Coil Shock or Air Shock? - Tales From the Pits at Fort William

Jun 2, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  

Rock Shox Vivid R2C
Troy Brosnan's
CANYON SENDER

RockShox Vivid R2C - Coil
bigquotesFor me, the coil shock just adds a bit more traction. You can do a lot more with it, in terms of compression and how the bike feels.Troy Brosnan


Ohlins TTX 22
Loic Bruni's
SPECIALIZED DEMO

Ohlins TTX 22 - Coil
bigquotesFor the moment, we don't have the air option on big-travel shocks, so we run coil ones. I've always had a preference for coils, so that doesn't bother me. I'm not thinking of air shocks until Cannes.Loic Bruni



Fox Float X2
Bernard Kerr's
PIVOT PHOENIX

Fox Float X2 - Air
bigquotesIt's just got more ramp, really. Feels great off the bottom, it's light, and we can make it ramp up a ton, so on a big impact, it feels great.Bernard Kerr



RockShox Super Deluxe Coil RCT
Connor Fearon's
KONA OPERATOR

RockShox Super Deluxe RCT - Coil

bigquotesI've never run an air shock on my downhill bike. I like the small bump sensitivity of that shock, so it's fine and I don't want to change it.Connor Fearon



Fox DHX2
Greg Minnaar's
V 10 29er

Fox DHX2 - Coil
bigquotesI don't really use the air. I've just always been on the coil.Greg Minnaar



Fox Float X2
Greg Williamson's
CUBE TWO15 HPA

Fox Float X2 - Air

bigquotesI prefer the feel of it really. You can do a lot more with it in terms of settings, and the general feel is much better.Greg Williamson



RockShox Super Deluxe Coil World Cup
Dean Lucas'
INTENSE PROTOTYPE 29er

RockShox Super Deluxe World Cup - Coil
bigquotesActually, I think I'm going to stick with coil on this bike. I've done air shocks on my M16 and I just feel like, over the course of the run, towards the end you lose a bit of the feel. Like it heats up, and you don't get the same feeling.Dean Lucas



Prototype Suntour Air Shock
Mick Hannah's
POLYGON DH 9

SR Suntour Prototype - Air
bigquotesIt's a new shock and we weren't sure if we could use it or not, but the clock said it was quicker in certain sections. So, it's like, the clock gets the final decision. It's not a matter of opinion.Mick Hannah



RockShox Super Deluxe RC World Cup
Myriam Nicole's
COMMENCAL SUPREME DH4 V2

RockShox Super Deluxe RC World Cup Air
bigquotesYes, I’m running air shocks, front and rear, for the first time. This frame is metric, so the shock fits it and I’m really liking it because it’s lighter and it’s working so good. For me, for racing, I prefer the lighter weight, and it’s working like a coil. It has a really good feel to it.Myriam Nicole



