Colorado Man Passes Away While Riding Whistler's Comfortably Numb Trail

Oct 29, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
The rain may have stoped but it was cold foggy and plenty wet all day long

A 54-year-old man has died while riding Comfortably Numb near Wedgemount on Sunday, October 27th, police have confirmed.

Whistler RCMP, Whistler Search and Rescue, and Emergency Health Services all responded to a call of a male suffering a cardiac arrest on Comfortably Numb at around 3:30pm. The man had also sustained an injury but it is not known if this is what triggered the arrest.

WSAR manager Brad Sills told Pique Magazine: "I can't really say whether the two are connected. I wasn't on the scene, but it was called in as a cardiac arrest." The man was attended by witnesses and first responders but passed away shortly after.

Comfortably Numb is a 19km, technical XC trail with 1,000m of climbing and descending. It is an IMBA Epic Ride and is described as a "classic, must-do, epic cross country ride in Whistler."

The man's death now marks the third in a tragic month for mountain bikers in the Sea to Sky corridor, following the passing of ski-cross racer Mikayla Martin in Squamish on the 2nd and then an as-yet-unnamed man on A-Line on the 16th.

This year marks the first time summer calls have outpaced winter calls for WSAR. Mountain biking was also responsible for 9 callouts between March 2018 and March 2019, making it the third most cited activity behind hiking (16 callouts), and out-of-bounds skiers (11).

Sills said: "In the past three years, it certainly is an increasing cause of our callouts, so something is happening when you look at the growth of the sport over that same period of time."

Our thoughts go out to the rider and his family and friends in this difficult time.

