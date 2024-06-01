Live Now: Red Bull Hardline 2024

Powered by Outside

Jun 1, 2024
by Pinkbike Staff  

Click on the video above to see what time the broadcast will be in your time zone.

Red Bull Hardline UK returns for the 10th time, bigger and harder than ever. The world’s toughest and most progressive downhill mountain bike race isn’t for the faint-hearted.

The live broadcast has been delayed after high winds.

66 Comments
  • 40 1
 Where to watch:

tiz.cycli...... wait
  • 3 0
 Shhh
  • 31 2
 No way! Weather delay at Hardline? Would be surprising if that DIDN’T happen.
Maybe eventually someone will figure out this competition needs to be like surfing and freeski comps where there’s a window, not a fixed time.
  • 4 1
 THIS 1000x THIS
  • 2 0
 I bet the delay is WBD/UCIs fault somehow
  • 13 0
 Never schedule your day around Hardline...
  • 2 0
 That’s UK’s weather for you. The worst in Europe by far.
  • 2 0
 @trinidad66: I'm sat in sunny Yorkshire, tarps arf.
To be fair everytime I go riding in Wales there's always a named storm.
  • 1 0
 @trinidad66: Temperatures around 40ºC for the next two months here isn't that great either.
  • 1 0
 @Beeco:

Its beach weather down south
  • 1 0
 @Inertiatic: it all changes tomorrow again, temps dropping... its shite
  • 2 0
 @Inertiatic: Barbecue on the go, rum and coke in hand. Lovely!
  • 1 0
 @JonnyNorthmore: dreamy
  • 9 1
 Rob's voice is just so sweet, i've missed the voice of downhill!
  • 3 0
 Yeah! Rob and Rachel - dream team!
  • 4 0
 What a surprise. Can’t understand why it’s scheduled for the 1430, as everyone in the area knows the winds tend to pick up in the afternoons, but they keep doing it.
  • 3 0
 And then they built a canyon gap that is completely exposed to weather and wind with no alternative route and test it for the first time 1 week in advance. They are optimistic folks I guess.
  • 1 0
 Dan is planning an indoor version for next year.
  • 3 0
 Broadcast schedule. Run it in the morning and the USA is still in bed
  • 4 0
 For the love of Christ can this broadcast please stop going to zeppelin view right before a rider is about to smash that one left hander
  • 5 0
 was it just moved back by 1 hour?
  • 1 0
 And another hour...
  • 4 0
 @Lee-Gee: It's pretty windy here right now. Nice and sunny though.
  • 1 0
 @watchmen: thanks, was wondering as the weather reports showed it was sunny. didnt check wind. shows gusts of 32 km/h.
www.accuweather.com/en/gb/dinas-mawddwy/sy20-9/weather-forecast/714975
  • 3 1
 I took a risk and came to the gym first, knowing I wouldn't make it back quite in time, planning to watch from the start when I got there. As I'm just about to leave the gym I thought I'd check the situation here just in case and indeed it seems I'm in no hurry to get back home Big Grin
  • 1 0
 @donimo: I just hurried down from the trails at the tarmac road and sure enough, my still slippery wheels slid like soap. I'm happy that there's only minor abrasions. My cellphone took a hit but still works under broken glass front and rear. Eek
  • 5 0
 If it’s canceled will they just use the qualifying runs as final runs?
  • 1 0
 likely yes
  • 2 1
 @snomaster: if that’s the case maybe next time they will film/broadcast the qualifying runs so us minions can get a gander of the madness.
  • 4 0
 Timing on point as always. Time splits always showing at +1.118 for every rider...
  • 1 0
 Very tight racing...
  • 3 0
 "if he had gone off there, he would have looked like a dropped kebab" - Rob Warner, Red Bull Hardline 2024
  • 1 0
 And this is why we need Rob in Downhill so bad.
  • 4 1
 Oh no, Gracia is presenting for France...
  • 3 0
 Tommy G showing exactly why the canyon gap was a bad feature.
  • 2 0
 Shreddy as ever! Best of luck riders :^]
  • 4 1
 UCI SUCKS!
  • 1 0
 Fair play , so good to see the progression , hopefully next year we’ll see full runs next year
  • 1 0
 Our fakie lord and savior up in the start box showing the world he can ride backwards!
  • 2 0
 Timing seems off. No way was there only 1sec between Matt and Adam
  • 1 0
 All the splits have been 1.118s so far so something’s up
  • 1 0
 @Ally1: Seems like they've got the correct final times, but maybe lost the splits.
  • 1 0
 What happened to the ladies ? No one manage to make a full run?
  • 8 1
 No, but I don't think they ever thought they would. I haven't seen footage of the 90s or the cliff drop being done this year. Lots of progress though. Impressive.
  • 2 1
 @thingswelike: The 90 footer was definitely done by a few of the ladies earlier in the week.
  • 2 0
 @thingswelike: Hang on...that was just the lilly pad now that I think about it...my bad.
  • 17 1
 The race is a side event, the main appeal of hardline is pushing the limits of whats possible. And each time the women turn up they ride more Features than last time.
  • 2 0
 @thingswelike: Didn’t Tahne hit the road gap?
  • 1 0
 @AdynBrudosWc9: Yeah, and Cami. Probably some others, but it's hard keeping track of all the socials! Probably no point in trying the cliff drop as it's not in next year (and none of the men seem to like it).
  • 2 0
 1.118s
  • 1 0
 Dubbing in heavy breathing again, ffs
  • 1 0
 Should be a style prize- is there?
  • 1 0
 In these conditions, better to run softer or harder tire pressures?
  • 1 0
 ::::crosses fingers::::
  • 1 1
 Final results will be qualification times. Mark my words.
  • 1 1
 Frown
  • 1 0
 BK will not agree.
  • 1 0
 Yeah can see that happening. Well find out in 15 minutes.
  • 1 0
 @Beeco: 4:20 kick off. Nice of them to wait for the end of my ride.
  • 3 0
 @BenPea: 4.20! My money is on the 50:01 boys!
  • 1 1
 @Beeco: or a Colombian
  • 1 3
 Anyone there (and somehow found some 4G) know why it's been delayed? Maybe they forgot to charge the drones.
  • 2 3
  • 2 5
 Damn it I must have fainted, who won
  • 58 11
 Your mum won she rode like a champ as usual
  • 5 8
