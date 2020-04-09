Coming Up Live: Fox Factory Ask Us Anything

It hasn't exactly been a secret that Fox was working on a new single crown fork – Richie Rude showed up with one at the final round of the Enduro World Series last year and the rumor mill immediately kicked into high gear. The wait is over, and now it's official: meet the new Fox 38. As the name implies, it has 38mm stanchions, and it's the stiffest single crown fork in Fox's lineup. Read Mike Kazimer's first ride impressions on the new fork here
.
The 38 is brand new, but many of the design features are also found on the new 36 and 40 – you can read more about those two forks here
.
We wanted to know more about the team behind the new offerings from Fox and how they came to market, so we thought it would be a perfect opportunity for you to ask Bill Brown, Ariel Lindsley, Josh Coaplen and Sean Estes your questions. Bill Brown – Director of EngineeringBikes have been a part of Bill’s life since childhood and they still take him to great places today…like Fox. Bill spent his whole life on the east coast of Florida, up until 10 years ago, when he left to pursue a passion and a career at Fox. He considers himself fortunate to work with the amazing team at Fox and contribute to making great product.Ariel Lindsley – Suspension SpecialistAriel has been doing product development at Fox for 7 years. He follows many of our projects from helping create the concept all the way through to final performance evaluation. Ariel spends Equal parts of time working in the Engineering lab, meetings, tapping on a keyboard, as well as test riding. (ok maybe not equal exactly) The job has him interacting with almost every team we have within Fox. Ariel has worked in the bicycle industry most of his life, starting with bike shops then Maverick, Yeti, Santa Cruz bicycles, and now Fox. He also raced and held a pro license in Road, XC, DH and Enduro for most of his life. He also loves Mexican food, Whiskey, Margheritas, and unfortunately flaming hot Cheetos.Josh Coaplen – Bicycle Engineering ManagerJosh has been riding mountain bikes since middle school and designing/fabricating mountain bike suspension and components for the last 15 years. He’s been doing it before you were born and still thinks ‘looks like a Session’ is funny. Josh has lived in most western mountain states and California but now calls Asheville, NC home. He likes long rides in the woods and carries BBQ ribs and pecan pie as snacks.Sean Estes – Brand ManagerA life-long love affair with bikes led Sean to leaving a job with AT&T to take much lower paying job working in an IBD in his early 20s while studying cinematography in Santa Barbara. Those experiences combined lead to joining a boutique agency and ultimately diving full-time into the brand side, where he did long stints at Giro and then Specialized. Sean has been with Fox for just over a year now. In addition to working in the industry, he is also an avid racer, holding a cat 1 license in all disciplines of MTB as well as Cyclocross, and a cat 2 on the road.How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:
Starting at 10:00 AM PDT/6:00 PM BST on April 9th, you can type your questions for Fox into the comment box below this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Bill, Ariel, Josh and Sean work their way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.
