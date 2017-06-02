Coil Shock or Air Shock? - Tales From the Pits at Fort William

RockShox Vivid R2C - Coil
|For me, the coil shock just adds a bit more traction. You can do a lot more with it, in terms of compression and how the bike feels.—Troy Brosnan
Ohlins TTX 22 - Coil
|For the moment, we don't have the air option on big-travel shocks, so we run coil ones. I've always had a preference for coils, so that doesn't bother me. I'm not thinking of air shocks until Cannes.—Loic Bruni
Fox Float X2 - Air
|It's just got more ramp, really. Feels great off the bottom, it's light, and we can make it ramp up a ton, so on a big impact, it feels great.—Bernard Kerr
RockShox Super Deluxe RCT - Coil
|I've never run an air shock on my downhill bike. I like the small bump sensitivity of that shock, so it's fine and I don't want to change it.—Connor Fearon
Fox DHX2 - Coil
|I don't really use the air. I've just always been on the coil.—Greg Minnaar
Fox Float X2 - Air
|I prefer the feel of it really. You can do a lot more with it in terms of settings, and the general feel is much better.—Greg Williamson
RockShox Super Deluxe World Cup - Coil
|Actually, I think I'm going to stick with coil on this bike. I've done air shocks on my M16 and I just feel like, over the course of the run, towards the end you lose a bit of the feel. Like it heats up, and you don't get the same feeling.—Dean Lucas
SR Suntour Prototype - Air
|It's a new shock and we weren't sure if we could use it or not, but the clock said it was quicker in certain sections. So, it's like, the clock gets the final decision. It's not a matter of opinion.—Mick Hannah
RockShox Super Deluxe RC World Cup Air
|Yes, I’m running air shocks, front and rear, for the first time. This frame is metric, so the shock fits it and I’m really liking it because it’s lighter and it’s working so good. For me, for racing, I prefer the lighter weight, and it’s working like a coil. It has a really good feel to it.—Myriam Nicole
