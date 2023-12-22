Cole Lucas Not Racing EDR World Cups in 2024

Dec 22, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Cole Lucas is nursing an unfortunate shoulder injury and is likely out of the race this weekend.

Cole Lucas will not be racing the EDR World Cup series in 2024 after being unable to find sponsors or a team to get to the races next year.

In a social media post, Cole Lucas revealed that following the news of the Ibis team shutting down he has not been able to find any sponsors or team for the 2024 season. With no sponsors to help get to the races in Europe next year Cole has made the tough decision to not race the EDR World Cup series in 2024.

bigquotesIf you had told me at the end of 2022 after my season that I wouldn’t be able to find a ride in a years time I would have thought you were pulling my leg. 2023 was a rough one. After a big off-season of training and rehab only to crash two weeks before the first race and completely separate my shoulder sucked. Still inside the top 20 and 30 at all races apart from one. Then the news of the team folding. After not being able to find any sponsors that will be able to sort me getting to the races next year and the bike industry in a bad place I’ve had to make the extremely hard and rough call to not race the EDR series next year. 2023 you suck bring on 2024.Cole Lucas


We wish Cole all the best for 2024 and hope he will not be away from World Cups for too long.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Enduro Racing Cole Lucas


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,869 articles
Report
1 Comment
  • 2 0
 Here we go. The decline of professional racing goes on. Sad







