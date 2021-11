The Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship will close out its season in 2021 amidst the mighty Redwoods of Skyline Rotorua Gravity Park with the Maxxis Slopestyle In Memory Of McGazza.Riding starts at:NZDT: Sunday, November 7th - 11:00 amPDT: Saturday, November 6th - 3:00 pmCET: Saturday, November 6th - 11:00 pmSee 2021 Rider List here