Live Broadcast: Pump Track - Crankworx Rotorua 2021

Nov 5, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  

Riders, get ready to master the maze and show the world what you’ve got. Over the years, Rotorua’s Pump Track has played host to some of the most epic battles of the festival, with racers taking to the track at sunset to battle for chainless supremacy.

Racing starts at:

NZDT: Saturday, November 6th - 9:30 am
PDT: Friday, November 5th - 1:30 pm
CET: Friday, November 5th - 9:30 pm

See 2021 Rider List here.

Tune in to watch the full viewing experience at Red Bull TV: Rockshox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Crankwork Rotorua 2021 Pump Track


