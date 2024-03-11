Cole Lucas Signs with Zerode Bikes

Mar 11, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

Cole Lucas has announced he is now signed with New Zealand-based Zerode Bikes after initially struggling to find support in 2024.

In a social media post, Cole Lucas revealed his new bike sponsor and showed off his freshly built Zerode Katipo enduro bike with a belt drive and Pinion's electronic Smart Shift system.

bigquotesStoked to be rolling on Zerode Bikes from now on! Here’s my fresh Katipo all built up.

Excited to be riding bikes from an NZ based company, that were designed not far from where I grew up. Cole Lucas

The news comes just over two months after Cole Lucas announced he was struggling "to find any sponsors that will be able to sort me getting to the races next year." It's great to see Cole Lucas finding a new ride after losing his spot on the Ibis enduro team when it shut down last September.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Zerode Cole Lucas


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,985 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Forget Dropper Posts, Black Math Bike Created a Dropper Frame
54520 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Fenders Pinkbike's Editors Actually Use
48656 views
Spotted: Next Generation Zeb from RockShox - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
45919 views
First Ride: The 2024 Rocky Mountain Instinct Gets Updated Geometry & In-Frame Storage
44946 views
Brian's Day 0 Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
42883 views
Randoms - Sedona MTB Festival 2024
42836 views
Fezzari Bicycles Rebrands to 'Ari’ & Announces New Lightweight All-Mountain eMTB
40313 views
Dario's Day 2 Randoms - Taiwan Cycle Show 2024
36287 views

8 Comments
  • 9 0
 So now he just needs to win a DH WC race and pocket 100 grand. Easy peasy.
  • 4 0
 Let the gearbox do the work from now on
  • 2 0
 Love the new shifter! finally
  • 3 0
 One more for Zerode...
  • 1 0
 Maybe he should race some DH Worldcup this year to have a chance to win these 100.000$!
  • 1 0
 I give it six months before he’s riding for Ode bikes
  • 1 0
 Nice!
  • 1 0
 Props to Zerode!







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.035213
Mobile Version of Website