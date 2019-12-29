Cody Kelley's Partnership With Alchemy Bikes Comes to An End

Dec 29, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


It looks like Cody Kelley is another athlete that will be riding in new colours in the new decade.

bigquotesMy time with @alchemybicycles has come to end... But what a great few years it has been! This little company out of Colorado sent me around the world and kept the dream of riding two wheels alive. We were fortunate enough to stand on a fair amount of podiums together and capped off our partnership with rainbow stripes at the trophy of nations. Thanks for all the support and great times guys! We’ll be seeing you on the trails for some shreds and laughs in the future.Cody Kelley

Cody Kelley flew out to the PNW to join us in filming his second PNW Components video. Our fourth day of filming was spent at the Summit Ridge Bike Park in Black Diamond WA. Photo by Trevor Lyden

We'll update you as soon as we find who his new ride is.

15 Comments

  • 12 0
 What next

"Gee, Rach and Dan have parted ways with Atherton Bikes"
  • 7 1
 my guess is polygon - always makin' shapes #dadjokesonly
  • 5 0
 Only a few more days until we don't have to see another departure and know who everybody is riding for next year...
  • 5 0
 All races will be done on feet next year
  • 3 0
 Let’s just assume EVERYONES contract is done!!!
Check back 1/1/20
  • 2 1
 Lot of the old articles about the people departing ways have been deleted WTF PINKBIKE
  • 1 0
 You should be able to see them all if you click on the Racing Rumours tag.
  • 1 0
 @sarahmoore: wheres that
  • 2 1
 Yeti consolidating all the US talent for the 2020 Enduro Dream Team
  • 1 2
 You mean DH team
  • 1 0
 Is this the NBA or MTB now?
  • 1 0
 This news seems legit..
  • 1 1
 Sounds about right he had such a great season...
  • 2 4
 THIS IS ALL FAKE NEWS
  • 1 2
 Okay. Whatever, Trump.

