Coming Up: Ask Us Anything With Norco Bicycles

Jim “JJ” Jamieson – Product Manager Full Suspension Bikes



Being with Norco since 1989, JJ knows where the ball rolls when it comes to full suspension bikes. He’s responsible for some of Norco’s flagship models such as the Aurum, Range and Sight, works closely with the design and engineering team and takes care of all component specs. As a Norco staple, JJ has also by far the coolest office in the building. If you want to see all retro bikes, gear and imagery in one spot, you should pass by his office one day.

