Cole Lucas Skipping the Derby Enduro World Cup After Injuring Shoulder

Cole Lucas has announced that after a crash at last week's racing in Maydena, he will not be starting this weekend.
In his post on social media Cole said that if he was to crash on his injured shoulder again he would need surgery and would miss more of the season. With this in mind, Cole has made the decision to miss the second round in Derby and hopes to be back at the next race.
|After last weeks crash I’ve decided not to race here in Derby. If I was to crash again on my shoulder I could possibly end up needing surgery and end up missing more of the season than just this race. Pretty tough pill to swallow after putting in a lot of work this off-season to get back up to speed and fitness after some niggly injuries at the end of last year. But that’s the way she goes sometimes! @ibisracing
PC @niklaswallnerphoto— Cole Lucas
We wish Cole all the best with his recovery and hope he is back racing soon.
