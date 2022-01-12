close
Coming Up Live: Ask Me Anything with Jack Moir

Jan 12, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

Jack Moir pushed through injury to take the win today and the overall lead
ASK ME ANYTHING
Jack Moir
2021 EWS Champion & Pinkbike Athlete of the Year

Jack Moir has had one hell of a year. Looking back two years ago, it seemed he might be without a race team entirely but he turned his fortune around and finished 2021 as the EWS overall series champion. Moir has battled hardship throughout his career and that was no different in 2021 as both bike and body breakages attempted to thwart his season. This year, Jack was able to shrug them off and because of his combination of speed and resilience, we crowned him our 2021 Athlete of the Year.

We thought it would be a perfect opportunity for you to ask him your questions, so we got him in for an Ask me Anything. Let him know what you want to know below:

Big gaps make a difference when the times are this tight. Jack Moir skipping stones and roots on his way to the finish sprint.
Jack Moir powering to the line to take his third win of the year and reclaiming the series lead from Richie Rude

Another race for Jack Moir locked in a battle with Richie Rude as the two have now flip flopped 1st and second at each of the first 4 rounds.
Jack Moir on his way to his first EWS podium.


How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:

Starting at 1:00 AM PDT/9:00 AM GMT on January 13, 2022 you can type your questions for Jack Moir into the comment box below this article and he'll have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Jack works his way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.

To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:

• Keep your questions relevant
• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner
• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong

Other time zones:
• 4:00 AM EST (New York)
• 9:00 AM GMT (London)
• 10:00 AM CET (Paris)
• 11:00 AM SAST (Cape Town)
• 8:00 PM AEST (Sydney, Australia)

Posted In:
Racing and Events Ask Us Anything Jack Moir


  • 12 1
 Please elaborate on your view of bike sizing and reach. For me as a taller guy it is really interesting to see you sizing down, going against the trend. Do you think current bikes are too long?
  • 6 1
 This is fortuitous as I had just sent Jack a question on IG assuming it might not get answered. So here it is again...

It appears that in enduro super tacky compounds like Maxx Grip are often the norm. Do you crank up the psi to make them roll faster? Or are you just that fit it does not matter and run them in the low 20s.

Almost 50 yr old dad here going to do my first enduro and even though I'm probably going to come last, tyre pressure and tyre choice is something I have been thinking about. Would be nice to hear your take on this.
  • 8 1
 4 blade or 2 blade mower?
  • 1 2
 And also Petrol or electric trimmer?
  • 6 3
 The world is ending in 20 min and you have only two options to travel to see your significant other. Either your current race bike with Kenda tires down the gnarliest downhill or one of those reverse steering bikes down a crowded road. Which would you choose?
  • 5 0
 Hey Jack! I'm just going to assume you listen to King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard - if this is the case, do you have favourite album?
  • 3 0
 When you got bthe Canyon deal I'm guessing you didn't have much negotiating power as you were without a ride. Two years on, have you been able to renegotiate your contract to something befitting your achievements?
  • 2 0
 Metal Mondays is such an awesome concept. In the age of 50to01 BMX/skate style edits and then arguably overcooked 'FreeRide' edits with gratuitous slo-mo, B roll shots, drone footage being replaced with drag line footage, and awkwardly such dangerous features that riders are getting destroyed on them before finishing the edit...

Do you think there is a void of a niche that is hard hitting, fast paced shreddits? Not based on jumps/tricks or even worse... Thematic and purpose-built man-made features... Smile
  • 1 0
 If you got stuck in New Zealand somehow and had to ride from top to bottom on a bike that was in a million individual pieces to start that you had to assemble yourself, would you rather have a 1997 Honda XR600 or a 1997 Specialized FSR?
  • 1 0
 I’ve ridden MTB for years and consider myself an above average trail rider/freerider but have only dabbled in racing here and there. I want to try racing enduro and/or DH more seriously this year. What things should a skilled rider but novice racer know/consider before jumping into a season of racing?
  • 5 0
 How is the shoulder?
  • 3 0
 When Canyon discontinues their ten year old Strive with a 45 degree STA then what will you ride to victory?
  • 2 0
 Who (from a training / experience perspective) did you rely on the most to help you make the transition from a downhill athlete to that of an enduro racer? Training tips?
  • 2 0
 Any details on the changes the intense team during you time and how it impacted you as a racer?
  • 3 2
 G'day mate. I'm sure there were some stunned mullets over your amazing success. For the Q&A session: As a chill bloke, do you like a barbie in the arvo?
  • 2 0
 As someone who must blow tires off of rims, are you pro or anti tire inserts?
  • 4 1
 Mince & cheese or bacon & egg pie?
  • 2 0
 Who is steve-o riding for next year and what is your favorite flavor of McFlurry?
  • 3 0
 Which design is on your favourite pair of Knobby's?
  • 2 0
 Can you talk a little bit about what you're looking for when you pre-ride a track, and your race day strategy.
  • 2 2
 Do you spin 360's the opposite way depending on the hemisphere you are in similar to how toilets flush? Big Grin Keep shredding hard Jack!
  • 3 1
 Who was phone guy always talking to?
  • 2 0
 Do you wear a back protector when racing? If so, what brand and model?
  • 2 0
 Are you planning to do some DH races this year ?
  • 2 0
 Thruster, quad, single, or twin? Right hand reef or left hand point?
  • 1 0
 shark attack jack has left the chat
  • 2 0
 Who’s your mechanic for this year with Tommy leaving ?
  • 2 0
 Who'd win a Moto, Jack Moir, Sam Hill or Dean Lucas?
  • 1 0
 How does it feel to be the most bad ass mofo on a bike?
  • 2 1
 so when s the tats coming
  • 2 1
 What's Kev's favourite off season recipe?
  • 2 1
 beer or coffee only forever?
  • 1 0
 Be honest the intense bike held you back
  • 1 0
 Where’s stevooo gonna place in his upcoming DH race?
  • 2 2
 Ketchup or Mayonnaise with your tater tots
  • 4 0
 It's called tomato sauce here.
  • 1 0
 Dead horse
  • 2 1
 Yeah?
  • 1 1
 What's Kev's go to recipe on a date?
  • 1 3
 Who is the sickest c*nt on a bike?
  • 1 4
 Flats or clipless?

