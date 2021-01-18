Colorado-Based Myth Cycles Releases the Zodiac: A US Made Steel, Single-Pivot, Full Suspension 29er

The most recent Zodiac prototype. Until this week, the Zodiac was known only as Project Z.

Intended use: Trail, all-mountain. Long days in big mountains.

Wheel size: 29"

Travel: 140 mm rear/150 mm front

Seat angle: 76 degrees

Head angle: 65 degrees

Reach: 482 mm

Front center: 824 mm

Chainstays: 444 mm

BB drop: 20 mm

Note that swapping out the shock mount plates to the "low" position lowers the rear end by 12 mm, making the bike about half a degree slacker and effectively lowering the BB by 8 mm.



The final Zodiac will only have slight differences from this second prototype. Clean welds and a nice powder coat.

I think a lot of different riders would have a place in their quiver for this rig. The whole time I've been working on it, I think of my favorite place to ride; the Colorado Trail. Lots of technical, big downhills, steep climbing, and most importantly; long all day outings. A lot of us who live and breath bikes feel somewhat defined by the bikes we ride. If a bespoke American made frame born in the mountains of Colorado speaks to you, maybe it's designed for you. — Eric Tomczak

The original Zodiac. Like any new product, the Zodiac has evolved and become more refined as it has approached its final design. Before eventually adding a powder coat, Eric left the steel raw while he test-rode the bike and added incremental amounts of bracing to the swingarm between each ride.

Eric's three guiding principles in designing the Zodiac:

Simple: The lowest ratio of “care and feeding” to hours shredding.

Durable: The Zodiac is meant to be ridden for years to come.

Works: We didn’t assume that a simple full suspension is simple to design. Every detail has been painstakingly worked over until there are no compromises.

The second prototype features aluminum plates at the shock mount that can be swapped out to adjust geometry.

The first prototype looks nice and polished with its new powder coat.

The bike begs to be ridden in Sedona, partly because of its suitability for the terrain and partly because of the whimsical, whirlpool-esque headbadge.

It's like, if you draw a bunch of pictures of a dinosaur, the last picture is still a dinosaur, it just looks better. — Eric Tomczak