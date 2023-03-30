Cole Lucas Skipping the Derby Enduro World Cup After Injuring Shoulder

After last weeks crash I’ve decided not to race here in Derby. If I was to crash again on my shoulder I could possibly end up needing surgery and end up missing more of the season than just this race. Pretty tough pill to swallow after putting in a lot of work this off-season to get back up to speed and fitness after some niggly injuries at the end of last year. But that’s the way she goes sometimes! @ibisracing

PC @niklaswallnerphoto — Cole Lucas