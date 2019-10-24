Pinkbike.com
Coming Up Live: Red Bull Rampage 2019
Oct 24, 2019
by
Pinkbike Staff
Featuring 21 of the world's best freeriders and set in one of the most demanding locations on the planet, Red Bull Rampage is mountain biking’s truest test of skill and mental toughness.
6 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
hamncheez
(7 mins ago)
My buddy who work with Maverick (the gas station chain) delivered burritos to the builders via drone. Google it. It was way cool.
[Reply]
3
0
wellbastardfast
(12 mins ago)
Very excite
[Reply]
2
0
bigburd
(6 mins ago)
Much anticipate
[Reply]
1
0
bigburd
(6 mins ago)
Friday night sorted then!
[Reply]
1
0
Bomadics
(0 mins ago)
Ha, good hands is a green trail, I could ride that!
[Reply]
1
1
toast2266
(8 mins ago)
Bummer that Zink is gonna only score an 80.
[Reply]
