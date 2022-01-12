Coming Up Live: Ask Me Anything with Jack Moir

Jack Moir has had one hell of a year. Looking back two years ago, it seemed he might be without a race team entirely but he turned his fortune around and finished 2021 as the EWS overall series champion. Moir has battled hardship throughout his career and that was no different in 2021 as both bike and body breakages attempted to thwart his season. This year, Jack was able to shrug them off and because of his combination of speed and resilience, we crowned him our 2021 Athlete of the Year
.
We thought it would be a perfect opportunity for you to ask him your questions, so we got him in for an Ask me Anything. Let him know what you want to know below:How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:
Starting at 1:00 AM PDT/9:00 AM GMT on January 13, 2022 you can type your questions for Jack Moir into the comment box below this article and he'll have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Jack works his way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.
To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:
• Keep your questions relevant
• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner
• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong
Other time zones:
• 4:00 AM EST (New York)
• 9:00 AM GMT (London)
• 10:00 AM CET (Paris)
• 11:00 AM SAST (Cape Town)
• 8:00 PM AEST (Sydney, Australia)
It appears that in enduro super tacky compounds like Maxx Grip are often the norm. Do you crank up the psi to make them roll faster? Or are you just that fit it does not matter and run them in the low 20s.
Almost 50 yr old dad here going to do my first enduro and even though I'm probably going to come last, tyre pressure and tyre choice is something I have been thinking about. Would be nice to hear your take on this.
Do you think there is a void of a niche that is hard hitting, fast paced shreddits? Not based on jumps/tricks or even worse... Thematic and purpose-built man-made features...
