Coming Up: Pinkbike LIVE with Brendan Fairclough, Casey Brown, Andrew Neethling, and Kyle Jameson



For today's Pinkbike LIVE we're sitting down with Brendan Fairclough, Casey Brown, Andrew Neethling, and Kyle Jameson for an interactive Ask Me Anything (AMA) Q&A session. We'll be broadcasting directly from the Pinkbike tower in the heart of Whistler Village, 11am nearly every day during Crankworx . Cam McCaul will be hosting the show and focusing on a theme each day.



With the Enduro World Series going on all day today we'll be checking in for insights with Casey Brown who is unfortunately not racing due to an aggravated shoulder.



The show's format will be an ask us anything style, with questions coming in from your Pinkbike comments below, on our Get involved in the comments section and let's hear your questions .



The show will be 1-hour long starting at:



• 11:00am PDT (Local Time)

• 19:00 BST (UK Time)

• 14:00 (USA, NY Time)

• 4:00 (Australia, Sydney) +1 Day

• 6:00 (New Zealand, Auckland) +1 Day





Pinkbike Live Schedule



• Saturday, August 12th – Introduction to Crankworx AMA

• Sunday, August 13th – EWS & Sunday Randoms AMA

• Tuesday, August 15th – EWS Recap AMA

• Thursday, August 17th – Whip Off AMA

• Friday, August 18th – Downhill AMA

• Saturday, August 19th – Red Bull Joyride Slopestyle AMA





So get involved.Join us on Sunday, August 13th at 11am and post your questions for Casey, Brendan, Needles, and Kyle J below!



