Coming Up: Ask Me Anything, Aaron Gwin

shot to stardom in the downhill world. Growing up in California his background in BMX and Motocross gave him the foundations he needed when racing downhill, but it was ultimately his determination to succeed that got him to where he is today. In 2008 at the age of 20 he started racing downhill, and since then he's become four-time DH World Cup champion, securing victories with huge time margins and against all odds. Have any burning questions for Gwin? You will have the chance to ask him later today from 11:15 AM PST, as Aaron and his mechanic, John Hall will be joining us LIVE on the Pinkbike Facebook page
to answer all of your questions. How ‘Ask Me Anything' Works:
Starting at 11:15 AM PST/6:15 PM BST on Saturday, 22 April
Gwin will begin to answer your questions below this article. Join us live on Facebook
as Aaron Gwin and his mechanic, John Hall have a crack at answering them. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously. To make the process as efficient as possible, try to follow these simple guidelines:
• Keep your questions relevant.
• Stay focused.
Try to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later.
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
.
• Ask Us Anything
is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have a negative issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner.
• Use propping
to acknowledge good—or not so good—questions. Bump them up or down to where they belong.
Mark your calendars—the conversation starts at 11.15 AM Pacific Time / 6:15 PM British Time on Saturday, 22 April. Other time zones:
• 2:15 PM EST (New York)
• 6:15 PM BST (London)
• 7:15 PM CET (Paris)
• 8:15PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 4:15 AM AEST (Sydney, Aus)
Join us live on Facebook
and get your questions in ready for 11:15am PST today!
