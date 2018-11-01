Video: Brace for Winter, Here's Some Freezing Fat Bike Action

Cold Smoking meats at home is not recommended by The US National Center for Home Food Preservation. However, watching Washington State native Smokey shred his Kona Wozo in freezing cold conditions most definitely is.
The Wozo
takes Fat Bike stereotypes and tosses them out the window. Sure, it’s great to ride in typical Fat Bike conditions, but it also rips on singletrack and with those big old Maxxis tires, traction is paramount and bumps dissolve with ease.
You can watch the freight train jump here
.
