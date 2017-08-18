INTERVIEWS

COMING UP: Pinkbike LIVE From Whistler - Nicholi Rogatkin, Brett Rheeder, Martin Söderström and Emil Johansson

Aug 18, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

For the next Pinkbike LIVE we're sitting down with Nicholi Rogatkin, Brett Rheeder, Martin Söderström and Emil Johansson for an interactive Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. We are broadcasting at 11am with Cam McCaul, directly from the Pinkbike tower in the heart of Whistler Village.

The big show of Crankworx is happening on Sunday, why not have some of the biggest names in slopestyle answer all of your questions? Yes...we think that's a good idea too.

The show's format will be an ask us anything style, with questions coming in from your Pinkbike comments below, on our YouTube channel live feed and our Facebook page. Get involved in the comments section and let's hear your questions.

Nicholai Rogatkin

by Bartek Wolinski
Clint Trahan photo

by Richkphotography

The show will be 1-hour long starting at:

• 11:00am PDT (Local Time)
• 19:00 BST (UK Time)
• 14:00 (USA, NY Time)
• 4:00 (Australia, Sydney) +1 Day
• 6:00 (New Zealand, Auckland) +1 Day

So get involved. Post your questions for Nicholi, Brett, Martin and Emil below!

