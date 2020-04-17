Live Now: Red Bull Rampage 2019 Watch Party

Apr 17, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesCarson Storch, Darren Berrecloth and host Sal Masekela rewatch the 2019 Red Bull Rampage event. Other surprise athletes will show up to share untold Rampage stories and new behind-the-scenes content.

Rampage returned to Virgin, Utah in 2019 for its 14th edition with the biggest show in freeride mountain biking. The world’s greatest freeriders returned to what in 2018 was a new venue. A roster of 21 riders took to the mountain with their dig crews carving out innovative lines, features and drops worked on last year in the pursuit of the perfect run and being crowned Red Bull Rampage champion.

Riders, along with their two-person build crews, spent eight days building their lines in the desert of Virgin, Utah. Watch live with us to see who will take home the crown! Red Bull





***As the world struggles to suppress the spread of COVID-19, please follow the guidelines of your local health authorities. Even if you don’t have the virus, bike-related hospital visits put additional stress on your medical systems; do not undertake any activities that put you or others at risk.

