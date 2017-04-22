INTERVIEWS

Coming Up: Ask Me Anything, Aaron Gwin

Apr 22, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Aaron Gwin
Ask Me Anything:
Aaron Gwin



Seemingly from nowhere, Aaron Gwin shot to stardom in the downhill world. Growing up in California his background in BMX and Motocross gave him the foundations he needed when racing downhill, but it was ultimately his determination to succeed that got him to where he is today. In 2008 at the age of 20 he started racing downhill, and since then he's become four-time DH World Cup champion, securing victories with huge time margins and against all odds. Have any burning questions for Gwin? You will have the chance to ask him later today from 11:15 AM PST, as Aaron and his mechanic, John Hall will be joining us LIVE on the Pinkbike Facebook page to answer all of your questions.

How ‘Ask Me Anything' Works:

Starting at 11:15 AM PST/6:15 PM BST on Saturday, 22 April Gwin will begin to answer your questions below this article. Join us live on Facebook as Aaron Gwin and his mechanic, John Hall have a crack at answering them. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously. To make the process as efficient as possible, try to follow these simple guidelines:

Keep your questions relevant.

Stay focused. Try to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later.

• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words.

Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have a negative issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner.

Use propping to acknowledge good—or not so good—questions. Bump them up or down to where they belong.

Aaron Gwin
YT Mob Interview

Aaron Gwin rides up with filmer John Lawlor and mechanic John Hall ready to set the American soil alight for the second fastest time of the day just 0.7 off the back.
Ale Di Lullo

Mark your calendars—the conversation starts at 11.15 AM Pacific Time / 6:15 PM British Time on Saturday, 22 April.

Other time zones:
• 2:15 PM EST (New York)
• 6:15 PM BST (London)
• 7:15 PM CET (Paris)
• 8:15PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 4:15 AM AEST (Sydney, Aus)

Join us live on Facebook and get your questions in ready for 11:15am PST today!

MENTIONS: @YTIndustries


18 Comments

  • + 5
 You won a downhill cup chainless, do you plan to do the same thing on a road bike pro tour someday?
  • + 5
 Whats your thoughts on 29er DH bikes?
  • + 1
 You are known to run a lot harder suspension than the rest of the field at WCs, where did this spring from and how is it you've found so much dominance in doing so while others have struggled?
  • + 3
 Are you Gwin it to win it?
  • + 1
 You said many times one of you weaknesses is ice cream. What's your favorite flavour or combo of flavours? Do you have to abstain during the season due your training diet?
  • + 1
 If you and nicolas vouilloz raced against each other in your primes, what advantage would you have over each other?
  • + 1
 Hi Aaron, why do you choose to race without a neck brace? Cheers to another great year. I'm pulling for you!
  • + 1
 Of all the WC DH tracks, are there any specific sections that standout as being the most challenging?
  • + 3
 Pinapple on pizza?
  • + 1
 How many off the bike training hours do you put in per week? And does training consist of?

Thanks!
  • + 1
 Peanut butter: crunchy or smooth?
  • + 1
 Any tips for an aspiring 16 year old dh racer?
  • + 1
 What do you think of boost hub spacing ?
  • + 0
 What hairstyle are you most embarrassed of having at some point in your life?
  • + 0
 Have you watched 'A larger slice of pie'? Good innit!?
  • - 1
 There is holy water in your water bottle isn't there.
  • - 1
 How do you stoppie?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



