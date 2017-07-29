Maxxis Tires Slopestyle Qualifying - Colorado Freeride Festival 2017

Jul 29, 2017 at 8:15
Jul 29, 2017
by Trestle  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login


The course is primed and ready for action.
CFF 2017

Colorado Freeride Festival Slopestyle Qualifiers


2017 Slopestyle Qualifiers went down in classic fashion at Trestle Bike park with 26 Riders vying for 16 spots in Saturday's Final. On the line is the opportunity to score FMB world tour points and two potential wildcard entries to Red Bull Joyride.

Nicholi and Max Fredriksson give us a course preview in 360


Keeping the dirt just right.


Trestle Trail Crew doing the beauty work.

Trestle Trail Crew doing the beauty work before Quali Kicks off.


Riders at the top of the course


Backflips over the homies in practice


It was only Quali but the riders were throwing down

Getting the runs dialed during practice.

The level of riding was at an all time high as riders took a no-holds-barred approach in their first runs. The end of the first round, Lukas Knopf was holding down third, Max Fredriksson threw down a "Max is Back" statement run to claim second, and Nicholi 1080-ed his way to the top spot on the final money booter.

Maxxis Tires Slopestyle Qualifying - Colorado Freeride Festival 2017

Lukas Knopf

Maxxis Tires Slopestyle Qualifying - Colorado Freeride Festival 2017

Max Fredriksson

Nicholi throws a 1080 on the final jump of the course to secure top spot in qualifying

Nicholi with the 1080 to seal the deal.

Second run was more of the same as riders continued to throw down. A couple riders bettered their scores, and avoided being eliminated, including Reed Boggs who flatted on his first run. Most impressive, however, was Brayden Barret-Hays who came out swinging and ended up claiming the 3rd spot.


Backflip the start drop


Backflip tuck no hander on the Dirt to Dirt

Brayden Barret-Hay showing how its done


Maxxis Tires Slopestyle Qualifying - Colorado Freeride Festival 2017

Determined to make it to Finals, DJ Brandt turns it up.

Maxxis Tires Slopestyle Qualifying - Colorado Freeride Festival 2017

Reed Boggs staring down a spot in Finals


Maxxis Tires Slopestyle Qualifying - Colorado Freeride Festival 2017


If qualifying was any indication, Finals are going to be lit!

It's all going down on Saturday at 5pm MST. Watch everything live at
Colorado Freeride Festival

Finals start list:
1.Nicholi Rogatkin
2.Max Fredriksson
3.Brayden Hay
4.Lukas Knopf
5.Paul Genovese
6.Griffin Paulson
7.Logan Peat
8.David Lieb
9.Josh Hult
10.Erik Fedko
11.Anton Thelander
12.Ryan Nyquist
13.Jakub Vencl
14.Mitch Chubey
15.DJ Brandt
16.Reed Boggs
17.Liam Wallace
18.Matt Dennis

Watch a full replay of qualifying here: 2017 Colorado Freeride Festival Slopestyle Qualifications


MENTIONS: @ColoradoFreerideFestival / @Trestle
Must Read This Week
Giant Reign Advanced 2018 - First Ride
81716 views
Danny Hart Crashes at UK DH National Champs
63597 views
Opinion: A Cry for Help
56571 views
Deathgrip: Brendog and Ratboy Shred the Best Track Ever - Video
53539 views
Graphic: Broke My Ankle Riding DH - Video
53517 views
Pit Stop: EWS Aspen 2017
36837 views
A Quick Guide To The Most Effective Poses For Mountain Bikers - Monthly Yoga With Abi
36685 views
Sam Hill Talks Enduro - Video
35941 views






1 Comment

  • + 1
 maybe it's just that Whistler's crankworx course is the gold standard, but this layout always seems a little awkward for the viewer in comparison...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.032610
Mobile Version of Website