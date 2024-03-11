Cole Lucas Signs with Zerode Bikes

Cole Lucas has announced he is now signed with New Zealand-based Zerode Bikes after initially struggling to find support in 2024
.
In a social media post, Cole Lucas revealed his new bike sponsor and showed off his freshly built Zerode Katipo enduro bike with a belt drive and Pinion's electronic Smart Shift system.
|Stoked to be rolling on Zerode Bikes from now on! Here’s my fresh Katipo all built up.
Excited to be riding bikes from an NZ based company, that were designed not far from where I grew up.— Cole Lucas
The news comes just over two months after Cole Lucas announced he was struggling "to find any sponsors that will be able to sort me getting to the races next year." It's great to see Cole Lucas finding a new ride after losing his spot on the Ibis enduro team when it shut down last September
.