to come!
  • 15 1
 Congrats Cody!
  • 5 0
 Man this guy is going to sell some bikes!
  • 3 0
 Holding it down for Utah!!!! I'm seeing a few podiums in your future!
  • 3 0
 Wow hopefully a bunch of Cody edits this year! Congrats
  • 2 0
 That's awesome. I love this guy! 'Love.' You know what I mean. Best riding style out there!
  • 2 0
 ThT rock gap in the beginning of his vid is actually so big. But I will saw gwin made it look easy af
  • 3 0
 I want a go. Trails look mint.
  • 3 0
 Is the Enduro team back on fox again ? No öhlins anymore ?
  • 2 0
 Glad Cody is back with a sponsor....Kudos!
  • 1 0
 Dude is an amazing rider. He'll be deadly on that bike. He and Joe make a great team.
  • 1 0
 Fuck yes! Just glad this kid gets to keep riding with support.
  • 1 0
 He's fast down there ain't he?!
  • 1 0
 sick van tho
  • 1 0
 Go Cody!!!
  • 1 0
 To the top big dog!
  • 1 0
 Yes!
  • 1 0
 Anyone surprised?
  • 1 0
 Gross.

