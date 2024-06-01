Pinkbike.com
Live Now: Red Bull Hardline 2024
Jun 1, 2024
by
Pinkbike Staff
66 Comments
Click on the video above to see what time the broadcast will be in your time zone.
Red Bull Hardline UK returns for the 10th time, bigger and harder than ever. The world’s toughest and most progressive downhill mountain bike race isn’t for the faint-hearted.
The live broadcast has been delayed after high winds.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Red Bull
Hardline
Hardline 2024
Author Info:
pinkbikeaudience
Member since Jul 22, 2013
3,476 articles
66 Comments
Score
Time
40
1
mtbcyclist
FL
(7 hours ago)
Where to watch:
tiz.cycli...... wait
[Reply]
3
0
Dini2k
FL
(2 hours ago)
Shhh
[Reply]
31
2
vectorforces
(3 hours ago)
No way! Weather delay at Hardline? Would be surprising if that DIDN’T happen.
Maybe eventually someone will figure out this competition needs to be like surfing and freeski comps where there’s a window, not a fixed time.
[Reply]
4
1
lukemech
(3 hours ago)
THIS 1000x THIS
[Reply]
2
0
chrismac70
FL
(52 mins ago)
I bet the delay is WBD/UCIs fault somehow
[Reply]
13
0
Beeco
FL
(3 hours ago)
Never schedule your day around Hardline...
[Reply]
2
0
trinidad66
(2 hours ago)
That’s UK’s weather for you. The worst in Europe by far.
[Reply]
2
0
Beeco
FL
(2 hours ago)
@trinidad66
: I'm sat in sunny Yorkshire, tarps arf.
To be fair everytime I go riding in Wales there's always a named storm.
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(2 hours ago)
@trinidad66
: Temperatures around 40ºC for the next two months here isn't that great either.
[Reply]
1
0
Inertiatic
(2 hours ago)
@Beeco
:
Its beach weather down south
[Reply]
1
0
trinidad66
(2 hours ago)
@Inertiatic
: it all changes tomorrow again, temps dropping... its shite
[Reply]
2
0
JonnyNorthmore
FL
(2 hours ago)
@Inertiatic
: Barbecue on the go, rum and coke in hand. Lovely!
[Reply]
1
0
dhclb
(2 hours ago)
@JonnyNorthmore
: dreamy
[Reply]
9
1
moresteezepleeze
(1 hours ago)
Rob's voice is just so sweet, i've missed the voice of downhill!
[Reply]
3
0
yoobee
(1 hours ago)
Yeah! Rob and Rachel - dream team!
[Reply]
4
0
cypher74
(2 hours ago)
What a surprise. Can’t understand why it’s scheduled for the 1430, as everyone in the area knows the winds tend to pick up in the afternoons, but they keep doing it.
[Reply]
3
0
finnspin
FL
(2 hours ago)
And then they built a canyon gap that is completely exposed to weather and wind with no alternative route and test it for the first time 1 week in advance. They are optimistic folks I guess.
[Reply]
1
0
CCed
(1 hours ago)
Dan is planning an indoor version for next year.
[Reply]
3
0
chrismac70
FL
(51 mins ago)
Broadcast schedule. Run it in the morning and the USA is still in bed
[Reply]
4
0
captaindingus
FL
(1 hours ago)
For the love of Christ can this broadcast please stop going to zeppelin view right before a rider is about to smash that one left hander
[Reply]
5
0
phuq
FL
(4 hours ago)
was it just moved back by 1 hour?
[Reply]
1
0
Lee-Gee
(4 hours ago)
And another hour...
[Reply]
4
0
watchmen
(4 hours ago)
@Lee-Gee
: It's pretty windy here right now. Nice and sunny though.
[Reply]
1
0
phuq
FL
(4 hours ago)
@watchmen
: thanks, was wondering as the weather reports showed it was sunny. didnt check wind. shows gusts of 32 km/h.
www.accuweather.com/en/gb/dinas-mawddwy/sy20-9/weather-forecast/714975
[Reply]
3
1
donimo
FL
(3 hours ago)
I took a risk and came to the gym first, knowing I wouldn't make it back quite in time, planning to watch from the start when I got there. As I'm just about to leave the gym I thought I'd check the situation here just in case and indeed it seems I'm in no hurry to get back home
[Reply]
1
0
yoobee
(2 hours ago)
@donimo
: I just hurried down from the trails at the tarmac road and sure enough, my still slippery wheels slid like soap. I'm happy that there's only minor abrasions. My cellphone took a hit but still works under broken glass front and rear.
[Reply]
5
0
Tigergoosebumps
(3 hours ago)
If it’s canceled will they just use the qualifying runs as final runs?
[Reply]
1
0
snomaster
FL
(3 hours ago)
likely yes
[Reply]
2
1
Tigergoosebumps
(2 hours ago)
@snomaster
: if that’s the case maybe next time they will film/broadcast the qualifying runs so us minions can get a gander of the madness.
[Reply]
4
0
gasherbrum4
(1 hours ago)
Timing on point as always. Time splits always showing at +1.118 for every rider...
[Reply]
1
0
mtbcyclist
FL
(30 mins ago)
Very tight racing...
[Reply]
3
0
Trail2000
FL
(26 mins ago)
"if he had gone off there, he would have looked like a dropped kebab" - Rob Warner, Red Bull Hardline 2024
[Reply]
1
0
ThrillPhil46
FL
(24 mins ago)
And this is why we need Rob in Downhill so bad.
[Reply]
4
1
CCed
(1 hours ago)
Oh no, Gracia is presenting for France...
[Reply]
3
0
Beeco
FL
(1 hours ago)
Tommy G showing exactly why the canyon gap was a bad feature.
[Reply]
2
0
Jaybirdy
(9 hours ago)
Shreddy as ever! Best of luck riders :^]
[Reply]
4
1
BermSkid72
FL
(2 hours ago)
UCI SUCKS!
[Reply]
1
0
Merohedra
(1 hours ago)
Fair play , so good to see the progression , hopefully next year we’ll see full runs next year
[Reply]
1
0
Astevens182
FL
(1 hours ago)
Our fakie lord and savior up in the start box showing the world he can ride backwards!
[Reply]
2
0
thingswelike
FL
(1 hours ago)
Timing seems off. No way was there only 1sec between Matt and Adam
[Reply]
1
0
Ally1
FL
(1 hours ago)
All the splits have been 1.118s so far so something’s up
[Reply]
1
0
thingswelike
FL
(1 hours ago)
@Ally1
: Seems like they've got the correct final times, but maybe lost the splits.
[Reply]
1
0
Merohedra
(4 hours ago)
What happened to the ladies ? No one manage to make a full run?
[Reply]
8
1
thingswelike
FL
(4 hours ago)
No, but I don't think they ever thought they would. I haven't seen footage of the 90s or the cliff drop being done this year. Lots of progress though. Impressive.
[Reply]
2
1
carlitouk
(4 hours ago)
@thingswelike
: The 90 footer was definitely done by a few of the ladies earlier in the week.
[Reply]
2
0
carlitouk
(4 hours ago)
@thingswelike
: Hang on...that was just the lilly pad now that I think about it...my bad.
[Reply]
17
1
waldo-jpg
FL
(3 hours ago)
The race is a side event, the main appeal of hardline is pushing the limits of whats possible. And each time the women turn up they ride more Features than last time.
[Reply]
2
0
AdynBrudosWc9
FL
(2 hours ago)
@thingswelike
: Didn’t Tahne hit the road gap?
[Reply]
1
0
thingswelike
FL
(2 hours ago)
@AdynBrudosWc9
: Yeah, and Cami. Probably some others, but it's hard keeping track of all the socials! Probably no point in trying the cliff drop as it's not in next year (and none of the men seem to like it).
[Reply]
2
0
justaguyonamtb
(1 hours ago)
1.118s
[Reply]
1
0
handynzl
FL
(1 hours ago)
Dubbing in heavy breathing again, ffs
[Reply]
1
0
HappyBiker19
FL
(1 hours ago)
Should be a style prize- is there?
[Reply]
1
0
HappyBiker19
FL
(40 mins ago)
In these conditions, better to run softer or harder tire pressures?
[Reply]
1
0
Dogl0rd
FL
(3 hours ago)
::::crosses fingers::::
[Reply]
1
1
MindPatterns
FL
(3 hours ago)
Final results will be qualification times. Mark my words.
[Reply]
1
1
Dogl0rd
FL
(2 hours ago)
[Reply]
1
0
yoobee
(2 hours ago)
BK will not agree.
[Reply]
1
0
Beeco
FL
(2 hours ago)
Yeah can see that happening. Well find out in 15 minutes.
[Reply]
1
0
BenPea
(2 hours ago)
@Beeco
: 4:20 kick off. Nice of them to wait for the end of my ride.
[Reply]
3
0
Beeco
FL
(2 hours ago)
@BenPea
: 4.20! My money is on the 50:01 boys!
[Reply]
1
1
BenPea
(2 hours ago)
@Beeco
: or a Colombian
[Reply]
1
3
HPdeskjet3630
FL
(4 hours ago)
Anyone there (and somehow found some 4G) know why it's been delayed? Maybe they forgot to charge the drones.
[Reply]
2
3
oscarl
FL
(3 hours ago)
. bn n ,. h4
[Reply]
2
5
Matt115lamb
(9 hours ago)
Damn it I must have fainted, who won
[Reply]
58
11
enduroNZ
(6 hours ago)
Your mum won she rode like a champ as usual
[Reply]
5
8
kgassewitz
(8 hours ago)
Fantasy over on www.theracecompanion.com!
[Reply]
