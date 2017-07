Maxxis Tires Slopestyle Qualifying - Colorado Freeride Festival 2017

CFF 2017

Colorado Freeride Festival Slopestyle Qualifiers



2017 Slopestyle Qualifiers went down in classic fashion at Trestle Bike park with 26 Riders vying for 16 spots in Saturday's Final. On the line is the opportunity to score FMB world tour points and two potential wildcard entries to Red Bull Joyride.



Nicholi and Max Fredriksson give us a course preview in 360











Trestle Trail Crew doing the beauty work before Quali Kicks off.

















Getting the runs dialed during practice.



The level of riding was at an all time high as riders took a no-holds-barred approach in their first runs. The end of the first round, Lukas Knopf was holding down third, Max Fredriksson threw down a "Max is Back" statement run to claim second, and Nicholi 1080-ed his way to the top spot on the final money booter.





Lukas Knopf





Max Fredriksson





Nicholi with the 1080 to seal the deal.



Second run was more of the same as riders continued to throw down. A couple riders bettered their scores, and avoided being eliminated, including Reed Boggs who flatted on his first run. Most impressive, however, was Brayden Barret-Hays who came out swinging and ended up claiming the 3rd spot.





Brayden Barret-Hay showing how its done









Determined to make it to Finals, DJ Brandt turns it up.







Reed Boggs staring down a spot in Finals











If qualifying was any indication, Finals are going to be lit!



It's all going down on Saturday at 5pm MST. Watch everything live at

Colorado Freeride Festival



Finals start list:

1.Nicholi Rogatkin

2.Max Fredriksson

3.Brayden Hay

4.Lukas Knopf

5.Paul Genovese

6.Griffin Paulson

7.Logan Peat

8.David Lieb

9.Josh Hult

10.Erik Fedko

11.Anton Thelander

12.Ryan Nyquist

13.Jakub Vencl

14.Mitch Chubey

15.DJ Brandt

16.Reed Boggs

17.Liam Wallace

18.Matt Dennis



Watch a full replay of qualifying here:





