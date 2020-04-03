Coming Up Live: 'Alright Butt' Online Movie Premiere

"THE FILM WILL PREMIERE AT 8PM FOR A ONE-OFF VIEWING"
Alright Butt is a cinematic journey of riding in Wales led by Alex Tyler and Tom Wheeler. Locations are varied from Llangollen, the Black Mountains to the Golden Valleys of South Wales. Alright Butt showcase’s the simplicity of riding your bike on your home trails and to prove that Wales is a hotspot for some of the best riding in the World. Featuring the undeniable talent of Joe Smith, Mike Jones, Manon Carpenter, Leigh Johnson, Rowan Sorrell, Nikki Whiles and Ajay Jones. This list includes World Champions, World Cup racers, Enduro World Series racers and some of the most popular riders on social media. Alright Butt gives you an insight into what makes these riders tick.
Until then, watch the Trailer here :
The outline of the video is simple; entirely Welsh, from the riders through to the locations and even the creators. Downhill, huge jumps, enduro, bike parks and flowy single track being hit in a high speed, dynamic nature to get you pumped to leave the screen and hit the trail!
The narration and intro are looked after by none other than Welsh professional rugby player George North.
Wales never fails.
