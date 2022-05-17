Coming Up Live: Ask Me Anything with Brage Vestavik

Although he's been on the scene for nearly a decade
, the past couple of years have seen Brage Vestavik rise to the levels of mountain bike superstar. As a World Cup racer, tall tales of his style and aggression were whispered around the pits but the results never seemed to follow. So, Brage took a step away from the circuit at the end of 2019 and found a much better path.
Since then, Brage has been building a fearsome reputation as a freerider. He started appearing at Fest Series
, Hardline
and making grimy, raucous edits
. He started catching the attention of the right people and an invite to the inaugural X Games Real MTB competition followed in 2021. of all the athletes featured in the competition, Brage was probably the most surprising but he wasn't going to let that faze him. Working through the brutal Norwegian cold, he crafted a line that allowed him to mix old-skool wooden stunts with modern tricks
and made going huge cool again. Although he didn't win the official prize, he took the People's Choice Award
and won our Video of the Year Award
for the 90 seconds of madness at the end of the year.
Since then, he's made his first trip to Utah for Rampage
and has been signed as a Red Bull athlete
. Now, the Viking is here to answer any and all questions you might have. Fire away!How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:
Starting at 7 AM PDT/ 3 PM GMT on 19 May, 2022 you can type your questions for Brage Vestavik into the comment box below this article and he'll have a crack at answering them from 9 AM PDT/ 5 PM GMT. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Brage works his way through questions. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.
To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:
• Keep your questions relevant
• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner
• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong
Other time zones:
•12 PM EST (New York)
• 5 PM GMT (London)
• 6 PM CET (Paris)
• 6 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 2 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)
