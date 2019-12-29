Cody Kelley's Partnership With Alchemy Bikes Comes to An End

My time with @alchemybicycles has come to end... But what a great few years it has been! This little company out of Colorado sent me around the world and kept the dream of riding two wheels alive. We were fortunate enough to stand on a fair amount of podiums together and capped off our partnership with rainbow stripes at the trophy of nations. Thanks for all the support and great times guys! We’ll be seeing you on the trails for some shreds and laughs in the future. — Cody Kelley