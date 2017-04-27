INTERVIEWS

Coming Up: Ask Us Anything with Josh Bryceland, Loosedog Lewis, and Kirt Voreis

Apr 27, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Ask Us Anything


Josh 'Ratboy' Bryceland, Josh 'Loosedog' Lewis, and Kirt Voreis are three of the most entertaining and stylish riders out there, with oversized personalities to match. In Ride Your F#%king Bike, Fox's latest full length movie, the two embark on a three week West Coast roadtrip with a rotating cast of other talented riders, and the results are just as wild and crazy as you'd expect. We managed to convince the three of them to put their bikes aside for a little while in order to answer all of your questions here on Pinkbike.


How ‘Ask Me Anything' Works:

Starting at 10:00 AM PDT/6:00 PM BST on Thursday, April 27 you can type your questions into the comment box following this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a while, as Kirt, Josh, and Josh will be busy responding to the flood of questions. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously. To make the process as efficient as possible, try to follow these simple guidelines:

Keep your questions relevant.

Stay focused. Try to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later.

• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words.

Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have a negative issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner.

Use propping to acknowledge good—or not so good—questions. Bump them up or down to where they belong.


Mark your calendars—the conversation starts at 10:00 AM Pacific Time / 6:00 PM British Time on Thursday, April 27.

Other time zones:
• 1:00 PM EST (New York)
• 6:00 PM BST (London)
• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)
• 8:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 5:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Aus)


11 Comments

  • + 6
 Does Ratboy have a hydroponics system set up in the hull of his canal boat?
  • + 5
 Does Rat get sick of Americans constantly posting about needing subtitles any time a video gets put online?
  • + 5
 Will we see the Rat on a 29er V10?
  • + 2
 What is the scariest run, jump, trick, etc. that you've encountered? (for errrrrybuddy)
  • + 1
 Are we going to see any blooper or is the whole movie full of them already ???
  • + 2
 What is the wing velocity of a swallow?
  • + 1
 Are you guys going to be at the fox proframe demo days?
  • + 0
 For Bryceland, have you tried out the new and improved trails in Delamere forest ?
  • + 1
 Ride your F*cking Bike was awesome!.. When can we expect another movie?
  • + 1
 Will Ratboy be back in world cups in 2018?
  • - 1
 Have you ever, ever felt like this, had strange things happen, are you going round the twist?

Post a Comment



