INDUSTRY INSIDER

Coming Up: Ask Us Anything With Norco Bicycles

Jun 6, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Norco Aurum
ASK US ANYTHING
Norco Bicycles
With Jim Jamieson, David Cox, and Terry Brown


Norco worked closely with Norco Factory Racing athletes, including Sam Blenkinsop, in the development of the Norco Aurum HSP over the last couple years. We first spotted Norco's new downhill bike, or an iteration of it at least, back in October of 2016. In February of last year, Mike Levy headed to Norco's HQ just outside of Vancouver to see the prototype and throw a bunch of questions at their engineers. And then finally, in April 2018, we got our first official look at the bike, which Sam Blenkinsop had an exceptional start to the season on in Croatia, with a 4th finsih.

We thought this would be a perfect opportunity for you to ask Norco's Jim Jamieson, David Cox, and Terry Brown your questions.



Terry Brown – Product Development Manager

Once a simple frame designer, now steering a whole department. These days Terry is mostly taking the beating from all the truly creative people. Six years in solitary confinement and still reasonably sane.
Norco Bicycles Ask Us Anything

David Cox – Engineering Manager

Born and raised in the North of the UK, David is now living the dream in the Canadian Pacific North West. With a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, he joined Norco as a design engineer specializing in geometry and kinematics. In his current role as Engineering Manager he’s overseeing the engineering team, striving to design the best bikes in the world. If you can’t find him in the office talking about the optimal weight distribution on a bike, he’s probably out shredding trails.
Norco Bicycles Ask Us Anything

Jim “JJ” Jamieson – Product Manager Full Suspension Bikes

Being with Norco since 1989, JJ knows where the ball rolls when it comes to full suspension bikes. He’s responsible for some of Norco’s flagship models such as the Aurum, Range and Sight, works closely with the design and engineering team and takes care of all component specs. As a Norco staple, JJ has also by far the coolest office in the building. If you want to see all retro bikes, gear and imagery in one spot, you should pass by his office one day.
Norco Bicycles Ask Us Anything


Sam Blenkinsop 29er


How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:

Starting at 10:00 AM PDT/6:00 PM BST on April 3rd you can type your questions for Santa Cruz into the comment box below this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Jim Jamieson, David Cox, and Terry Brown work their way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.

To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:

• Keep your questions relevant
• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner
• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong

Other time zones:
• 1:00 PM EST (New York)
• 6:00 PM BST (London)
• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)
• 7:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 3:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)

Norco Aurum HSP

MENTIONS: @norcobicycles


Must Read This Week
Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2018
136151 views
Qualifying Results: Fort William World Cup DH 2018
94112 views
Review: Orbea Rallon M-LTD
61159 views
The World's Longest DH Bike: Isak Leivsson's Pole Machine 200 - Fort William World Cup 2018
60671 views
13 Privateers & Their Bikes from the Fort William World Cup DH
60430 views
Santa Cruz's New V10 - Fort William World Cup DH 2018
57321 views
Tech Randoms - Fort William DH World Cup 2018
56710 views
Greg Minnaar Out of Fort William with Fractured Right Arm
54487 views

17 Comments

  • + 7
 When will 26" be great again? Serious question. All new bikes tends to be built around racing making them uber capable. But now we have all these flow trails that makes these bike yawn out of boredom. What about a fun, playful, flickable slopestyle/trail bike aka Down Slope Trail Bike?
  • + 1
 Like a GT Distortion?
  • + 1
 Why do bad things happen to ugly bike designs?
  • + 1
 Have you poached / employed designers from other companies over the last few years? I ask this as the designs look a lot more current and up to date than Norco once did, it almost seemed that they were getting left behind. They look beautiful bikes now and I'm yet to hear of any owners complain (although they aren't overly popular in the UK)
  • + 2
 How important do you guys think diferrent chainstay lengths for different sizes really are? Why does almost noone else bother doing?
  • + 1
 Can you explain antisquat to me? I know many (all?) your recent bikes have a ton of it. Would the influence of antisquat be the same if the chain was removed? Is antisquat directly related to pedal kickback?
  • + 1
 Says I should type my questions for Santa Cruz???
Hoping the norco guys are up for the challenge... I'd like to get the skinny on the new V10...
  • + 1
 Being from Norco and apparently answering questions about Santa Cruz, I'm wondering if you think it's best to walk to Monterey Bay, or get the bus?
  • + 1
 Congrats on the new dh bike. Will you make a high pivot truax? #freerideaintdead
  • + 0
 Wait.... It´s ask us anything "Norco" but I should type my questions for Santa Cruz on April 3rd...? Little time warp there Wink
  • + 1
 When will a production Norco gearbox arrive?
  • + 1
 Someone took the lazy copy&past&norelecture route.
  • + 1
 Will we see a production HSP Range or Sight?
  • + 1
 Can I have a large sight A1 for free? Figure its worth a try.
  • + 1
 Can you make the optic a tad slacker?
  • - 2
 Hey Santa Cruz, why does your bike say Norco?
  • + 1
 ????

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.034663
Mobile Version of Website