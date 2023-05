Words: Rémy Métailler



Cole Bernier rides a BowHead 3 wheel Mountain Bike. We randomly met in Big White in 2020 and did a video then. Since we have tried to do a second episode in Squamish.Last Friday, the conditions were optimal to ride slabs, so Cole and I met and he told me about his idea: Riding the In N Out Burger slabs. Almost everything went to plan... Pretty unreal to witness that!Watch our first episode:Follow Cole and I: @cbreezy614 @remymetailler