Cody Kelley's Patriotic Alchemy Arktos 29 - Bike Check

Cody Kelley is one person whose name has popped up more and more for the last few years in the "who's who" of mountain biking. From his "Manual Monday" social media posts as a elite level DH racer to competing with the world's best on the EWS circuit with a full factory ride, he's certainly making his mark as a talented American racer. With smooth style - it's been called "dancing" more than once - and effortless flow, combined with raw speed, Cody is one person that a lot of people are sure to be watching this season. Cody's Alchemy Arktos is one of the more patriotic and eye catching bike's we've seen in some time. We caught up with him as he was getting it dialed in for the Sea Otter Classic dual slalom race- one of the more patriotic events you'll find in the United States and the kickoff to the season.



Cody is riding a special edition Alchemy Arktos 29. The Arktos has been available in 27.5 but Cody's is a new 29'er frame with 140mm of travel and a fully custom, fully American paint scheme. For slalom, Cody will be riding the 29" frame with 27.5" wheels to keep the everything low as possible. The custom painted Fox 36 fork (shown at 150mm) is going to be reduced to 130mm. As the bike is a new frame and has just been built up, suspension pressures are yet to be determined but Cody says they're going to be fairly high to keep everything stiff as possible. His guesstimate puts the shock around 210psi and the fork around 100psi.



