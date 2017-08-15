INTERVIEWS

Coming up: Pinkbike LIVE From Whistler - Yoann Barelli, Katy Winton, & Remi Gauvin

Aug 15, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Yoann Barelli

Matt DeLorme
Photo by Matt Wragg.

For today's Pinkbike LIVE we're sitting down with Yoann Barelli, Katy Winton, & Remi Gauvin for an interactive Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. We are broadcasting at 11am with Cam McCaul, directly from the Pinkbike tower in the heart of Whistler Village.

Last weekend we were treated to one of the most dramatic EWS races of the season, with mechanicals, crashes, and a come-from-behind fairytale ending. We're excited to check in with this crew and talk about all things EWS and Crankworx!

The show's format will be an ask us anything style, with questions coming in from your Pinkbike comments below, on our YouTube channel live feed and our Facebook page. Get involved in the comments section and let's hear your questions.

The show will be 1-hour long starting at:

• 11:00am PDT (Local Time)
• 19:00 BST (UK Time)
• 14:00 (USA, NY Time)
• 4:00 (Australia, Sydney) +1 Day
• 6:00 (New Zealand, Auckland) +1 Day


Pinkbike Live Schedule

• Saturday, August 12th – Introduction to Crankworx AMA
• Sunday, August 13th – EWS & Sunday Randoms AMA
• Tuesday, August 15th – EWS Recap AMA
• Thursday, August 17th – Whip Off AMA
• Friday, August 18th – Downhill AMA
• Saturday, August 19th – Red Bull Joyride Slopestyle AMA


So get involved. Post your questions for Yoann Barelli, Katy Winton, & Remi Gauvin below!

8 Comments

  • + 2
 Yoann, you replied to my question on instagram about possible future revisions to the Meta AM V4.2; and knowing that they are still a long ways off, I purchased a Commencal Meta v4.2. My question is this: as a fun loving rider, what are your thoughts on 29ers? I'd love to see Commencal utilize the same frame design as the Meta for a 29er, preferably with high/low flip chips, long reach and the ability to run 275x2.6 or 29x2.5 tires. Shave a few more ounces off the Meta's weight and I'd add another Commencal to my quiver.
  • + 1
 Can you make riding a CX bike on DH trails a series of some sort of series of CX bikes on DH trails as well Barelli? Sorry I had to make a new comment as PB didn't let me edit my previous one.
  • + 1
 What do you find is the best way to speed muscle recovery after a grueling ride?
-Ice bath
-Stretching
-Beer
-Cardio workout with significant other
-etc...
  • + 1
 Next time Yo, don't be stingy with your black marker. I'm not sure Hutchinson will like your Schwalbe Magic Mary Big Grin
  • + 1
 Why is that guy always half naked ?
  • + 1
 Yohann-can you ride a CX bike down Ride, Don't Slide and Flying Circus?
  • + 2
 *Yoann before the PB spelling correctors get me
  • + 1
 He really likes to Hulk flex for these promo shots...

