Cody Kelley Confirms His Return to Specialized

Cody Kelley has today confirmed he is back riding with Specialized in 2020. Specialized was the first brand to sign Kelley back in 2010 and he has now come full circle a decade later after racing for Yeti and Alchemy.
|STOKED to tell you guys I’m part of the Specialized mtb family again! These guys ignited my mountain bike career with their support from the very beginning of my time in this industry back in 2010. So it feels great to be part of the team once again! Ohhh yeah! This bike..... yeah it’s something else Thanks for bringing me back on board—Cody Kelley
It sounds like Cody is headed out on another EWS campaign this year after posting his best ever result in Northstar last year with a 7th.
