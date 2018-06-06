Coming Up: Ask Us Anything With Norco Bicycles

Norco worked closely with Norco Factory Racing athletes, including Sam Blenkinsop, in the development of the Norco Aurum HSP over the last couple years. We first spotted Norco's new downhill bike
, or an iteration of it at least, back in October of 2016. In February of last year, Mike Levy headed to Norco's HQ just outside of Vancouver to see the prototype and throw a bunch of questions at their engineers
. And then finally, in April 2018, we got our first official look at the bike
, which Sam Blenkinsop had an exceptional start to the season on in Croatia, with a 4th finsih.
We thought this would be a perfect opportunity for you to ask Norco's Jim Jamieson, David Cox, and Terry Brown your questions.
Terry Brown – Product Development Manager
Once a simple frame designer, now steering a whole department. These days Terry is mostly taking the beating from all the truly creative people. Six years in solitary confinement and still reasonably sane.
David Cox – Engineering Manager
Born and raised in the North of the UK, David is now living the dream in the Canadian Pacific North West. With a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, he joined Norco as a design engineer specializing in geometry and kinematics. In his current role as Engineering Manager he’s overseeing the engineering team, striving to design the best bikes in the world. If you can’t find him in the office talking about the optimal weight distribution on a bike, he’s probably out shredding trails.
How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:
Jim “JJ” Jamieson – Product Manager Full Suspension Bikes
Being with Norco since 1989, JJ knows where the ball rolls when it comes to full suspension bikes. He’s responsible for some of Norco’s flagship models such as the Aurum, Range and Sight, works closely with the design and engineering team and takes care of all component specs. As a Norco staple, JJ has also by far the coolest office in the building. If you want to see all retro bikes, gear and imagery in one spot, you should pass by his office one day.
Starting at 10:00 AM PDT/6:00 PM BST on April 3rd you can type your questions into the comment box below this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Jim Jamieson, David Cox, and Terry Brown work their way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.
To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:
• Keep your questions relevant
• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner
• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong
Other time zones:
• 1:00 PM EST (New York)
• 6:00 PM BST (London)
• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)
• 7:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 3:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)
