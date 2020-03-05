Coming Up Live: Speed & Style - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Broadcast times

Watch for:

Friday, March 6: 5:30 p.m. NZDTThursday, March 5: 8:30 p.m. PSTFriday, March 6: 5:30 a.m. CETA revamped course for CLIF Speed & Style presented by Mons Royale is set to deliver the goods at Crankworx Rotorua 2020. The course follows a new line and has some new features, including a step up built for tricks, a multi-option rhythm section straight off the start and an extended middle straight. The cannon logs have been removed with more classic berms added to lead riders into a new improved last trick jump.2020 will be the first time a women’s category of Speed & Style is run in Rotorua, with 15 women on deck top compete. Get ready to watch the boys and girls throw down!· Casey Brown (CAN) - Long considered the most stylish pro female in competition, Brown is set to take on a field of 14 women in this first running of the women’s category is Rotorua.· Tomas Lemoine (FRA) - He’s fast and stylish - a winning combination in Speed & Style. Lemoine has certainly showed he’s got what it takes, finished just off the podium in Rotorua last year, but coming in second in the overall series standings.