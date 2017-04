Coming Up: Ask Me Anything, Aaron Gwin

How ‘Ask Me Anything' Works:

Seemingly from nowhere, Aaron Gwin shot to stardom in the downhill world. Growing up in California his background in BMX and Motocross gave him the foundations he needed when racing downhill, but it was ultimately his determination to succeed that got him to where he is today. In 2008 at the age of 20 he started racing downhill, and since then he's become four-time DH World Cup champion, securing victories with huge time margins and against all odds. Have any burning questions for Gwin? You will have the chance to ask him later today from 11:15 AM PST, as Aaron and his mechanic, John Hall will be joining us LIVE on the Pinkbike Facebook page to answer all of your questions.Starting atGwin will begin to answer your questions below this article. Join us live on Facebook as Aaron Gwin and his mechanic, John Hall have a crack at answering them. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously. To make the process as efficient as possible, try to follow these simple guidelines:Try to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later.• Try to keep your questions to aboutis a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have a negative issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner.to acknowledge good—or not so good—questions. Bump them up or down to where they belong.