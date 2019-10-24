Coming Up Live: Red Bull Rampage 2019

Oct 24, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


Featuring 21 of the world's best freeriders and set in one of the most demanding locations on the planet, Red Bull Rampage is mountain biking’s truest test of skill and mental toughness.





Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull Red Bull Rampage


Must Read This Week
First Look: Giant Manufactures Its Own Range of Suspension Forks
84649 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Type of Bike Would You Add to Your Quiver?
45416 views
Review: Alchemy Arktos 29 ST
43838 views
Video: 9 Classic Mountain Bikes from the Whistler Bike Park
43020 views
Just 1 More Day to Win a Custom Evil Offering & Fight Cancer - #FCANCERUP $5 Raffle
42560 views
Marzocchi Launches Limited-Edition Athlete Series Purple Suspension Ahead of Rampage
41746 views
Shimano Files Patent for Anti-Lock Brake System for Bikes
41241 views
Social Round Up - Rampage 2019 Dig Days
36410 views

6 Comments

  • 1 0
 My buddy who work with Maverick (the gas station chain) delivered burritos to the builders via drone. Google it. It was way cool.
  • 3 0
 Very excite
  • 2 0
 Much anticipate
  • 1 0
 Friday night sorted then!
  • 1 0
 Ha, good hands is a green trail, I could ride that!
  • 1 1
 Bummer that Zink is gonna only score an 80.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010147
Mobile Version of Website