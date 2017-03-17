INTERVIEWS

Live Now: Ask Me Anything With Mike Hopkins

Mar 17, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Mike Hopkins


Today, starting at 9 AM PST, Mike Hopkins, rider, skier, creative, and DreamRide athlete will be joining us live on Pinkbike to answer all of your questions. Didn't catch DreamRide II yet? Check it our below and have your mind blown.

DreamRide 2

by diamondbackbikes
Views: 3,956    Faves: 144    Comments: 9


bigquotesWhen people think of Mike Hopkins they're most likely pretty envious of all of the really cool projects he gets to be a part of. I'll be the first to tell you that none of this is because of luck. Mike is the hardest working athlete I've ever known. He's creative, incredibly driven, and the most stubborn human you'll ever meet. He'll drive you crazy, but once you realize it's all for the sake of creating something amazing, you just kind of learn to deal with it. I've been fortunate enough to work with Mike on a number of cool things throughout the years, but most notably - our DreamRide projects. When the idea popped in my head for the first one I couldn't think of anyone better to steer that ship. Mike took a concept and made magic. He is the ultimate dreamer, the ultimate doer, and when he is on board with an idea, will stop at nothing to make sure it's done in the best possible way. I'm forever grateful to call him a colleague, friend, and inspiration. Oh, and be sure to ask him about Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, and dinosaurs. He likes that stuff.Lacy Kemp

Image by Bruno Long
Sunsets and volcanoes in Oahu Image by Bruno Long

How ‘Ask Me Anything' Works:

Starting at 9:00 AM PST you can type your questions into the comment box following this article and Mike Hopkins will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a while, as Mike will be busy responding to the flood of questions. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously. To make the process as efficient as possible, try to follow these simple guidelines:

Keep your questions relevant.

Stay focused. Try to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later.

• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words.

Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have a negative issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner.

Use propping to acknowledge good—or not so good—questions. Bump them up or down to where they belong.

Life meets death in on Oahu Image by Bruno Long
Mike Hopkins

Hopkins.

Get set and Go! The conversation starts at 9:00 AM PST

Other time zones:
• 12:00 PM EST (New York)
• 4:00 PM BST (London)
• 5:00 PM CET (Paris)
• 6:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 3:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Aus)

MENTIONS: @diamondbackbikes


Must Read This Week
Bikes of the 2017 NZ Enduro
81257 views
Canyon Sender - Review
75859 views
YT Nabs the Director of Good Times
73071 views
Santa Cruz's New Hardtail Costs Under $2,000, Does Either 29'' or 27.5+ Wheels
59005 views
DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic
53433 views
Four New Tires From Michelin - First Ride
50260 views
North American Handmade Bike Show 2017 - Randoms
47396 views
The Interview: Troy Brosnan
45702 views

36 Comments

  • + 14
 Recent advancements in the DNA editing technique CRISPR suggests we might someday be able to make a real life Jurassic Park; filled with actual dinosaurs. What kind of trail should we build through the park? Downhill, enduro, or cross country?
  • + 6
 In honesty, and it's going to sound super cliche', but my nightmare would be, looking back on life and thinking of all the things I should have done. So I am trying to make sure there's nothing left on the table. I try to stay pretty positive, so the nightmares are few and far between eh. Haven't had one in years haha
  • + 2
 Considering you are from the best place on earth (at least in mtb heads), is there any other place that you consider special, that left you something inside and why. And thank you for inspiring us during office hours, you are living a dream, you should be proud & happy ;] Cheerz ????
  • + 5
 Be honest though, the dreams look great, but what do the nightmares look like?

sick edits, mike!
  • + 2
 the crash roll
  • + 2
 If you owned Jurassic park which dinosaur would be your trail riding buddy and why? Triceratops, they're the pre-historic version of a man's best friend. And they eat plants, not people.
  • + 0
 nice edit, steezy ride, but how do you manage growing up? at ages like 15 20 you don´t get afraid of anything, sometimes growing up means get more carefully, does it influenced your riding???? @hopkins
I mean, on season we saw you flying a giant lip, now we see you trail riding but with lots of style!
Nice edit!!!!
  • + 2
 What's the scariest line, maybe not the biggest but scariest for you, that you've pulled off and were you confident you would nail or had doubts?
  • + 2
 If you owned Jurassic park which dinosaur would be your trail riding buddy and why? Love the edits!!
  • + 0
 Seriously though how creepy was it riding into that cave with limited light? Much props to you the rider and the film crew for producing some of the best pics ive seen lately!
  • + 1
 what things would you never head into the backcountry without? been a fan of your riding and adventures for a good few years now and it's super inspiring stuff, so thank you.
  • + 1
 What does it feel like walking through the worm hole into another dimension?
And is there LOAM on the other side? We must know...
  • + 1
 The skiing is crap today, can we just meet at Clancey's and do Q&A over coffee's?
  • + 1
 If you could only ride one trail or trail network for the rest of your life what would it be?
  • + 1
 Did @scottsecco really eat that huge burrito in one sitting that I've seen in some photos?
  • + 1
 Do you still ski ? if yes do you find it hard to make the transition each year between the 2 sports ? Cheers
  • + 1
 That video was something amazing to watch, props man. My question is this, what inspired you to become a mountain biker?
  • + 3
 I grew up in a small mountain town called Rossland and it has a massive bike culture. So you could say I was a product of the environment, plus I followed my Dad and older brother everywhere and they were both super into it. So Naturally little bro wants to be better than Big Bro. The battle still rages!
  • + 1
 What would be the most awesome question to ask you when your "ask me anything" segment opens??
  • + 0
 No Dino's were hurt in the making of DreamRide. But Secco almost managed to fall off a Frozen waterfall in Alberta. Plenty of close calls on the human front.
  • + 1
 Where is your favorite region in the world to ride?
  • + 0
 They usually involve getting chased by a Velociraptor. Jurassic park had a lasting effect on my childhood haha
  • + 1
 Were any dinosaurs hurt in the filming of Dreamride?
  • + 1
 Dream ride or walking with your hand through a field of wheat?
  • + 1
 What made you decide to wear shorts in the snow?
  • + 1
 What is your favourite Black Sabbath album?
  • + 1
 How about song... Iron Man and Crazy Train are pretty solid.
  • + 0
 I just got back from the big island and didn't think there was any mtbking there?!?! You found some secret stashes?!?
  • + 1
 Seriously, where is this magical door?
  • + 3
 In your head bro haha
  • + 2
 @hopkins: haha!! True that!
  • + 0
 Is there any truth in the rumors that you are all foreskin and barely any shaft?
  • + 0
 if you did not ride for diamondback, which company would you chose, if you could chose any brand?
  • + 1
 Do you still ski a bunch or are you more focused on biking these days?
  • + 1
 I still love skiing, but it's definitely taken a back seat to MTB. I recently got outfitted by the fine folks at Salomon as I have a few Ski projects I would like to see come to life. My main focus and passion these days is definitely two wheels though. I see so much potential when it comes to creativity in both sports. Skiing definitely influences my approach to riding.
  • - 1
 Amazing

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.036255
Mobile Version of Website