Live Now: Ask Me Anything With Mike Hopkins





Today, starting at 9 AM PST, Mike Hopkins, rider, skier, creative, and DreamRide athlete will be joining us live on Pinkbike to answer all of your questions. Didn't catch DreamRide II yet? Check it our below and have your mind blown.











When people think of Mike Hopkins they're most likely pretty envious of all of the really cool projects he gets to be a part of. I'll be the first to tell you that none of this is because of luck. Mike is the hardest working athlete I've ever known. He's creative, incredibly driven, and the most stubborn human you'll ever meet. He'll drive you crazy, but once you realize it's all for the sake of creating something amazing, you just kind of learn to deal with it. I've been fortunate enough to work with Mike on a number of cool things throughout the years, but most notably - our DreamRide projects. When the idea popped in my head for the first one I couldn't think of anyone better to steer that ship. Mike took a concept and made magic. He is the ultimate dreamer, the ultimate doer, and when he is on board with an idea, will stop at nothing to make sure it's done in the best possible way. I'm forever grateful to call him a colleague, friend, and inspiration. Oh, and be sure to ask him about Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, and dinosaurs. He likes that stuff. — Lacy Kemp







