Video: Cody Wilkins Springtime Shredding

Jun 14, 2019
by Cody Wilkins  

" I've always been a ski bum and a bike bum. As cheesy as it sounds both of these sports allow some of the best access to the places I love most. After a couple lingering ski injuries the past couple seasons I decided to focus heavily on biking again. I recently moved to Washington where you can ride year round, and still get some incredible skiing in. I also started managing a trail building non-profit called R.A.D. Trails. We filmed this video in a just a few days over the course of a few weeks and we got all the weather we could hope for to test the new gear. It was essentially a storm cycle of dirt; brown pow, storm day, to hunting for secret loam stashes. I'm not done with skiing but biking has allowed a new direction this coming year that has come with a career change and a fresh outlook on skiing. Thank you Andrew Burns for filming and the unreal support from Flylow all these years. Oh and I need to add this week was my last week serving tables for the foreseeable future!"



