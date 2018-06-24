Pinkbike.com
Live: Dual Speed and Style - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
Jun 24, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
Victoooor
(40 mins ago)
??? why its half french and half english ? where are normal comentators ?
[Reply]
+ 1
BigHit75
(16 mins ago)
blah blah blah.....sweden...blah blah blah...you need to do the tricks....flip....c'est fantastique.....and now we're speaking english...oh no...now we're back to french ....guess i'm watching netflix tonight.
[Reply]
+ 1
aljoburr
(1 hours ago)
So I take it all the weather modification has had an impact on speed & style?
[Reply]
+ 1
fecalmaster
(2 hours ago)
I've been waiting next to my TV since last week for this. How is the foul wind today guys?
[Reply]
+ 1
coolmann
(1 hours ago)
Tomas Lemoine did a training run mid his slopestyle run. So i think its gona be good!
[Reply]
