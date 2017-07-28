Coming Up Live: Maxxis Tires Slopestyle - Colorado Freeride Festival 2017

Jul 28, 2017 at 7:00
Jul 28, 2017
by Colorado Freeride Festival  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login



The FMB World Tour Championship point race is very tight this year and the Maxxis Slopestyle at Colorado Freeride Fest could provide several riders like 2016 World Champion Nicholi Rogatkin, Canadian fan favorite Brett Rheeder and young gun Emil Johansson the points they need to take the lead or to keep it. But not only is the World Championship title potentially up for grabs this weekend in the Maxxis Slopestyle but also Wild Cards will be awarded to two riders who are not yet qualified by FMB rankings or a previous qualification to compete at Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler. So you know all of the riders will be pushing the limits of slopestyle for World Championship points or a chance to compete in the FMB Diamond Series in August.

Who will take the win on Saturday? Who will get the Wild Card for Joyride? Watch all of the action right here. Check the times below for the LIVE webcast.

Friday, July 28, Slopestyle Qualifying – Live
11:00 AM MDT
1:00 PM EDT
10:00 AM PDT
7:00 PM CEST
5:00 AM NZST (July 29)

Saturday, July 29, Slopestyle Finals - Live (Weather Permitting)
5:00 PM MDT
7:00 PM EDT
4:00 PM PDT
1:00 AM CEST (July 30)
11:00 AM NZST (July 30)


MENTIONS: @ColoradoFreerideFestival / @FMBA / @Maxxis
Must Read This Week
Giant Reign Advanced 2018 - First Ride
80166 views
Danny Hart Crashes at UK DH National Champs
61965 views
Deathgrip: Brendog and Ratboy Shred the Best Track Ever - Video
52354 views
Graphic: Broke My Ankle Riding DH - Video
49869 views
Opinion: A Cry for Help
43207 views
A Quick Guide To The Most Effective Poses For Mountain Bikers - Monthly Yoga With Abi
33508 views
Sam Hill Talks Enduro - Video
33504 views
Claudio Rides Stevie Smith's Bike
32433 views






0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022293
Mobile Version of Website