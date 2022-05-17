Coming Up Live: Ask Me Anything with Brage Vestavik

May 19, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

ASK ME ANYTHING
Brage Vestavik
Freerider, X Games Real MTB People's Choice Winner & Pinkbike VOY Winner
Photos by Blur Media, Emil Solli, Griffin Kerwin and Moonhead Media

Although he's been on the scene for nearly a decade, the past couple of years have seen Brage Vestavik rise to the levels of mountain bike superstar. As a World Cup racer, tall tales of his style and aggression were whispered around the pits but the results never seemed to follow. So, Brage took a step away from the circuit at the end of 2019 and found a much better path.

Since then, Brage has been building a fearsome reputation as a freerider. He started appearing at Fest Series, Hardline and making grimy, raucous edits. He started catching the attention of the right people and an invite to the inaugural X Games Real MTB competition followed in 2021. of all the athletes featured in the competition, Brage was probably the most surprising but he wasn't going to let that faze him. Working through the brutal Norwegian cold, he crafted a line that allowed him to mix old-skool wooden stunts with modern tricks and made going huge cool again. Although he didn't win the official prize, he took the People's Choice Award and won our Video of the Year Award for the 90 seconds of madness at the end of the year.


Since then, he's made his first trip to Utah for Rampage and has been signed as a Red Bull athlete. Now, the Viking is here to answer any and all questions you might have. Fire away!





How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:

Starting at 7 AM PDT/ 3 PM GMT on 19 May, 2022 you can type your questions for Brage Vestavik into the comment box below this article and he'll have a crack at answering them from 9 AM PDT/ 5 PM GMT. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Brage works his way through questions. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.

To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:

• Keep your questions relevant
• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner
• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong

Other time zones:
•12 PM EST (New York)
• 5 PM GMT (London)
• 6 PM CET (Paris)
• 6 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 2 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)

Posted In:
Racing and Events Ask Us Anything Brage Vestavik


46 Comments

  • 27 0
 How often do you break stuff on your bike?
  • 20 0
 Do you think you were robbed or do you think Semenuk deserved the win at the X-Games real mtb more?
  • 5 0
 How did your recovery for the injury you sustained at Rampage go? Are you still dealing with any effects from that and if so how are you coping with them? Also mentally can you describe what it's like pushing yourself again after coming back from an injury?
  • 8 0
 Who's your biggest freeride role model?
  • 6 0
 Who / what influences the style of your edits? Reminds me of some of the more raw skateboard / BMX vids (but in the woods with rain / snow).
  • 5 0
 Where is you favorite place to ride? How great is it to have a family that is supportive and actively helps you achieve your goals, and dreams?
  • 3 0
 So many people look up to your skill, and your free riding abilities. So I ask, how would you go about to make a name for yourself, to set yourself apart from others, and be the best you can. How does your advice differ from your path, if at applicable?
  • 3 0
 Is there a lot of crashing going on when you troubleshoot these lines? I am curious how much of your filming is on stuff you make first try vs. having to refine your approach, since so much of your riding is on high consequence, dramatic terrain. Cheers dude.
  • 3 0
 What's your process to prepare for sending a gnarly feature for the first time? You've build some crazy sh!t, and the thought of 'just sending it' for the first time seems terrifying!
  • 3 0
 How do you get any air on the bike? Must be really tough with them massive balls
  • 1 0
 Why the 58 and not a 40? I assume it's a sponsorship thing. Personally I love the newer Zocchis, had a lot of older ones too. Love the riding (& especially the great trail building) you've been showcasing!
  • 1 0
 Fox switched to marzocchi for all of their freeriders and slopestyle riders and kept fox strictly for their riders that race.
  • 4 0
 What is your most favourite food?
  • 3 0
 It's pretty clear that many get stoked on watching your edits, whose riding (or other sports) do you get excited to watch?
  • 4 0
 Do you like pickled herring?
  • 3 0
 Mr. Vestavik: how do you build your freeride wheels? How long do they typically last you?

What’s your tire/insert setup?
  • 1 0
 When will we see you on one of Isak Leivsson's DIY freeride machines? They're basically Viking longships, but made of steel and probably don't float.
Isak has already proven his frames survive roof drops to flat....
  • 2 0
 What wheels do you use, and how long do they hold up for? Also, what’s the key to making a good freeride jump/drop/berm line?
  • 1 0
 Your riding is exceptional.
Are you going to share any of your MEAD with the rest of us so we can join you on your conquest of new age Freeriding and flat out Savage features?
  • 3 0
 Is 27.5 dead? What about 26?
  • 2 0
 Who's answering these questions for Brage? Moi Moi or the Viking? Are there Aussie Vikings out there?
  • 3 0
 Whats your go to chainsaw
  • 4 0
 Shuttle or climb?
  • 1 0
 Brage, with some of your very progressive minded stunts being thought up, built and ridden, would you consider being a trail designer for a major mountain or collaborative?
  • 2 0
 What's the riding like in Norway, especially in relation to the climate where you live?
  • 1 0
 I cant wait to hear his approach on how raw and exposed the lines he rides are. Brage is an animal.
  • 2 0
 Does biking or your friends that makes you happier?
  • 1 0
 Do you even drift, bro?

No, seriously. Just a massive respect, keep on going hard!
  • 1 0
 Were you as much of a little monster to your mother when you were young as you are a beast on the bike now?
  • 1 0
 How much do you weight and how that can influence your riding style and technic? Huge respect for you. Thank you
  • 1 0
 Is it true that when you crashed in Rampage, the crater you left behind was covered in molten glass?
  • 1 0
 When did you realize you wanted to pursue Freeride instead of DH and what finally pushed you to make the switch?
  • 1 0
 Do you own and ride any other Mountainbikes (CC, Enduro etc.)? And if so does this help improving your riding?
  • 1 0
 How did you get into freeride and how did you progress to where you are today?
  • 1 0
 Do you like you suspension quite fast or slower feeling for dh?
  • 1 1
 How did you go about gaining sponsors? How much did social media have an effect gaining exposure?
  • 1 0
 What’s it like under the spotlight as a pro rider?
  • 1 0
 Can you type that Viking shout ??
  • 1 0
 How often do you get flat tires?
  • 1 0
 Wait, is this for Brage or Jack Moir? @jamessmurthwaite
  • 1 0
 What was your biggest motivation lo leave DH and focus on Freeride??
  • 1 0
 Heavy metal or classic rock?
  • 1 0
 How do you sit down with such obvious scrotal elephantiasis?
  • 1 0
 This guys bikes
  • 1 0
 steep tech or Big hits?
  • 1 0
 Favorite Metal Bands?





