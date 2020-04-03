Coming Up Live: 'Alright Butt' Online Movie Premiere

Apr 3, 2020
by AlrightButt  

"THE FILM WILL PREMIERE AT 8PM FOR A ONE-OFF VIEWING"


Alright Butt is a cinematic journey of riding in Wales led by Alex Tyler and Tom Wheeler. Locations are varied from Llangollen, the Black Mountains to the Golden Valleys of South Wales. Alright Butt showcase’s the simplicity of riding your bike on your home trails and to prove that Wales is a hotspot for some of the best riding in the World. Featuring the undeniable talent of Joe Smith, Mike Jones, Manon Carpenter, Leigh Johnson, Rowan Sorrell, Nikki Whiles and Ajay Jones. This list includes World Champions, World Cup racers, Enduro World Series racers and some of the most popular riders on social media. Alright Butt gives you an insight into what makes these riders tick.

Joe Smith, Mike Jones, Manon Carpenter, Leigh Johnson, Rowan Sorrell, Nikki Whiles and Ajay Jones.


Until then, watch the Trailer here :

TRAILER // Alright Butt, A Welsh Mountain Bike Film

by AlrightButt
The film will be released on the 21st January on all the major streaming platforms including iTunes Vimeo Google Play and Amazon. The outline of the video is simple entirely Welsh from the riders through to the locations and even the creators. Downhill huge jumps enduro bike parks and flowy single track being hit in a high speed dynamic nature to get you pumped to leave the screen and hit the trail

The outline of the video is simple; entirely Welsh, from the riders through to the locations and even the creators. Downhill, huge jumps, enduro, bike parks and flowy single track being hit in a high speed, dynamic nature to get you pumped to leave the screen and hit the trail!


The narration and intro are looked after by none other than Welsh professional rugby player George North.

Wales never fails.

Find out more here.

