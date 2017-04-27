Coming Up: Ask Us Anything with Josh Bryceland, Loosedog Lewis, and Kirt Voreis





Josh 'Ratboy' Bryceland, Josh 'Loosedog' Lewis, and Kirt Voreis are three of the most entertaining and stylish riders out there, with oversized personalities to match. In Ride Your F#%king Bike, Fox's latest full length movie, the two embark on a three week West Coast roadtrip with a rotating cast of other talented riders, and the results are just as wild and crazy as you'd expect. We managed to convince the three of them to put their bikes aside for a little while in order to answer all of your questions here on Pinkbike.





How ‘Ask Me Anything' Works:



Starting at 10:00 AM PDT/6:00 PM BST on Thursday, April 27 you can type your questions into the comment box following this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a while, as Kirt, Josh, and Josh will be busy responding to the flood of questions. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously. To make the process as efficient as possible, try to follow these simple guidelines:



• Keep your questions relevant.



• Stay focused. Try to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later.



• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words .



• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have a negative issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner.



• Use propping to acknowledge good—or not so good—questions. Bump them up or down to where they belong.







Mark your calendars—the conversation starts at 10:00 AM Pacific Time / 6:00 PM British Time on Thursday, April 27.



Other time zones:

• 1:00 PM EST (New York)

• 6:00 PM BST (London)

• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)

• 8:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)

• 5:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Aus)





MENTIONS: @Fox-Head-Inc





• 1:00 PM EST (New York)• 6:00 PM BST (London)• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)• 8:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)• 5:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Aus)