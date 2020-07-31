Coming Up Live: SilverStar Downhill - Crankworx Summer Series

Jul 31, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


The Clif Crankworx Summer Series continues with the Maxxis SilverStar Downhill. Check out the full rider list in the Pinkbike Primer.




3 Comments

  • 1 0
 These are most likely the only world class DH's races this year, thanks Crankworx and Dr. Henry!
  • 1 0
 Finn iles will win
  • 1 0
 I'll take Rheeder, they secretly removed his brakes to make him feel more at home

