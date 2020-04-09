Coming Up Live: Fox Factory Ask Us Anything

Apr 9, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  

ASK US ANYTHING
Fox Factory
With Bill Brown, Ariel Lindsley, Josh Coaplen, Sean Estes


It hasn't exactly been a secret that Fox was working on a new single crown fork – Richie Rude showed up with one at the final round of the Enduro World Series last year and the rumor mill immediately kicked into high gear. The wait is over, and now it's official: meet the new Fox 38. As the name implies, it has 38mm stanchions, and it's the stiffest single crown fork in Fox's lineup. Read Mike Kazimer's first ride impressions on the new fork here.

The 38 is brand new, but many of the design features are also found on the new 36 and 40 – you can read more about those two forks here.

We wanted to know more about the team behind the new offerings from Fox and how they came to market, so we thought it would be a perfect opportunity for you to ask Bill Brown, Ariel Lindsley, Josh Coaplen and Sean Estes your questions.



Bill Brown – Director of Engineering
Bikes have been a part of Bill’s life since childhood and they still take him to great places today…like Fox. Bill spent his whole life on the east coast of Florida, up until 10 years ago, when he left to pursue a passion and a career at Fox. He considers himself fortunate to work with the amazing team at Fox and contribute to making great product.



Ariel Lindsley – Suspension Specialist
Ariel has been doing product development at Fox for 7 years. He follows many of our projects from helping create the concept all the way through to final performance evaluation. Ariel spends Equal parts of time working in the Engineering lab, meetings, tapping on a keyboard, as well as test riding. (ok maybe not equal exactly) The job has him interacting with almost every team we have within Fox. Ariel has worked in the bicycle industry most of his life, starting with bike shops then Maverick, Yeti, Santa Cruz bicycles, and now Fox. He also raced and held a pro license in Road, XC, DH and Enduro for most of his life. He also loves Mexican food, Whiskey, Margheritas, and unfortunately flaming hot Cheetos.



Josh Coaplen – Bicycle Engineering Manager
Josh has been riding mountain bikes since middle school and designing/fabricating mountain bike suspension and components for the last 15 years. He’s been doing it before you were born and still thinks ‘looks like a Session’ is funny. Josh has lived in most western mountain states and California but now calls Asheville, NC home. He likes long rides in the woods and carries BBQ ribs and pecan pie as snacks.



Sean Estes – Brand Manager
A life-long love affair with bikes led Sean to leaving a job with AT&T to take much lower paying job working in an IBD in his early 20s while studying cinematography in Santa Barbara. Those experiences combined lead to joining a boutique agency and ultimately diving full-time into the brand side, where he did long stints at Giro and then Specialized. Sean has been with Fox for just over a year now. In addition to working in the industry, he is also an avid racer, holding a cat 1 license in all disciplines of MTB as well as Cyclocross, and a cat 2 on the road.


How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:

Starting at 10:00 AM PDT/6:00 PM BST on April 9th, you can type your questions for Fox into the comment box below this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Bill, Ariel, Josh and Sean work their way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.

To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:

• Keep your questions relevant
• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner
• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong
• Please don't "Reply" to other people's questions and try to answer other people's comments. This makes it confusing to follow the thread.


Other time zones:
• 1:00 PM EST (New York)
• 6:00 PM BST (London)
• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)
• 7:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 3:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)





18 Comments

  • 2 0
 How much does looks play a part in the structural design of a fork? Or is the outcome almost purely based on operational properties such as weight, performance and manufacturing capabilities etc...
  • 1 0
 The "tube within a tube" design of the air spring on the 38 sounds neat. It sounds like this system reduces binding, and the 34 sized seal head reduces friction but increases pressures in the spring. How will these increased pressures effect the average rider, or riders at the ends of the spectrum (light, heavy)? Will heavy riders run the risk of topping out the max air pressure (220-260 lbs or so)?
  • 2 0
 Do you make rebuild kits and make your forks easily serviceable now? If not, why not? I don't like waiting months to get my suspension components back.
  • 2 1
 I mean, they're pretty easy to service
  • 3 0
 Will you answer the more difficult questions here that a certain other brand ignored?
  • 3 0
 Does the surface area of larger stanchions increase seal stiction?
  • 2 0
 When will the new Grip 2 be available as an after market upgrade?
Will it still drop into a 2015 36?
  • 2 0
 What are your thoughts on Jordi officially/unofficially becoming "The Jorpedo"?
  • 2 0
 What are the axle-to-crown lengths on the 38 (29")?
  • 1 0
 Why is your high speed/lowspeed cartridge after a basic oil bath service makes a sucking noise on rebound?!
  • 2 0
 When will the new Float X2 be available?
  • 1 0
 Which damper has the better performance FIT4 or GRIP2 ?
  • 1 0
 Grip 2
  • 1 0
 When will the new 36 and the 38 be available?
  • 1 0
 How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?
  • 1 0
 Are 20mm axles on single crowns coming back anytime soon?
  • 1 0
 When are you going to make a dual crown enduro fork?
  • 1 0
 Can I have a free fork?

