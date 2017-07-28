Coming Up Live: Maxxis Tires Slopestyle - Colorado Freeride Festival 2017

Friday, July 28, Slopestyle Qualifying – Live

Saturday, July 29, Slopestyle Finals - Live (Weather Permitting)

The FMB World Tour Championship point race is very tight this year and the Maxxis Slopestyle at Colorado Freeride Fest could provide several riders like 2016 World Champion Nicholi Rogatkin, Canadian fan favorite Brett Rheeder and young gun Emil Johansson the points they need to take the lead or to keep it. But not only is the World Championship title potentially up for grabs this weekend in the Maxxis Slopestyle but also Wild Cards will be awarded to two riders who are not yet qualified by FMB rankings or a previous qualification to compete at Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler. So you know all of the riders will be pushing the limits of slopestyle for World Championship points or a chance to compete in the FMB Diamond Series in August.Who will take the win on Saturday? Who will get the Wild Card for Joyride? Watch all of the action right here. Check the times below for the LIVE webcast.11:00 AM MDT1:00 PM EDT10:00 AM PDT7:00 PM CEST5:00 AM NZST (July 29)5:00 PM MDT7:00 PM EDT4:00 PM PDT1:00 AM CEST (July 30)11:00 AM NZST (July 30)