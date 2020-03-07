Coming Up Live: Downhill - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 6, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  



When:

Sunday, March 8th, 3:30 pm. NZDT
Saturday, March 7th 6:30 pm. PST
Sunday, March 8th 3:30 am. CET



Details:


What better way to close out a week of competition than with the Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull. With some of the Worlds fastest riders in attendance looking to get some time between the tape before the first round of the World Cup in two weeks expect some all-out racing on the revised course for 2020.



Watch for:

· Tracey Hannah (AUS) - Coming off her World Cup overall win in 2019 Tracey Hannah will be looking to kick the season off with a big win.

· Sam Blenkinsop (NZL) - The New Zealand rider has had some great early season results that include his first Elite national championship title and we expect him to continue with his strong form in Rotorua.



Check out the full RIDER LIST for more.

