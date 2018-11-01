VIDEOS

Video: Brace for Winter, Here's Some Freezing Fat Bike Action

Oct 31, 2018
by Kona Bikes  
Kona Wozo: Cold Smoke

by konaworld
Views: 100    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Cold Smoking meats at home is not recommended by The US National Center for Home Food Preservation. However, watching Washington State native Smokey shred his Kona Wozo in freezing cold conditions most definitely is.

Smokey

The Wozo takes Fat Bike stereotypes and tosses them out the window. Sure, it’s great to ride in typical Fat Bike conditions, but it also rips on singletrack and with those big old Maxxis tires, traction is paramount and bumps dissolve with ease.

Looking to buy or test the Wozo? Visit your local dealer or check our website for more information.

You can watch the freight train jump here.

Must Read This Week
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2018
133209 views
Canyon Recalls Mountain Bikes Due to Crash Hazard
84024 views
Video: The Top 3 Runs From Red Bull Rampage 2018
77981 views
Halloween Throwback Video: Strahan of the Dead
55460 views
Review: Orange Stage 6 RS
55158 views
What 5 Things Would Make Red Bull Rampage Even Better?
47562 views
Video: The Starling Cycles Sturn is a Single-Speed DH Bike
45315 views
Finals Photo Epic: Kickstart My Heart - Red Bull Rampage 2018
44550 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Beards optional

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022246
Mobile Version of Website