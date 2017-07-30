Coming Up Live: Maxxis Tires Slopestyle Finals - Colorado Freeride Festival 2017

Jul 30, 2017 at 6:30
Jul 30, 2017
by Colorado Freeride Festival  
 
Can Rogatkin, with his big bag of tricks, hold it down come finals or will the likes of Fredriksson or Knopf be able to stomp a better run? Finals action from the Maxxis Slopestyle event in Winter Park Colorado are set to kick off at 930am PDT (more times below) so be sure to watch this space to see who threw down and who came unstuck, live.


Sunday, July 30 – Slopestyle Finals Live (Weather Permitting)
10:30 AM MDT
12:30 AM EDT
9:30 AM PDT
6:30 PM CEST
4:30 AM NZST (July 31)


MENTIONS: @ColoradoFreerideFestival / @FMBA / @Maxxis
1 Comment

  • + 1
 Could someone tell me what time it will be in ecuador or Colombia. we have the same time

Post a Comment



