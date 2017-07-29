Maxxis Tires Slopestyle Qualifying - Colorado Freeride Festival 2017

2017 Slopestyle Qualifiers went down in classic fashion at Trestle Bike park with 26 Riders vying for 16 spots in Saturday's Final. On the line is the opportunity to score FMB world tour points and two potential wildcard entries to Red Bull Joyride.

Getting the runs dialed during practice.

Lukas Knopf

Max Fredriksson

Nicholi with the 1080 to seal the deal.

The level of riding was at an all time high as riders took a no-holds-barred approach in their first runs. The end of the first round, Lukas Knopf was holding down third, Max Fredriksson threw down a "Max is Back" statement run to claim second, and Nicholi 1080-ed his way to the top spot on the final money booter.Second run was more of the same as riders continued to throw down. A couple riders bettered their scores, and avoided being eliminated, including Reed Boggs who flatted on his first run. Most impressive, however, was Brayden Barret-Hays who came out swinging and ended up claiming the 3rd spot.