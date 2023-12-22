Cole Lucas Not Racing EDR World Cups in 2024

If you had told me at the end of 2022 after my season that I wouldn’t be able to find a ride in a years time I would have thought you were pulling my leg. 2023 was a rough one. After a big off-season of training and rehab only to crash two weeks before the first race and completely separate my shoulder sucked. Still inside the top 20 and 30 at all races apart from one. Then the news of the team folding. After not being able to find any sponsors that will be able to sort me getting to the races next year and the bike industry in a bad place I’ve had to make the extremely hard and rough call to not race the EDR series next year. 2023 you suck bring on 2024. — Cole Lucas