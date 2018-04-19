PINKBIKE TECH

Cody Kelley's Patriotic Alchemy Arktos 29 - Bike Check

Apr 19, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  

BIKE CHECK
Cody Kelley's
Alchemy Arktos 29
Photography by Matthew Delorme


Cody Kelley is one person whose name has popped up more and more for the last few years in the "who's who" of mountain biking. From his "Manual Monday" social media posts as a elite level DH racer to competing with the world's best on the EWS circuit with a full factory ride, he's certainly making his mark as a talented American racer. With smooth style - it's been called "dancing" more than once - and effortless flow, combined with raw speed, Cody is one person that a lot of people are sure to be watching this season. Cody's Alchemy Arktos is one of the more patriotic and eye catching bike's we've seen in some time. We caught up with him as he was getting it dialed in for the Sea Otter Classic dual slalom race- one of the more patriotic events you'll find in the United States and the kickoff to the season.

Cody is riding a special edition Alchemy Arktos 29. The Arktos has been available in 27.5 but Cody's is a new 29'er frame with 140mm of travel and a fully custom, fully American paint scheme. For slalom, Cody will be riding the 29" frame with 27.5" wheels to keep the everything low as possible. The custom painted Fox 36 fork (shown at 150mm) is going to be reduced to 130mm. As the bike is a new frame and has just been built up, suspension pressures are yet to be determined but Cody says they're going to be fairly high to keep everything stiff as possible. His guesstimate puts the shock around 210psi and the fork around 100psi.


Alchemy 2018 EWS Team
Photo: Justin Olsen



Cody Kelley // Alchemy Bicycles/Giro Cycling
Age: 25
Hometown: Salt Lake City, UT
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 165lb / 75kg
Instagram: @kelleymtb

The fully American paint on Cody's bike is complemented by ENVE's new 35mm bar and stem.

The Crank Bros seatpost and Fizik seat are slammed for slalom.
Arktos 29 Details
Frame: Alchemy Arktos 29
Shock: Fox EVOL
Fork: Fox 36 (130mm travel)
Wheels: Custom painted ENVE rims, Chris King hubs
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF, DHR. EXO casing
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR
Brakes: Shimano XT 4-piston
Cockpit: ENVE M7 bar/stem, Crank Bros post, Fizik saddle
Weight: Unknown
More info: https://alchemybicycles.com

Tight gearing mounted to Chris King hubs on ENVE rims.

XTR drivetrain with Shimano's new 4-piston XT brakes.

Red, white, and blue. And gold...maybe Cody will add a little more to that this weekend.

MENTIONS: @kelleymtb / @foxracingshox / @shimano / @Maxxis


