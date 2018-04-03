INDUSTRY INSIDER

Finished: Santa Cruz Bicycles Ask Us Anything

Apr 3, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Santa Cruz Bicycles Danny MacAskill Prototype Frame
ASK US ANYTHING
Santa Cruz Bicycles
With Joe Graney, Nic McCrae, Nick Anderson and Jack Russell


Update from Santa Cruz Bicycles, 12:20pm PST: Thanks for all the questions guys, sorry we weren't able to get to all of them. We've got to go break some frames now but we'll try to stop by again later to follow up on a few more.


Earlier today, Santa Cruz released a video bike check with Danny Mac's brand new carbon trials bike and announced that they've taken the in-house composites lab at their California office, initially set up for their wheels program, to the next level. The custom frame for Danny Mac was first up, but you can bet they didn't create a new facility just for a one-off trials frame.

It's been a busy spring for the brand, having also released two new XC bikes: the Blur and the Highball.

We wanted to know more about their new carbon manufacturing capabilities and how they're influencing their overall manufacturing process, so we thought it would be a perfect opportunity for you to ask Joe Graney, Nic McCrae, Nick Anderson and Jack Russell your questions.



Joe Graney CEO and Former Head Engineer
Formerly Santa Cruz’s head engineer, and author of Joe’s Corner (link), Joe swapped CAD for spreadsheets in his new role as CEO, and still approved this whole project for some reason.
Nic McRae

Nic McCrae Composites Engineer
Nic McCrae: Nic is Santa Cruz's resident Québécois, a composites expert, and the mad scientist lurking in the R&D lab. Oh, and he did all of the layup and manufacturing design on Danny's bike.


Nick Anderson

Nick Anderson Head Engineer
Nick's the Engineering Manager, and probably knows more about VPP suspension than anyone, but that was pretty useless for the trials bike. Fortunately, he knows a lot about frame design, too, and is responsible for some of the most iconic frame designs in Santa Cruz's history (including this one).

Jack Russell Industrial Designer
As the Industrial Designer at Santa Cruz, Jack is in charge of making sure the bikes look as cool as possible, a real challenge on bike with tiny wheels and a 73.50° head tube angle.

Santa Cruz Bicycles Danny MacAskill Prototype Frame

How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:

Starting at 10:00 AM PDT/6:00 PM BST on April 3rd you can type your questions for Santa Cruz into the comment box below this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Joe Graney, Nic McCrae, Nick Anderson and Jack Russell work their way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.

To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:

• Keep your questions relevant
• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner
• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong

Other time zones:
• 1:00 PM EST (New York)
• 6:00 PM BST (London)
• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)
• 7:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 3:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)

Santa Cruz Bicycles Danny MacAskill Prototype Frame

MENTIONS: @santacruzbicycles


  • + 147
 Name one feature of another brand that you're a tiny bit envious of that you didn't come up with yourself.
  • + 71
 Two things: The adjustable chainstay length that Norco does, and Specialized's SWAT system—the hatch is cool, but the entire suite of accessories really sets it apart.
NA
  • + 6
 @santacruzbicycles: Any reason why you guys don't go down the path of varying chainstay length by frame size? Cost/production thing or is it geometry related?
  • + 2
 @santacruzbicycles: the hatch is the best!!, Hope you include it if is not patented yet
  • + 4
 @Lashidalgo: Do you ever get that not Soo fresh feeling,,,,, you know down there?
  • + 4
 @gramboh: Definitely not a cost/production thing—geometry and packaging (linkage, shock, etc.) related.
  • + 0
 Lol... I love how the first two questions ended up referencing SWAT. Reminds me of a comment from 2014 that I saw recently:
+1 Jhou (Mar 10, 2014 at 23:50)

Better than that stupid Swat idea from Specialized. They make awesome bikes, but that has to be one of the most retarded idea ever!

How times change... Not too long ago it seemed that if it wasn't an aluminum 26er, it wasn't a true bike.
  • + 5
 @santacruzbicycles: thanks for the honest reply!
  • - 1
 I still stand by my comment. I prefer riding with my fanny pack and like my water bottles under the seattube. Thanks!
  • + 71
 What happened to Logan Peat?
  • + 5
 Yeah man this is weird AF. He is one of the most talented guy out there and they just drop him or what ?
  • + 8
 @Smilicito: business. is what happened. just like how kawi didnt keep ricky forever and yamaha didnt keep mcgrath forever.
  • + 3
 @74tenomresc: Yea, but Trek did...Smile Lucky guy that Brandon Semenuk Smile Smile Smile
  • + 21
 When Logan started he was modifying existing bikes for which we could supply an almost unlimited amount. As his needs evolved into needing custom bikes we just couldn’t keep up with replacing those broken custom parts on top of making custom parts for Danny. Logan has been with us many years and it sucked to have to make a decision... but sometimes you have to make tough decisions
  • + 2
 @joegraney:

In short, Danny took his budget and cos he does more youtube promo stuff you made the wise choice. Can’t blame you.
  • + 2
 @cunning-linguist: Yeah but this is actually pretty sad. Cuz Logan Peat was the only one that ride top level slopestyle contests for Santa Cruz like Whistler Joyride slopestyle etc. Sad....
  • + 2
 @Smilicito: There was cats in the past that rode SC for slope and free ride events. End of an era I guess.
  • + 64
 I wish more brands had storage on their frames like Specialized, is there a reason SC (and other brands) hasn’t embraced this? It seems like a great idea.

Thanks for the sick bikes!
Love my N4.
  • + 6
 By on their frames, I mean in their frames, the SWAT door Smile
  • - 5
flag Highclimber (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Rabbuit: I guess it's because a big hole in a tube radically decreases stiffness and rigidity, so they'd have to add a bunch of material to get to the same properties as the standard one. Also, I'd have a light backpack over 500g more weight in the frame every day.
  • + 0
 @Highclimber: Wow. Cool assumption.
  • + 22
 @b0cephus: @b0cephus: Not really a big assumption to say a hole is a stress concentration.
  • + 6
 @Rabbuit: There's a hole in the steer tube. Get a OneUp EDC unit and problem solved.
  • - 8
flag RedRedRe (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @ Rabbuit ...
Because it rattles like hell?
Becuase it makes the frame weaker?
Because "better carry the weight on the body (i.e. backpack) than on the bike"?
Because it is one more thing to break?
Because lots of people have more than one bike but only one tool kit?

All the EWS and XCO pros do not use it at all (except for interviews photoshoots).
  • + 49
 Do you guys find the VPP linkage limiting at all, and how much have you experimented on using other designs? Also, what was the reason for ditching APP?
  • + 13
 All suspension systems have their strengths and weaknesses. We've looked at other platforms and keep coming back to VPP. The lower link driven shock that we use on the V10 and Nomad gives a very linear rate with excellent small bump, mid stroke support, and bottom out resistance. The upperlink driven shock that we do on other trail bikes like the Tallboy gives more pedal platform which makes for a very efficient pedaling bike. We have two platforms now which we can use depending on the characteristics we most want. VPP also gives us independent control of anti-squat and shock rate which is one of the drawbacks of other designs. APP in the end wound up being fairly heavy while not offering any advantages. NA
  • + 2
 @santacruzbicycles: Seems like price was a bit of an advantage for the consumer... I love my Nickel, great bike all around.
  • - 11
flag kleinblake (23 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @santacruzbicycles: i think you mean to say linear progression, as the curve has a constant slope, but is very progressive
  • + 49
 Is there a Pinion equipped bike anywhere in the future for SC.
  • + 43
 Can you bring back the Blur 4X?
  • + 5
 This!!!
  • + 1
 Or at least make some more lower links so existing owners can keep their bikes running when the pivot axle holes ovalize... Please?!?!?
  • + 6
 I second this.
  • + 6
 Nomad 1 and Blur 4X were trend setters. Most Enduro and Trail bikes of today have genes of these two in their blood. I have so many good memories of Nomad 1. That was a hell of a bike.
  • + 2
 Blur 4x, longest I ever kept a frame
  • + 42
 What do you do differently in terms of R&D and engineering on your bikes to warrant a higher price point?
  • + 8
 Warranty and support
  • + 3
 The question would be better stated as "What is different about your bikes that makes people willing to pay so much for them?". Their bikes are only expensive because people are willing to pay it.
  • + 35
 Do you offer any year long placements for engineering students?

Also, do you think tapered roller bearings would be more suitable for the lower bearing in a headset?
  • + 8
 Yes, tapered roller bearings are much better for the lower headset loads. Hire this guy!
  • + 32
 Are you going to use the N4 VPP system in any other bike? It's a good idea to use it in the trail bikes, or it's just for long travel bikes?
  • + 15
 A Hightower LT with the new nomad linkage would be nice?
  • + 1
 Agreed!
  • + 9
 Nomad 29 would be hard for me to ignore. I just bought a Wreckoning because the Hightower LT wasn’t enough. The demand for huge 29’s is there.
  • + 20
 The lower link driven shock on the Nomad 4 (N4) has many advantages. It provides excellent small bump, great mid stroke support, and lots of bottom out resistance. We will continue to use this on newer trail bikes where bump performance is the priority. Shorter travel bikes that require more pedal platform will continue to have upperlink driven shocks.
NA
  • + 31
 When will we see a proper new Hightower LT as opposed to a new back end bolted on the OG we have now?
  • + 4
 ^THIS
  • + 4
 ^this, ^that
  • + 4
 Must sell current stock as completely as possible before announcing.. Sorry man, just the way it goes..
  • + 30
 What is the most frustrating design constraint that you just can’t get around when developing a new bike/frame?
  • + 9
 Also, what was the most frustrating design constraint that SC, or the industry as a whole, has worked through and is no longer an issue?
  • + 8
 Bottle cage?
  • + 6
 @aljoburr: Internal water bag in the frame?
  • + 1
 @dthomp325: You want to put your frame in the dishwasher to clean it?
Would be easyer just to be able to fit a water bottle
  • + 2
 @aljoburr: it would obviously need to be removable.
  • + 31
 How much do you spend every year to fund and run the SC Syndicate?
  • + 32
 We have to respect the confidentiality of each rider’s contract, so we aren’t ever at liberty to give a total cost. But from an operating perspective it’s probably a lot less than you'd think. Kathy runs a really tight ship, our pits are designed for the needs of the riders, not an ego, so is pretty modest and the team has always been respectful of travel budgets. If you’ve ever seen Peaty or Minnaar travel in economy you’d have even more respect for them than you might have now. It’s funny because people think we’re quite high rollers from the outside looking in. But that’s just the champers, which is only drunk if it’s coming for free from the UCI. Oh yeah, and maybe the occasional cigar, but you can blame Roskopp for that.
  • + 5
 @joegraney: I feel like it should me more than i expect- they're the best riders in the world!
  • - 2
 I heard some years ago was 1 bilion budget for all, so 1 AG of todays...
  • + 1
 @joegraney: Thanks for your honest reply. Compared to other big teams, the Syndicate pits does look humble indeed and more “down-to-earth”. Goodluck on future seasons
  • + 4
 @PauRexs: There is no way in hell that any bike brand has or maybe ever will have 1 billion dollars to use for a racing team, or even a whole global marketing budget.
  • + 0
 @Clarkeh: ok soorry so may I get confused with term milion/ bilion in english vs latin...
So 1.000.000 $,
aron alone gets paid 900.000 by it right? ( but I assume then he pays for the team budged)
  • - 1
 @Clarkeh: you only have to sell 100 SC or 200 YT to dentist.
  • + 1
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_aLESDql1U
  • + 26
 Trek, Specialized, Scott, Cannondale.... They all design custom shocks in collaboration with Fox and Ohlins. Have you ever thought about developing a custom shock that works really well with the VPP system?
  • + 20
 Ha, that's a backdoor diss if ever I saw one.
  • + 10
 those brands all do "smart shock but dumb frame" Santa Cruz does "smart frame with a dumb shock"
  • + 23
 @santacruzbicycles : Love all the answers. Joe Graney you're a hero. Please don't ever use a custom shock on any of your bikes.
  • + 69
 We work closely with Fox and Rock Shox to develop custom shock tunes for all our bikes. For the same reasons that we stick with threaded BBs, and support small parts for all models for at least 10 years, we try to steer clear of things that may not be available long term so that a customer can always find a shock to put on their bike.
  • + 4
 @santacruzbicycles: had to go back and double check, for some reason I read you “support small pants for all models”
  • + 4
 @santacruzbicycles: good on you for this! Proprietary suspension parts help no one in the end. My friend has a brand spankin new bike with a proprietary coilshock that comes stock with a puny spring. Only rockshox offers the springs but they are completely unavailable atm. So brand new bike just sitting there for two months, unridden. I've always steered clear of proprietary suspension bikes and always will.
  • + 1
 @santacruzbicycles: Speaking of, what's the correct Rockshox tune for a 5010 V2 C? Big Grin
  • + 1
 @maxlombardy: Finally a Santa Cruz product I might own.
  • + 1
 @danielgrafik: Pretty sure it is a Low/Low tune
  • - 1
 @skemp57: BOOM! someone understands!!
  • + 27
 What's your biggest screw up/failure to date?
  • + 29
 Stopping production of the Blur 4X lol
  • + 25
 What happens to scrap carbon material that is left over from production / test mules?
  • + 40
 Layup in Asia is optimized to utilize over 95% of the prepreg produced on the production line. However, whatever is left at the end of the day is chopped and repurposed as randomly-oriented carbon mats, which are then used to make small parts and accessories (bottle cages, derailleur bits, etc.).
NM
  • + 9
 @santacruzbicycles: this is genuinely good to know. Thumbs up.
  • + 1
 @santacruzbicycles: That was half the answer. What about frames that don't pass inspection, test mules, etc? Stuff that has already been cured? And thanks for answering, guys!
  • + 13
 @Poulsbojohnny: they are being reused to make wind power plants, powering Prius tractors spraying good intentions on organic coffee of vegan movement Clean Gaya, responsibility and dick dicing for feminine future of environment
  • + 3
 @WAKIdesigns: good intentions! Hahahahaha! You crack me up!!!

Long live Waki!!! :-)

More of your art please sir, it’s inspirational!
  • + 4
 Don’t get me started... I have a really bad apetite for recreational environmentalists recently... I’d love to feed them to Polar Bears.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: aren’t polar bears vegan?

Oh yes, that’s right. NORMAL animals don’t give a f*ck!! Lol

Check the honey badger. He ma man! :-F
  • + 1
 @cunning-linguist: yes but they are on plant based diet. And when being eaten alive they don't scream. They keep on tweeting. Nah, they'd get off the high moral horse and let the bear eat it.
  • + 26
 how much weed do ratboy/josh lewis smoke?
  • + 3
 Lol my favorite question so far!
  • + 4
 not enough.
  • + 24
 What standards do you see changing in the near future. Can you think of anything that would actually make a difference.
  • + 20
 Will you please consider making a larger downtube protector for the carbon frames? On all 3 of the SC bikes I've owned, I needed to use mastic tape to extend the coverage. After the 1st ride on one of my bikes I got a sizeable chip in the downtube from a rock strike. Please consider making the molded cover larger.

That is all,

Thanks.
  • + 2
 Agreed, just acquired a nice one the other day.
  • + 19
 Hi There!

In this video previously featured on Pinkbike (www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5eMMf11uhM) stress tests are performed on carbon frames vs aluminium, obstensibly to test which is stronger.

I have a question for Joe, or anyone else, that I've had in my mind since watching this video nearly six years ago.

In the video during the "case" test, the aluminium frame buckles at a peak load of 1,464lbs (about 1:06 vid time), the carbon frame fails at a peak load of 2,050lbs (about 2:13 vid time).

However, in the run up to failure some sickening cracking noises can be heard on the carbon frame from about 800lbs onwards. Would this frame still be considered safe to ride if the test were stopped before failure?
  • + 17
 Hard to give a yes or no answer to this one, but I'd ride it. One could verify by releasing the non-destructive load and measuring the modulus of the frame during a second loading. If "real damage" was done, it would be less stiff on the second load instance. The cracking noises, while sounding scary, are not indicative of it weakening - you saw how strong it was...
-JG
  • + 2
 @santacruzbicycles: Would this just be fibre pull out occurring? I need to rewatch the video!
  • + 7
 @santacruzbicycles: I think you will find that the initial pinging sounds are the less compiled fibers delaminating in the compression side of the matrix. These sound like minimal issues, and in general they are, unless its happening often....

Not sure if you have ever laid up frames with optical load sensors laminated in, but this would give a very good indication of the localized stresses in real world use.
  • + 2
 @santacruzbicycles: Thanks for the answer!
  • + 5
 @santacruzbicycles:
Why are there no new videos of testing frames? I loved the video and it made me trust more in Santa Cruz frames. Especially that you made these tests public.
  • + 5
 @emptybox: We haven't done any frame videos in a bit, but we did a video showing the spoke pull-through test on Reserve rims, as well as Danny's real-world test: www.santacruzbicycles.com/reserve-wheels. We'll definitely keep making videos as the opportunities arise!
  • + 3
 It's crazy that the frames are holding under these circumstances, yet Minaar's bike hits a wooden stake and splits in half.
  • + 5
 @bforwil: that's the difference between lab tests and real world. You can't simulate everything...

As for ignoring the cracking sounds during the testing... Hm. that usually indicates that the resin is letting go somewhere. Could be because of too much wetting in the pre-preg material, or it could be genuine delamination of the layup.Either way, you aren't likely to put that stress on your frame under normal riding conditions. Big Grin
  • + 2
 @bforwil: I think everyone REALLY underestimates how much force is put into a frame when a bike flys through the air into a relatively stiff object. Frames are also just simply not designed to take massive side impacts. They are made to take very large impacts to the two wheels.
  • - 1
 @emptybox: I refer you to Greg Minaar in VDS last year.
  • + 2
 @bforwil: it's not a freakin tank man, the bike is not designed to withstand a side impact...
  • + 17
 In your opinion, would a increase in collaboration on defining new standards between major bike manufacturers be desirable? Should there be (or is there) an industry group that recommend moving to certain promising new developments, and moving away from outdated ones.
  • + 17
 What are the options for 'getting your foot in the door' at a market leading bike company like yourselves? I currently study mechanical engineering at university but I understand that doesn't necessarily lead in to the bike industry.

Is there a way to work a way up or any advice? It's definitely something I'd like to do in the future.

Thanks.
  • + 1
 intern or work placement?
  • + 8
 We have a small core team that designs and develops our new products and are always looking for talented designers and engineers. Showing a broad cross section of skills, the ability to work well with a team, as well as adaptability when faced with new challenges are super important.
  • + 2
 @santacruzbicycles:
Thanks for the reply, certainly very helpful. Makes it seem feasible for us mere mortals to work somewhere so prestigious one day.
  • + 18
 when designing a carbon component; how much of the stress analysis is done in computers vs building prototypes and breaking them? is it just like a starting point or do you rely on FEA more heavily?
  • + 13
 We use FEA to evaluate the potential of new designs, but since hand layup is a big part of composites manufacturing, we also rely on field and lab testing to confirm FEA results and control manufacturing variability. NM
  • + 6
 @santacruzbicycles: What FEA software do you use and how do you model it's anisotropic properties?
  • + 2
 a@jamesplum: Autodesk Nastran In-CAD lets you specify number of layers and XYZ properties for each one when selecting materials.

I am curious about what software SC uses though
  • + 1
 @pedrosalas7: down below it sounds like they use Creo.
  • + 4
 @jamesplum: We mostly use Creo's FEA in-CAD suite, but we also used Hyperworks (Opti-Struct mostly) in a few recent projects.
  • + 16
 What's the future of carbon frame manufacture for SC? Automotive and aerospace already use advanced methods like resin transfer, automated taping, 3d preforms, which at least seem like they may bring down costs compared to old skool hand layup.
  • + 2
 Implementating something like what Robot bike / Renishaw do would be an interesting step forward.
  • + 5
 We have been putting lots of materials and technologies that trickled down from the aerospace and automotive industries to the test in our Carbon Lab. Our use of the triaxial QISO Carbon Braid is a good example of it. - NM
  • + 20
 Why is there no honeycomb sandwich structure in mtb frames?
  • - 1
 Because cloth layup on bikes uses a technology that has been around since the 50s and is very cheap to implement. Honeycomb structure would be very expensive to implement and would cut into the lucrative bottom line that you get by laying your carbon up in China and marking your frames up an extra 30%
  • + 22
 We actually do use sandwich structures in some key areas of Danny's frame, i.e. at the drive-side CS, but we used a foam core called RohaCell. Honeycomb structures are great for flat panels and simple shapes such as aircraft floors. They aren't great with rock strikes and impacts though because of voids in the core structure. We don't use those in bike frames, but a foam core such as Rohacell will be integrated in future production since we tested it with great results on Danny's bike. NM
  • + 0
 @santacruzbicycles: But its ok to use honeycomb for rotor blades?
classroom.materials.ac.uk/images/heli-fig3.jpg
  • + 15
 What's the business rationale for licensing VPP to Intense? Do you get more out of the licensing agreement than you lose in sales to Intense as a competitor?
  • + 2
 This is a great question that I would really like to understand! Seems like the designs are now diverging and I wonder if there is a behind the scenes handshake?
  • + 0
 Intense no longer use VPP, They now use JSTuned
  • + 0
 @aushred: not exactly true. JSTuned is VPP, but the patent for VPP ran out so Intense can call it whatever they want and no longer have to pay a licensing fee.
  • + 15
 Will the Bronson and 5010 be considered for the same suspension configuration that now comes on the new nomad?
  • + 16
 Why are your frames made in China?
  • + 14
 Relaxed environmental controls and low cost. Thought that was an obvious thing.
  • + 6
 Big margins
  • + 11
 There are no domestic options for us to fabricate frames that are viable right now. We are partners in our carbon factory which gives us the ability to see and control how employees are treated and environmental controls are handled. JG
  • + 9
 @santacruzbicycles: Why not manufacture in Taiwan ( a democracy) where taxes don't go to a one party state that abuses human rights. I also suspect environmental standards are higher there.
  • + 1
 @maddievanpatten: our Chinese facility is partnered with and managed by Taiwanese people. The environmental restrictions on Taiwanese owned facilities in China are stricter than on nationals. We don't make carbon in Taiwan because there are not viable options there for us. Very few options.
  • + 1
 @santacruzbicycles: Have you checked out TokaiCarbon ?
  • + 12
 It's great to see you guys making a push towards bringing more manufacturing in house! As someone who works in the manufacturing industry I'm consistently disappointed in how little is made in the USA these days for mountain bikes. It makes sense to start with bringing your carbon production over here since it is a process that needs to be controlled well and can demand a higher price tag. I'm curious as to how much you plan on moving over to North America? It would be rad to see you guys doing some aluminum and steel frames over here too! Even though I work in the world of carbon I I'm a fan of metal frames... I also wouldn't mind working for you guys at some point and moving back home to CA! Wink
  • + 6
 We try to do as much possible in the US. We have a large assembly house in Santa Cruz where we build frames and wheels as well as assembling complete bikes. We also have a large machine shop and test lab where we can fabricate and test prototypes. We're committed to maintaining a presence in the US and growing it where we can.
  • + 4
 @santacruzbicycles: Thanks for the reply! Having assembly and R&D in the US is great but I'm more curious about the actual manufacturing processes for production, any plans on bringing that to the US too?!
  • + 3
 @millsr4: Still to be determined—this was our first full-frame manufacturing project, but we're certainly not looking to slow down!
  • + 1
 @santacruzbicycles: Good to hear! As an FYI, I work in the metal tooling department for a large aerospace carbon and tooling manufacturer, specializing in outsource and smaller machined or fabricated assemblies... DM me if you want to see a resume! Wink
  • + 15
 Why can’t you make your seat tube angles steeper?
  • + 7
 and your top tubes longer
  • + 1
 Count me in on the steeper seat tube angles too!
  • + 12
 When looking at suspension design, do you use custom in house kinematics software or spreadsheets/mathematical code or readily available resources like Bike Checker’s ‘Linkage’ software?
  • + 8
 Also what CAD programs do the engineers at SC use when designing bikes and components?
  • + 8
 All of our design work is done in Creo. We use some of the simulation tools in the software to allow us to map leverage rate, anti squat, and chain growth. We can output this into a spreadsheet where we can view it more easily. We also use Linkage as a way to look at competitors' frames.
  • + 12
 Are there any plans to offer a burlier build for the 5010?..something similar to Yeti's SB5 Lunch Ride or the 2018 Transition Scout build.
  • + 2
 Great question. I was thinking the same
  • + 4
 A sort of 50:01 Ratboy/Loose edition
  • + 1
 If you look at the geo of the current 5010, putting a larger fork on it essentially makes it into a bronson. the numbers are similar enough that you might as well buy a bronson and put a 200x50 shock on the rear so you have 150/160mm up front and 130 rear travel. I ran this set up and it is super fun.
  • + 12
 How vigorous is the testing on your carbon wheels compared to other manufacturers like ENVE? Did the wheels really survive that Danny Mac video?
  • + 1
 Yes they did.
(random guy named)
Mike
  • + 5
 Yes, they did survive the Wee Day Out video, which was quite frankly a surprise. We wanted to develop our own line of rims because we had a few ideas that we thought could offer a real performance advantage. We spent a lot of time figuring out what kind of impacts mountain bike wheels see (very different from industry-standard road rim impacts), and built new test machines in Santa Cruz to optimize for this. After a bunch of testing and revisions, we established a new rim manufacturing line in Asia that helped us create a product in which we were confident enough to offer a lifetime warranty.
NM
  • + 12
 Why does the entry level Hightower at £4000 come
With a revelation? There is no benefit in buying Santa Cruz over orbea,YT etc etc.
  • + 2
 People will pay for a certain brand just because of its reputation. That is the benefit over orbea, yt, etc. it’s silly that brand recognition can warrant higher price margins but it’s about understanding the psychology of the customer.
  • + 1
 buy a frameset and build your own bike, for me prebuilds make no sense most of the time
  • + 2
 @Lastpikd: Not understanding, manipulating. Read a book called "Spin Selling".
  • + 1
 The benefit is that you can buy a Santa Cruz at a shop that will service your bike for free for a while, and then for the years to come. On their end, they stand behind their bikes with a great warranty and as they said in a previous comment, provide small parts for frames for a decade. YT has a limited 5 year warranty, all done online by you. With a Santa Cruz, you bring it to the nearest dealership and they take care of it.

If you’re looking for the cheapest possible frame to hang some nice parts off of, there’s better options out there. Used, consumer direct, year end models, etc. I’ve used all of them before. At this point though, I’m pretty sure that if I’d started out by shelling out $$$ at my local shop to get a bike from them in the first place (instead of going through pinkbike) and go through the year of free service they provide, I would have had a much better running bike to ride on and more mechanical skill to boot. Getting a YT, canyon, etc which might come with a toolkit and having them leave it mostly up to you and YouTube to wrench on it is the drawback of cutting out the middleman here.

There’s obviously not “no benefit” or else everyone would buy the cheapest, best specced YT they could get their hands on and that’d be the end of it.
  • + 1
 @parkourfan:
free service is only true if there is actually a spot close to you
  • + 2
 Just look closer at a bare SC carbon frame vs. a YT carbon frame. You'll get the price difference (at least parts of it). It's a wrong assumption that YT frames are cheaper and comparable to high end brands...
  • + 10
 In the description of the R&D process for Danny's new bike, you stated that Nic wanted to hand-deliver the frame to Danny and that it was "the single most expensive thing Santa Cruz has ever made...". How expensive are we talking here and what made it more expensive than the R&D for any other new Santa Cruz?
  • + 9
 I ride a XXL V10. Can I have one of Minaar's extra swingarms and links, that you have "just layin' around"? JK (sort of). Will there be a way for me to do a parts swap, to upgrade the V10 to 29, w/out buying a whole new bike, since it's nearly impossible to sell a XXL?
Thanks guys! You build the radest s**t!!!
  • + 7
 Would just like to note the significant environmental benefits if companies extended frame lives like this. No pressure Wink
  • + 11
 Technical Q: basically everyone you see pictures of is using 3M DP420 or maybe Hysol E-20HP adhesives. One of your photos shows something else: what is it, and why?
  • + 8
 We selected a methacrylate adhesive for this project because of excellent strength properties with mixed-material interfaces such as carbon-aluminium, and because it doesn't require a post-cure in an oven. - NM
  • + 10
 What happened with HANS HEIM?

we've read his interview here on PB and his words on being forced to leave the conpany, it'd be interesting to hear SC's point of view.
  • + 21
 I worked at Santa Cruz with Hans and Rob during the time. It was a lack of agreement between business partners - which happens. Divorce isn't fun for anyone
  • + 11
 Is there any interest in doing a video series following Rat and Loosedog through the enduro series?
  • + 10
 How do you guys decide on adequate strength levels for a frame? E.g. how much percentage difference in impact strength is there between the 5010 and a V10, for example?
  • + 3
 Somewhat of a follow-up question for SC:
- Regarding the design of the CFRP lay up of a rim, what are the specific load cases you design for?
- What safety factors are used?
I realize that these questions probably will go unanswered since they are more or less company secrets, but I'd thought it would be fun to ask in order to compare to other industries.
  • - 1
 Judging from Minaar at VDS or a proper answer?
  • + 8
 Release cycles in the cycling industry are broken. Example: the newest Nomad came out in something like mid/late July last year and wasn't really available in quantities until even later than that. Bike purchases, particularly at the high-end where Santa Cruz plays, are researched, debated, and decided on by consumers far before mid-summer. Those consumers tend to be quite informed, definitely opinionated, and need every bit of information before they decide which bike manufacturer is going to get their thousands of dollars. Last season's late release of the Nomad was a nightmare for dealers (particularly in Canada) in that purchases were either delayed (usually by a season) or those consumer dollars went to other brands and bikes. You're not nearly as bad as Shimano, but when will Santa Cruz get it together in terms of new release timing? And no, the usual cop-out answer of "We release bikes when they're ready" isn't sufficient. Be better than that.

Question 2: I understand that the population of Canada is roughly that of California's and that the mountain bike market here is vastly smaller, but is Santa Cruz planning on doing something, anything really, to address the issues it's facing in the Canadian market? Your distribution up here sucks, your shipping sucks, the issues surrounding duties suck, etc etc etc. Sure, your sales staff actually answers the phone and as such could teach Transition a thing or two, but are sales up here really so low that they couldn't support proper Canadian-based distribution? I know the Canadian $ price list was a big deal and quite welcome by dealers up here, but is that really the best you can do????
  • - 7
flag mattradical (23 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Shipping to and working with Canadian tax system sucks. Maybe the problem is Canada @somebikeguy
  • + 15
 Santa Cruz is a product-driven company and our development cycles aren’t hindered by the constraints of selling seasons. We aim to bring new products to market when they are ready, which isn’t always an ideal time, but rather than postponing a product for months to sync with seasonality we want to get the raddest bikes to the market as soon as possible.

To the Canada question, we’ve been spending a lot of time dedicated to Canada in the past few years as we realize that, while smaller than the US market, it’s still an important part of the North American mountain bIke market. We now have a sales and marketing team focused Canada so expect to see more presence and support up North.
  • + 3
 We aim to release bikes when they are in-store for riders to go see and demo them in person, and not have it be vaporware for months. Sometimes we don't make enough for the demand, and the bikes are scarce in the first months in some sizes, color, spec configurations. Last year's Nomad release couldn't have been any earlier for that reason - believe us we tried.
  • - 14
flag somebikeguy (23 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @santacruzbicycles: Overlooking the fact that you went with a version of "we release bikes when they're ready" for the sake of conversation.

Does your answer to the Canada question mean that shops can expect better cost pricing than "USD + conversion" at some point in the near future? This would be helpful in seeing slightly more reasonable retail pricing in Canada, which would do wonders in increasing sales up here. There are legit differences in ride and consumer support that can account for a bit of a cost increase over a Trek, Giant, etc, but it's really hard for most buyers to swallow when the upfront cost is sky-high.
  • + 13
 @somebikeguy: "Overlooking the fact that you went with a version of "we release bikes when they're ready" for the sake of conversation."

that seems like an oddly aggressive response to what is a pretty reasonable answer.....
  • + 5
 @somebikeguy: If the price was better than "USD + conversion" why would someone from the states bother buying it there when they could come to Canada and pick it up cheaper?
  • + 0
 @zacrutt: Are you OK with having both US and Canadian duties imposed on a bike, along with GST twice, once when it's imported by the shop that's selling you a bike and once again when you pay for it at the cash register? Because that's pretty much what's happening right now when you buy a Santa Cruz in Canada and it's atrocious for shops and consumers. They're not the only company stuck with this issue, but they're probably the biggest company that can't or won't find a better way, which I'm sure PON Holdings could figure out given that they've done just that for Cervelo.

Results would be better pricing and margin for Canadian shops, better retail pricing for Canadian riders and more market share for Santa Cruz. Win/win/win.
  • - 6
flag somebikeguy (21 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @sooner518: Original question: "And no, the usual cop-out answer of "We release bikes when they're ready" isn't sufficient. Be better than that."

Answer: "Santa Cruz is a product-driven company and our development cycles aren’t hindered by the constraints of selling seasons. We aim to bring new products to market when they are ready, which isn’t always an ideal time, but rather than postponing a product for months to sync with seasonality we want to get the raddest bikes to the market as soon as possible." - Corporate speak for "We release bikes when they're ready"

Yeah I'm gonna call that out. Polite as it may be, it's still nothing more than "We release bikes when they're ready."
  • + 11
 @somebikeguy: maybe they are giving you that answer because its the truth... are you implying there is some other reason that they release bikes at sub-optimal times of the year? Im sure they generally have plans to release bikes right before the start of the riding season (nevermind that in Santa Cruz, they pretty much year-round riding) but theyre dealing with a worldwide supply chain with all sorts of raw materials and build kits and parts coming from tons of different vendors. engineering delays happen. manufacturing delays happen. QC issues happen. shipping delays happen. constrained parts from vendors happen. any of those things (plus a million other things) can result in a bike launch being delayed. and they have to cooridnate with marketing and advertisement so that they can fly Pinkbike writers out to some exotic locale so they can write a huge story and get people psyched on the sweet new bike they made.

and all these things fall under the response of "we release bikes when theyre ready". its not a copout. its just the truth.

I suppose if the bike is "ready" to be released in October, they can hold onto the bikes, and have a ton of inventory carrying costs and wasted warehouse space holding onto a bunch of frames because it doesnt fall at the right time of year. then 3 months later, they can release the bike and please you.... since @joegraney is reading this thread, let me be the first to suggest that to him.
  • + 8
 Can we see the v10 + Nomad N4 progressive leverage ratio suspension used on any bikes in the future? The fully progressive feel of these bikes is noticeable compared to the blur through hightower that are regressive - progressive. The positive anti-squat values combined with a more progressive suspension could make for some seriously playful shorter travel rigs!
  • + 11
 Best burrito in Santa Cruz?
  • + 4
 Honestly, you have to drive to Watsonville for the real deal.
  • + 3
 Los Pericos on any weekday
  • + 6
 Los Pericos, hands down
  • + 2
 @Soilsledding: So True. Watson por Vida
  • + 6
 There's some disagreement happening here!
Possible answers from the room include:
Taqueria Santa Cruz; La Cabana's California Burrito; No good burritos in Santa Cruz; Moreno's; Los Pericos; Salsa's.
  • + 2
 @santacruzbicycles: Except for Morenos' - all Westsiders? Is SC still E/S vs W/S? I left in 1986.
  • + 2
 @endlessblockades: Salsa's is east side too! We're in the old Wrigley building now, so lunch-run proximity wins hearts.
  • + 1
 @santacruzbicycles: I go to the bay area for work every year or so and always make it out to Santa Cruz because the drive from Silicon Valley is so beautiful. But I never have found a really good restaurant in SC. Whats a good $30-40 meal in SC?
And I wont ask you about coffee because youve got one of the best roasters in the country in your old building. Verve is great
  • + 1
 @santacruzbicycles: Forgot about Salsa's!
  • + 1
 El Chipotle (NO, not "chipotle") over by soquel high school is pretty dank
  • + 1
 Thanks for the advice. I spend a few days a summer in Santa Cruz when I'm in the states, riding trails, geeking on bikes, and putting adulting on hold. Been to a few of these.
  • + 11
 If you could own ONLY ONE Santa Cruz mountain bike, what would it be?
  • + 10
 What would you recomend on the cheese front? I'm all about stilton at the moment but fear I'm blinkered on current trends
  • + 13
 Raclette for two at La Rotonde in Morzine, France: www.santacruzbicycles.com/en-US/file/scbpbcheesenjpg
  • + 7
 all cheese related questions go to the staff at our Morzine, France office
  • + 1
 @santacruzbicycles: Mmmmmmmm... raclette
  • + 10
 Will there be an Alloy Hightower Lt in the near future? And is there a MK3 Bronson in the pipeline?
  • - 1
 Will there be a proper hightower LT rather than a cobbled together one using bits they found?
  • + 4
 Maybe with a steeper seat tube angle too
  • + 6
 Where is the best pathway to gain experience for engineering in the bike industry beyond just a university/collage degree?

As a engineering student in Australia, with a relatively small industry for bicycle specific production/design, internships are not exactly easy to come by.

Awesome to see so much R&D into composite materials.
  • + 8
 build a bike in your garage. take pictures. don't get hurt Smile
  • + 10
 How do you guys decide on the colorways for each year?
  • + 99
 LSD, a family-share size bag of skittles, and the latest Martha Stewart Living.
  • - 1
 I guess someone is paid to look at stuff like this
www.pantone.com/fashion-color-trend-report-new-york-spring-2018
and decides how to put it on a bike, makes a nice presentation, everyone nods approvingly.
For me this is the biggest bit of BS in the whole marketing / trend thing.
  • + 1
 @Braindrain: Ha to true I work in the hair industry and at the same time that blue and magenta nomad came out it was on trend for hair as well and when you step back its was everywhere. Nothings original. Pretty funny sitting at a hair show thinking looks like a nomad
  • + 1
 @santacruzbicycles: lol My favorite Q&A here. I'm guessing Intense has the same process.
  • + 8
 Hey Jack Russell, curious if you had any input on the Tennis ball yellow prototype? Seems to match your shoes nicely.

PS- Do you still have the man-bun?
  • + 4
 Jack's man-bun is strong right now.
  • + 8
 Q1 Does Steve Peat translate what Ratboy is saying or can you understand yourselves ?
Q2 Can we get a Ratboy themed paint job like a proper Ratbike ?
  • + 8
 and rename the 5010 to 50/01...most beloved bike of the lads
  • + 9
 How long does it take for the development of a new bike? From conceptualisation to the final production model.
  • + 6
 Can you bring back the heckler for at least a limited run? I am highly dissapointed it was cancelled with no final edition...

It's I have ridden and owned your vpp and it does preform better, but I love the feeling of a single pivot and years of no nonsense riding!
  • + 1
 I just re-tired my 3rd gen Bullit #MrMcQueen at the end of last season. It would be so rad to have an updated geo and frameset!
  • + 1
 We rode VPP bikes through many seasons of PNWet riding and it's bullet proof from a maintenance standpoint. You really don't gain anything from a single pivot in that department. Especially with free bearings for life from SC.
  • + 6
 What considerations determine pricing, and why is it seemingly constantly increasing?

What are the enviromental tradeoffs/impact for using so much carbon in the cycling industry?
  • - 6
flag m1dg3t (21 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I love how I didn't get a response. Thanks Santa Cruz!
  • + 1
 There was a recent price hike from brands like giant, specialized, etc due to the increase in gas prices. Shipping costs fluctuate often and that’s what other brands quote.

I think Santa Cruz isn’t even the biggest offender in this case, since at least they offer multiple grades of carbon to hit different price points. And speaking of carbon, at least SC recycles theirs.
  • + 8
 Apparently Danny Mac cracked the carbon frame within an hour of riding... Can you confirm this rumour?
  • + 24
 He definitely broke the first frame within half an hour—I reinforced the spot where it broke on the spare frame I brought to Scotland, and he didn't break that one. You can read more of that story here: www.santacruzbicycles.com/en-US/danny-macaskill-trials-bike#carbon-repair

NM
  • + 5
 I'm dead-fish drunk most days and in need of a shower and a shave. Whats the best way to get a job with SC, and when do you see me taking over as CEO? I'd forward my resume, but I don't have one. As for college, I lived under a bridge near one for a year so I'm pretty qualified.
  • + 5
 Will Santa Cruz eventually make bikes with woven carbon on the outside and unidirectional carbon on the inside of the frames. Isnt that layup much better for impact resistance? I think you should create an ultra high end low production model with this layup. Have it be your Halo model for R&D like car companies do with F1
  • + 6
 In this particular case with Danny's trials frame, we didn't use woven carbon on the outside, but a braided fabric called QISO. It is indeed excellent in impact strength and this is why we chose to use it in Danny's frame. It was the best way to test it out and quantify just how strong it could be. This material is heavily regulated and difficult to export, but it's something we're looking at for Asia-based manufacturing. You can see a bit more about it on our site: www.santacruzbicycles.com/danny-macaskill-trials-bike
NM
  • + 7
 is it true that there is a 29" version of the nomad coming for 2019? and are you thinking on making new changes to the high tower LT?
  • + 8
 Not a Question: Just THANKS for being a brand that actively supports trail development!
  • + 4
 Hi,ive heard in the past that your carbon frames are not warrented if the use of taco style chain devices are used on them not sure if this is correct its just what ive seen on the net i have noticed that you are selling complete Nomad V4's with a taco fitted.I have recently bought the new nomad frame and my LBS has said not to fit one is it invalidates my warrenty is this the case Cheers
  • + 1
 The warranty did not cover ISCG tab damage. SC would not warranty a frame for that reason alone.
  • + 5
 That was the case for aluminum V10s. The ISCG tabs were tack welded on, and when taco guides came out, we had to warn people off using them so they didn't break their frame. All current bikes, including all carbon DH frames we've ever made - are OK for tacos.
  • + 8
 why are your FRAMES $2,900?
  • + 4
 Hi Guys , why was APP design on Butcher and Nickel not kept ? sure with the new standard boost and thru-axel would of changed those rides? don't get me wrong I have had V10 , B2 and VPP is King !! but at same time My Butcher did feel very different too with that APP , almost like cheeky Bike Park Bike or Ideal for EWS , APP 29er would of been maybe cool.
  • + 7
 When can I give my money to Santa Cruz for a carbon version of the Chameleon? Seriously.
  • + 5
 Agreed, they better hurry or i'm buying a Honzo!
  • + 3
 I would just like A chameleon, they've been backordered since february.
  • + 4
 Bikes are cool and all, but what I really love is rad trails. What does Santa Cruz do to help trail access? Do you support STC? Imba? How can the industry be more effective at getting access and building cool trails?


What's the best trail in Santa Cruz (the town)? Is there a specific trail you use to test designs or shoot promos? I visited once, but only rode Demo Forest, since I think a lot of the good trails aren't official. Braille trail was dope
  • + 6
 Santa Cruz is very involved with trail
advocacy and are a big sponsor of MBOSC, the local trail work group for Santa Cruz,CA. They also just donated two bad ass “Firetower” bikes to help repair trails damaged in Santa Rosa & Santa Barbara. Thanks for the love guys!

-Tory in Santa Barbara
  • + 7
 We donate and raise hundreds of thousands of dollars every year for advocacy and trailbuilding - as well as volunteer and dig. And yes, we support STC: www.santacruzbicycles.com/en-US/advocacy
  • + 1
 @joegraney: bravo
  • + 7
 PLEASE MAKE MORE XXL MODELS. Start with the Nomad!
  • + 7
 So Danny's bike. One off or potential for mass/limited production??
  • + 3
 Santa Cruz has long been a leader in high quality carbon production. Lately, the ecological footprint of carbon fiber production, especially in China, has come under increased attention and scrutiny. Does Santa Cruz currently do anything to mitigate manufacturing waste and environmental impact at their partner's production facility in China? Are there plans for increased transparency in the future?

On a very positive note, I would say that Santa Cruz's carbon-fiber bikes have a (well deserved) reputation for durability. Long lasting frames are greener frames, as evidenced by the 2016 SC5010CC which I just sold to a 14 year-old high school mtb racer. I expect this frame will see a long continued life span with it's proud 2nd owner.
  • + 10
 We're very invested in reducing our ecological impact. In production manufacturing, our layups are optimized to make use of 95% of the prepreg carbon allocated to each frame, and the 5% is chopped up and repurposed as randomly-oriented carbon mats that make their way into small parts and accessories (bottle cages, derailleur cages, etc.). Our factory in Santa Cruz is 100% solar-powered, and we've made a massive effort to reduce the amount of packaging, specifically plastics, that we use. Every bit of packaging that comes into is recycled, and we've refined our outbound packaging to be as efficient as possible.

NM
  • + 3
 im guessing im not the only one who would be interested turning his love for MTB into his career:

is there a high demand of well trained individuals with experience in R+D, and what qualities and expertieses are most sought after?

is santa cruz offering any support to people who would like to follow such a career path?

Thanks!
  • + 7
 Is there any chance for “Joe’s Corner” blog to be back?
  • + 3
 Loved that feature on the old website....
  • + 1
 @gtrguy: yes, he was the head grump of the industry. And I have loved him for that ever since.
  • + 5
 It could, but my focus is more company wide than focused on engineering. What topics would you want covered? -JG
  • + 3
 @santacruzbicycles: hm, geometry? Working with Syndicate and product design? Meeting needs of racers and people? How do you establish a brief for a new bike? Honest opinion about what rides well and where fashion begins?

I don’t know Smile loved the interview on Vital!
  • + 3
 Some of the SC frames are still using a linkage with a regressive->progressive leverage curve. Why? I would assume
that a bike with a more or less progressive curve will be able to handle more gnarlyness, but lately, brands such as Mondraker, with the Foxy, seems to move from a progressive curve to a more linear one. It would be great if you could share your viewpoints on these matters.
  • + 6
 Is it possible that you ever build a single pivot trail bike again? A simple machine made of Carbon?
  • + 4
 Why get rid of the Heckler and Superlight? Where are the "entry-level" options?
  • + 2
 Props for supporting Johnny Waddell through his injury. I know he kept racing endurance events after that (no longer DH or FR) but I haven't heard anything of him for a while. Do you know what he's doing now? I can't find anything about him on the Santa Cruz website.
  • + 6
 Johnny Waddell is still a Santa Cruz rider and continues to race endurance and enduro events in Australia. He has a young family now, so he mostly sticks close to home in Melbourne these days, but he's doing great and Johnny is a Santa Cruz family member for life!
  • + 2
 @santacruzbicycles: Cool! Send him mad respect for his inspiring recovery and sticking to riding his bike like that. Glad he's good and cheers for embracing him in the SC family! He's definitely an icon in the history of freeride mountainbiking.
  • + 6
 How does Santa Cruz choose/hire its race mechanics?
  • + 13
 Caber toss and feats of strength.
  • + 6
 V10/nomad linkage trickle down to Bronson?
  • + 4
 At the moment, you (Santa Cruz) have a very engaged audience of core riders. Is there anything you want to ask us (the audience/customer base)?
  • + 3
 Hello. Just purchased an N4! What a beast! My question is are there new colorways bieng released in the next few weeks? And lastly what advantages would i have in swapping the stock rct coil to a fox float x2? Thanks!
  • + 1
 no new colors in the next few weeks. I have the Fox Float X2 on mine and its amazing. Not much time on the coil to compare for you though.
  • + 7
 DH carbon rim? When?
  • + 11
 We started testing Reserve DH carbon rims with the Syndicate in the off-season, but we want to prove it through a full race season before we start selling it - NM
  • + 2
 Does Santa Cruz have recommendations for different rear shock tunes (other than stock).

I am a lighter rider and am having trouble with my 2016 5010 DPS EVOL rear shock being harsh and chattery on high speed sections. With volume spacers, I've found a happy medium for small bump compliance and bottoming resistance...but cant seem to fix the harshness on high speed downhill sections.
  • + 4
 Is there, as in the automotive industry, a loyalty program for the purchase of a new bike from a person who is already a customer of the brand?
  • + 1
 This should be a thing, but the cynic in me says it would cut into profits too much when I imagine many SC sales will be returning customers...
  • + 3
 Any non-top secret work being done in your composites division with graphene? It seems like these past few years that has been touted as a 'material of the future' for bike frames..
  • + 1
 Great session today! Hopefully more to follow with other MTB producers. Valuable insights into a highly competitive business and some great feedback/suggestions for SC to continue to meet consumer desires and improve their offerings
  • + 1
 I replaced my 2006 Heckler with a 2014 Heckler and now I see that this model has disappeared without any fanfare. SC made a big deal when it turned 18 and then killed it soon after. I would have liked a special edition model to celebrate the end of an era (or you could just bring it back). I know you are pushing the Bronson but some of us just don’t go any faster on the latest linkage suspension and a well designed single pivot is sufficient. Please make me a special edition 2020 model for when my current bike needs a refresh.
  • + 1
 @santacruzbicycles
With the new lab, are you still building aluminum test mules during development or are you going carbon straight away ?
Do you think rapid protytyping or additive manufacturing could help building carbon mules quicker ?
  • + 5
 Why are bikes so expensive?
  • - 1
 Like those Danny Macaskill videos?
  • + 0
 Marketing is expensive when they get through as much kit as they do
  • + 1
 Is the Heckler coming bike? solid entry level bike, your entry level are expensive. Is Santa Cruz planning on allowing customization of the kits kind of like what Ibis and Specialized are doing. I would had love that option went i bought my Nomad.
  • + 2
 With your f/s frames you give multiple options for colour but why only offer the chameleon in one colour? And who the hell chose THAT colour?? I presume they've been sacked now......
  • + 6
 the only thing more polarizing than tire selection is color choice. its a love/hate thing. I'll take the blame for choosing one color, and hope to add more at some point. nobody got sacked, we just ridicule poor choices made forever which is more enjoyable
  • + 1
 @joegraney: thanks for your response and I appreciate your honesty!
Are there any plans to develop the chameleon further(slacker ht, steeper st, longer reach etc)?
By the way the purple on the new highball is rad....
  • + 2
 I love my chameleon, the color not so much... too bad it rode SO much nicer than the others I tested I just HAD to buy it! I've been riding mountain bikes since the mid 80s and this is the bike I've always wanted, thank you!
  • + 5
 How do you keep Geoff Casey caffeinated?
  • + 3
 La Marzocco GS3 and Heart Roasters
  • + 1
 What is the companies stance on customers modifying Santa Cruz bikes for added versatility? For example the long-travel OG Hightower and long-shock mods for the 5010? I'm a big advocate for versatility of these really expensive products, and it sometimes seems that manufacturers actively try to limit versatility - like tire clearance, in new products as a way of getting us to buy more bikes: when in reality I want one or two bikes that can do nearly everything. I think I heard of someone fitting 29x2.6 and 275x3.8 tires in a new Chameleon....the demand is there, why don't manufactures like Santa Cruz help us?
  • + 1
 What percentage of frames come back on warranty claims? You guys seem pretty generous with it. A few weeks ago, I saw someone back their bike on their rack into a fire hydrant. I was wondering if you guys would have warrantied such damage.
  • + 4
 oh man, that would suck! we try to be cool about it when we can and the generosity isn't being abused. For something like you described, we'd offer the original owner a "no-fault" warranty, which is basically like a good deal on a replacement frame to help ease the pain.
  • + 1
 As a sophomore in mechanical engineering in the U.S. who also works at a large shop that deals Santa Cruz, what would be your guys' advice on breaking into the industry as an engineer? I have heard that networking and timing are crucial but I am wondering if there are other steps I can take as a student to be ready for the industry.

Thanks,

Jared
  • + 1
 I chose to start with aerospace but I still haven't been able to cross over... I'd like to hear an answer to this too!
  • + 5
 I highly recommend just getting started doing some stuff on your own. You can design and build a bike (carbon or metal), and you'll learn a lot. You can use that project to build a portfolio, which helps show potential employers you are motivated to learn, a self-starter, and you've already made some mistakes that you won't repeat when on payroll. good luck - send photos
  • + 2
 So now that other companies are making VPP style linkages, who has made the best one? Follow up question, are these copy-cats the reason you've moved your linkage from below the BB to above it?
  • + 1
 My 09 Nomad changed my life! Seriously, I'm still rocking it, ride the hell out of it and was worth every penny.

Any suggestions on how I can keep my zerks from popping out? Lower link seems fine. Hate to replace just for that.

Any chance you'll bring back paint color options? Color choices in the past few years have been a bummer.

-Thanks SC
  • + 1
 The only thing holding Greg back last season was the ENVE rims, so many failures on a race run that would have resulted in a podium. How confident are you guys that your reserve rims will hold up with the GOAT on board? And what sets your carbons rims apart from all the rest? Besides the life time warranty.
  • + 2
 We definitely can't curse ourselves answering your first question.

What sets them apart is a balanced ride feel (not too stiff, not too flexy), lifetime warranty, and all Reserve wheels are built by pro wheelbuilders and riders here in Santa Cruz.
  • + 2
 Any quantitative evidence that 29ers are faster in a downhill scenario? And has Chris Porter (of Mojo Bikes) gone too far with long and slack bikes, and if so - what is your reasoning for your opinion?
  • + 1
 Yo you wonderful people at Santa Cruz!
I'm currently in college looking to go into business marketing and management and was wondering what's the best way to make my way to a job in Santa Cruz Bikes? I'm pursuing business with intentions in working for a bike company and want to work for someone who makes some of the best bikes in the world(since I am an avid rider, I want to have good lunch rides Wink ). Any advice on this would be greatly appreciated! @Santacruzbikes
  • + 1
 What's the 3 to 4 year outlook for short travel 29ers like the Tallboy? The geo and travel numbers are a great platform for where I live in the mid west. It seems things are still going slacker and longer travel, beyond what's really needed around me. I'm thinking these type of bike will phase out before I get into my budget window for a new bike.
  • + 2
 check out the new Blur, sounds like a good fit for your trails from what you said.
  • + 3
 Does Santa Cruz have any plans on making XXL sizes in other models besides the Hightower LT and the V10? Maybe an XXL Nomad??
  • + 3
 There is an XXL Tallboy
  • - 3
 @GypsyTears: I specified Nomad.
  • + 5
 We plan on offering XXL on 29 platforms. Future 29ers will be offered in XXL. -NA
  • + 3
 Will you ever apply the 80/20 rule to your bikes and produce something off great value, that isn't hugely costly?

Or will you always be a boutique brand?
  • - 8
flag CM999 (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 They arent a boutique brand. They are part of PON one of the biggest bike manufacturers in the world. Their bikes are made in the same factories as everyone elses.
  • + 25
 @CM999: Santa Cruz owns a carbon manufacturing facility in China - no MTB for anyone else is made there. You may be referring to [insert every other brand name here].
  • + 5
 Any plans to offer a "vintage" 26" Reserve Carbon option ?
  • + 3
 Have you done any experimenting or considered a DH Bike with a higher pivot point and an idler? Considering it has been gaining so much popularity.
  • + 3
 I am in the camp that tries to fully support my LBS...As you guys are growing and such...what plans do you have to help maintain your good relationships with local shops?
  • + 5
 Our dealer network is a key connection to riders and is a significant focus for our business. Supporting our dealers will continue to be a priority for us for the future.
  • + 4
 hi guys!! i used to have an 2005 Bullit! amazing bike! been riding it almost daily during 8 years... just that, cheers!!
  • + 0
 I worked all summer to buy a 2016 Trek Slash 9.9 my dream bike a full carbon “enduro bike”. I spent all my money on it and it was good for about 5 months, plan was to ride it for four years until I graduated and had money again. That is until the chainstay cracked and allowed the seat stay to twist and also crack in the bridge above the tire (I live in southeast Michigan and ride it next to XC hardtails except for a couple times a year that I make the drive to Marquette, not like I was using the bike to ride Whistler everyday). I was told “the best they could do” on replacement was a 20% discount on the parts, it was going to be over $1000 for replacements. Leaving me high and dry without a bike and not enough cash as a college student paying for school to purchase replacements. I have always wanted a Santa Cruz, for as long as I have been riding actually. Thanks to the situation however, I am very skeptical about carbon now. I would love a Hightower C for my next bike. How trustworthy is the carbon for someone who weighs 190lbs with riding gear, and how are your warrantys on carbon frames and carbon rear ends? A future costumer-
  • + 3
 I broke the seatstay bridge on my 2016 Fuel EX without breaking a chainstay... I feel your pain. They warranty replaced mine, but I also have trust issues now.
  • + 7
 If you've always wanted an SC, for as long as you've been riding actually, then why'd you buy a Trek?
  • + 5
 Buy Alu bike next. Prob solved
  • + 1
 @lightsgetdimmer: what a brilliant suggestion, I never thought of that
  • + 2
 @pdxkid: No local SC shop
  • + 0
 If frame warranty is your thing, buy a Giant. Lifetime. Period.
  • + 1
 I weigh 200 geared up. Been riding SC, since 2012. V10, Bronson, Bronson, V10-27.5, HT, HTLT - all carbon. The only break I had was a crack in the first Bronson's downtube, due to a rock impact. Will at SC was REALLY fair with an entire replacement frame, since there were no 1st gen Bronson's left, of the color I had. The carbon won't fail because of your weight.
  • + 0
 @pdxkid: nice burn! haha
  • + 2
 @Poulsbojohnny: I have warrantied 3 frames with Giant. I wouldn't say they were crash broken; however they were riddin hard, jumped super far and put away soaking wet. Giant always sent out a new one and now it's all I buy and haven't had issues with any of their frames post 2011.
  • + 4
 One of us sitting in the room is about 240 in riding gear (depending on burrito consumption), and hasn't managed to break his Hightower LT! We feel carbon is a totally trustworthy material, and if you do manage to break it, we'll cover it, whether it's a warranty replacement due to manufacturing, or a no-fault replacement frame offered at cost if you accidentally back over it with a truck.
  • + 4
 As someone who "cracked" (I could BARELY make out a crack, and I thought it was just in the paint but my LBS suggested we contact SC Warranty Dept) a 5 year old carbon Blur LT, and was given a free Nomad3 frame replacement..... I wouldnt worry about the SC warranty. Theyre not the fastest in the world becuase theyre pretty busy, but they took care of me. honestly, they went above and beyond for me. when i bought the frame, it had a 2 year warranty. then they bumped it to 5 years. my frame was like 4 years and 11 months and they didnt really even ask me that many questions. just photo of the crack. a copy of my sales receipt... thats about it.
  • + 2
 Why did SC switch from 3 colors on your frames (2016 frame color plus 2 color logos) to 2 color. The 2016 color schemes were so good
  • + 1
 All your new bikes are now coming with integrated headsets. The official reason is because integrated headsets are supposedly stronger than traditional press fit cup type. Will the V10 end up with an integrated headset?
  • + 6
 We're going to stick with an external headset on the V10 to allow for angle and reach adjust headsets. NA
  • + 1
 The Hightower LT was born almost accidentally, but few trail bikes are as good as it. How amazing was that for you and what are the most wanted improvements are you thinking for the next iteration?
  • + 0
 While my 2014 5010cc is the most fun bike I’ve ever ridden and has made me a Santa Cruz rider for life (aesthetics be damned) I can’t help but find it (and most other Santa Cruz frames) somewhat less than inspiring in terms of aesthetics.

It’s like your bikes are phenomenal in bed with the lights off, but then in the morning it’s like “hmmm... sure as hell looked cuter last night in the bar”.

Is the pared-down, minimalistic, arguably boring look of Santa Cruz MTBs more a result of form following function? Or is the vanilla flavored banality of the MTB lineup an actual aesthetic goal as vigorously pursued as the performance of your bikes?
  • + 1
 1. I have SC Hightower with tire 29" and want to upgrade the fork with Fox Float 36 Travel 160. Is this ok?
2. If the Fox Float is boost, should the rear hub changed with hub boost also?

Thanks.
  • + 1
 Where do you see the geometry of bikes going? Will the Bronson feature a full triangle on the rear next iteration?
Is the Nomad 4 the final production version of the Driver 8? A glorious free-ride bike!
  • + 2
 I would like to ask you SC if you will ever made some slopestyle bike / frame like Logan Peat has. Thanks for the answer and have a nice day !
  • + 3
 What would you rather ride down Val de Sole, a Mk1 V10 or a 2018 hightower Lt?
  • + 1
 Any chance for a Chameleon in carbon fiber that still supports SS dropouts? Would love to see a steeper SA, but could get by slamming that seat forwards like I do on my Tallboy 3.
  • + 4
 Is the new Bronson due to come out this year as a 2019 model?
  • + 0
 Any chance you guys would do a remake of the TRC
With 26” wheels for those of us who just can’t get along with bigger wheels? My current TRC is getting up there in age. Seriously I’ve tried the Big wheel bikes and I just don’t like them and I’m not the only one.
  • + 1
 Agree! Or at least something with replaceable or adjustable dropouts that let you run 26" or 650b with correct geometry.
  • + 1
 What can SC do to bring down the cost of components such as high end wheelsets? Like the idea of the SC reserve carbon wheels, bars, etc, but the cost benefit just isnt there. BTW, proud Tallboy owner.
  • + 1
 Is Santa Cruz exploring the idea of a 120-140mm or so XC/trail bike that you can use/swap 29" or 27.5 wheels on?
I ride 29er for XC and them jump on my 27.5 for trail/jump/park. would be nice to have that in a single bike.
  • + 4
 Isn't that what the Hightower (non-lt) is? It's a 135mm 29er/27.5+ bike that would seem to fit your requirements
  • + 1
 @Gregdogg: Can you swap wheels and possibly a peice of the suspension to alter the geometry? The only reason I aks is I test rode the new Scott Genius and it is set up this way and I thought that would be perfect but a little too much travel for my XC rides.
  • + 2
 @Three6ty: @Three6ty: The main copy on the hightower product page mentions a high/low flip chip to help adjust geometry. The 27.5+ build kit does come with a 150mm fork (vs 140mm for the 29") to help keep the HA at 67 degrees. You could always run 150mm in both 29 and 27.5?
  • + 1
 @Gregdogg: Thanks for the info Greg! I appreciate it. 150mm is a little much for what i'm looking for but if the bike can be built up light and there is an option to reduce travel to 4" or so with adjustments on the shocks then It would be a good option.
  • + 2
 When designing the layup schedule, what influences the decision of woven vs. UD tapes? Do certain areas of the frame require or benefit from one laminate vs the other?
  • + 2
 Yes, some areas on a frame definitely benefit from one type of material versus the others. Same with our trail bikes where we use an array of laminate types and fiber types for every frame. Fabrics (woven and braided) are great for high-strain and impact prone areas, whereas UD Tapes are great for stiffening the structure.
NM
  • + 3
 @santacruzbicycles Joe Graney, if you were a hot dog, and you were starving, would you eat yourself?
  • + 4
 I have very little impulse control.
  • + 2
 @joegraney Weekend Update?
  • + 5
 @santacruzbicycles: Don't jerk me around Norm, it's a simple question.
  • + 2
 whats the difference in the painting process for a C and CC carbon frame? The paint on 2018 CC frames seems to wear off faster than the paint on the C frames.
  • + 3
 same paint and process used on both. The only differences are in masking and some decal types on frames.
  • + 2
 I dig the Stigmata but are you guys gonna do a gravel bike that can fit really big tires? Or an endurance road bike? Love my Highball, btw.
  • + 2
 Are you guys ever going to bring your manufacturing back to the states? Used to work for SAPA inc and it was an honor to manufacture your guys bikes!
  • + 4
 thanks for asking Scott. It was a shame when Sapa didn't want to make our frames any longer - that was the last place to make them domestically. We're always looking for ways to make bikes better and closer to the source. When we are able to make the business case for it work it will be seriously looked at.
  • + 3
 Your thoughts on the new trend of reduced fork offset, and are you planning on using them for the 2019's?
  • + 2
 How much does the raw carbon cost to manufacture each frame, and how long does it take a Chinese worker to lay up a complete frame?
  • + 1
 Material cost is about a third of the cost of a frame, and layup time varies greatly from one model to another based on complexity, weight, shape, etc.
  • + 3
 are you planning on entering the e-bike market? if so, when and will you launch in the US or Europe?
  • + 0
 Kranked has some amazing 'electrified' Santacruz musheens!!
  • + 2
 If Joe’s corner is not coming back, how about a special on some suspension set up tips and tricks.
  • + 3
 I miss the good old vpfree and bullet days
  • + 2
 Any chance metric links for the HTLT will be available for consumers any time soon?
  • + 2
 @santacruzbicycles are you guys thinking of making a gearbox bike and work with companies to make them better?
  • + 3
 Are there any plans for an Alloy Hightower LT?
  • + 1
 Any plans for alloy any full suspension SC?
  • + 1
 @bman33: They do have at least a couple available in aluminum. I believe the new Nomad and 5010 at least.
  • + 1
 @cgdibble: Oh nice. I thought it was just the Chameleon and the Jackal.
  • + 2
 @bman33: I just looked again and they also have Alu options for the Bronson and Tallboy.

So Alu options for: Nomad, Bronson, 5010, Tallboy, Chameleon, and Jackal. Not too bad, really. 50% of their bikes in Alu is definitely better than I thought.

I think the HT and HTLT are what folks are really looking for in Alu next.
  • + 0
 @cgdibble: cool. I glanced at the website and didn't dig too deeply. My coffee hasn't kicked in yet. Ha!
  • + 1
 To build on Camber's comment and others, more generally speaking, what is SC's strategy for continuing to develop alloy versions of their models? Is this still part of the strategy? How does SC determine which models get both carbon and alloy versions? In the models that SC offers both carbon and alloy, what is the take-up rate for each in comparison and is that consistent across models? Thanks!
  • + 1
 Will we see a 29er with the new Nomad 4 suspension layout? Or will you tweak the Hightower HT to give it a specific front triangle?
  • + 1
 If you wanted to do a marketing sales video to prove that an aluminium frame was stronger that a carbon one by smashing them up would you do it?
  • + 2
 Do you plan to produce an alloy version of the HIghtower LT?
If so, can you give a hint as to the timetable for its release?
  • + 1
 Do you guys have plans to release a 29er V10 this year? And more importantly any plans to make the linkages and rear triangle available to make the 27.5 versions into 29ers?
  • + 2
 Are you going to bring a new Hightower LT out with the new nomad linkage? Ill be straight to the shops if you do!
  • + 1
 What bike do you guys ride in the Demo Forest? What about the campus trails? I'd imagine different bikes would be best for those two
  • + 3
 How long until new Nomad colours will be launched?
  • + 1
 Hello Santa Cruz!
Do you plan to move back manufacturing to the US with your new facility? Or at least, building all prototypes in house?
  • + 4
 When.. a nomad 29er???
  • + 1
 Did the colour of the new Nomad affect your sales figures?! Just joking but got me thinking would you ever consider a custom scheme like Orbea do?
  • + 1
 Do you plan on moving manufacturing of all frames to the new facility, or at least prototype frames? I'm an engineering student and am curious about how your process works.
  • - 1
 What was the main reasoning behind only creating a 29'er Hightower LT? It seems to reason that a 27.5 option wouldn't be too much more expensive to design / implement, and could have substantially different handling characteristics.

Also, what is your opinion on outfitting a BroMad (Bronson Nomad love-child), vs. a Hightower LT?
  • + 3
 Can you lot understand what Ratboy is saying most of the time?
  • + 1
 Are you expecting through it to the market soon or it is just a very exclusive bike for Danny?... Finaly: do you have any job vacance at santa cruz? Haha thank you
  • + 2
 what did you guys learn from this project that will directly relate to future trail bikes?
  • + 4
 We tried several new materials along with lay-up and molding techniques. Small manufacturing tricks like reusable latex bladders. Most of these things are invisible to the consumer once the frame is painted but will result in a more durable product. This is one of our top priorities—making something that can take a beating.
NA
  • + 2
 Is the new Bronson going to have a solid rear triangle like the new zombie Blur?
  • + 2
 Will you ever sell after market links for Hightowers so current frames can fit metric shocks?
  • + 2
 Any plans to move to thermoplastic composites in any way? I hear they are all that.
  • + 1
 With the trend of many brands coming out with 160 - 170mm long travel 29er enduros, can we expect to see a true long travel Hightower model or 29er Nomad in the future?
  • + 2
 Why do gravel grinder bikes have short top tubes, toe overlap, long stems and steep head tube angles?
  • + 2
 Because they want roadies to buy them, not mountain bikers.
  • + 1
 As a mechanical engineering student, what would you say would be the most valuable skills to focus on if I want to work in the industry?
  • + 3
 Is Santa Cruz gonna form an XCO team now that the Blur is out?
  • + 1
 @santacruzbicycles Have you considered trying to create a fork and shock similar to Specialized's Brain for either the Highball or new Blur?
  • + 1
 You folks need some free engineering help? I'm third year mech e at UC Berkeley and will live out of my van and work for you fo' free this summer. Slide in to my DM's gents
  • + 3
 Are you going to make more XXL frames across more models?
  • + 1
 Amen
  • + 2
 What's the crack with the alloy V10 we seen in the gopro vid with Luca in Idyllwild?
  • - 1
 Do you guys have a 'worth' on athletes that ride for the brand compared to bikes that aren't in your line up for customers to buy, like is it image/fame/marketability or comp results etc etc. How do you balance that out?
  • + 1
 What does Danny Macaskill new Carbon bike weight??? It is the question people want to know . Thx
  • + 1
 Frame: 1600g. Forks: 600g. Complete Bike weight: 9.6kg (21.0Lbs), which is about 1.8kg (4lbs) lighter than his previous bike.
  • + 1
 Why do you believe in making bikes for both sex's rather than making unisex frames/brand?
  • + 1
 Cos women are different to men.
  • + 10
 they are unisex frames - we identified this early as marketing bullshit, and merely made sure sizes for shorter riders were available. Why have a woman's brand in the first place? Its to allow that brand to do what it wants for customers that identify with something which is sometimes different than how Santa Cruz does things. Women who identify with the Santa Cruz brand instead of Juliana are equally welcome.
  • + 0
 @joegraney: just curious how many dudes have you seen riding a Juliana? Saw a big bloke with a large moustache riding a LIV today
  • + 2
 @dirtbeard: Liv colours are better than than the male versions! I’d ride one!
  • + 1
 Hi,

Do you have any plans to make the reserve rims available for purchase or even offer a non boost option for the wheels?
  • + 2
 You can purchase rims now
  • + 1
 @KBS1: Really? Where? I haven't been able to find them in Ireland or UK.
  • + 2
 @Kamba6: we have them at 18 Bikes, can ship to Ireland.
  • + 2
 Please tell us the origin story of our warranty guy Willie.
  • + 5
 Willie baked bread at Beckman's bakery, and used to bring bread to Bontrager guys until he got a job there. He drove around in a crappy old station wagon doing race support. When Bontrager closed down, he came over to Santa Cruz next door. And he never left.
  • + 2
 Was that V10 fat bike real or photo shop ;D
  • + 2
 Will you ever make an aluminum 26" freeride bike again? Please?
  • + 1
 With the migration of DH to 29", will you continue to offer a 27.5 version for those of us just trying to maximize our fun?
  • + 1
 Did anyone ask a weight on the complete bike yet? Or even just a frame and fork weight?
  • + 2
 Frame: 1600g.
Fork: 600g.
Complete Bike weight: 9.6kg (21.0Lbs), which nets out to somewhere around four pounds lighter than his aluminum bikes.

NM
  • + 1
 @santacruzbicycles: wow my fourplay comes in at just about 24lbs and I have no idea where I could drop 3lbs off it. Stiffness wise is it comparable to his Skye?
  • + 1
 Are there many jobs for software engineers in the industry preferably on the R&D side of things?
  • + 1
 not a lot in product R&D. you'd probably look more on the operations or IT side of the business at bike companies if you want to work at one
  • + 1
 You guys ever bringing back the Bullit, Heckler and Superlight? I miss my affordable Santa Cruz FS bikes.
  • + 2
 When will the 29er V10 be available for sale? Thanks!
  • + 1
 Is it weird that you guys make such awesome bikes, but work in a place where all the good trails are illegal?
  • + 1
 Why did you guys change factory's? especially to a factory known to have lower quality and quality control.
  • + 2
 Are you planning on making a 170mm 29er?
  • + 1
 Any thoughts of bringing back the Bantam with slightly updated geo? That thing ripped for cheap and was largely overlooked.
  • - 2
 Due to the pressure from direct sales companies (YT, Cayon etc) will you be lowering prices at all to stay competitive, or will you carry on charging prices that only dentists can afford and makes the bike feel like a van gogh painting rather than something you can ride down a mountain on.

Seriously, the only people who ride santa cruz's are sponsored athletes and more-money-than-sense posers.
  • + 14
 Hundreds of people in my area (Colorado) ride Santa Cruz bikes that are far from posers. Most can out shred 90% of Pinkbike comment gnomes. That said, I do agree prices are getting a bit crazy.
  • + 8
 or people with decent jobs?
  • + 13
 buy used, its like whining that a Ferrari is too expensive. call the whaaa-mbulance, earn more money, spend less on lattes. there are some good direct sales companies out there, but thinking they are a direct comparison to an established leader like SC is naive.
  • + 0
 @lifted-d: Thank you for the logical answer
  • + 3
 True. I'm a sponsored poseur and I ride a Santa Cruz.
  • + 5
 Lmao because NO ONE riding a fucking capra is a poser..... I have a Nomad and a Tues....and although I love the Tues, it simply isn't of the same quality.
  • + 13
 Way more mountain bike Freds riding Capras around features, widening trails, and injuring themselves than the guys I see on Santa Cruz, Pivot, Ibis, or Transitions who invest their limited discretionary income in something they view as part of their lifestyle. These aren't dentists, they are guys who squirrel away money until they get the frame they want and a build that makes sense to them (usually XT, DT wheels on Hope Hubs, and stuff that just works).
  • + 3
 @OriginalDonk: ^^^^^ this. Original Donk summed it up perfectly.
  • + 2
 A 5010 aluminum can be had for $2500 as an complete bike. Not exactly only for the sponsored athletes or posers.
  • - 2
 @lifted-d: Buying a used carbon frame sounds like an unnerving proposition... you have no idea what compromises to the material's integrity are there from the previous owner. You can visually see damage to aluminum frames, carbon is a different story...
  • + 1
 @OriginalDonk: sample size?
  • + 1
 Regarding this ongoing dentist joke, I've only ever met one dentist who rides and he could kick the arse of most riders out there. A more prevalent stereo type I actually see on high end trail bikes is people with normal incomes who've maxed out a credit card or taken on a finance agreement of some sort.

I'm just building up a Chameleon myself to replace a big brand mid range trail bike that has turned into an unreliable money pit. It's actually fairly decent value compared to other do-it-all hardtails, especially as I get to choose all the components and use sensible stuff I know is cost effective and maintainable in my usual riding conditions (mud and gritstone)
  • + 1
 What brand do "hardcore riders" like you ride ?
  • + 4
 @mm732: 300 riders in the past 2 years since Zink and crew really got the YT U.S. operation going with about 40 on YTs. Would you also like a Monte Carlo or a power analysis regarding the level of Fred?

For what it's worth, I've also seen 6 Capra owners come into my local shop, the same one they cut out of their transaction by going consumer direct, asking for a "quick brake bleed" or "just a quick cable" for free. 1 walked out, 2 threw tantrums about the cost of service, and 3 just shrugged and ended up paying.
  • + 14
 I think the direct sales model will hurt local bike shops which is something we don't want to do. Bike shops are good for riders, good for local trails, good for getting kids into the sport.
  • + 3
 @joegraney: Shops need to shift their focus to service rather than sales. My favorite shop in town doesn't stock anything other than smaller items like tires, grips, chains, tubes, lube, sealant, etc. The old sales model of vast inventory and a showroom is going by the wayside with the internet and its time shops realized this. Take care of your customers and they will still come to you. I have the ability to do most service myself but I still utilize my local shop because they do a good job and take care of me! Personal relationships are important but not necessarily stocking inventory.
  • - 1
 @millsr4: 1 walked out, 2 threw tantrums about the cost of service, and 3 just shrugged and ended up paying.
And there in lies the problem. The mark up on bikes is very high. If a consumer can get a price break, why shouldn't they? Bike shops should realize this and try to monetize service over bikes. I can't imagine they are making a ton on bikes anyway.
  • + 4
 @Poulsbojohnny: " The mark up on bikes is very high" Um, no it isn't. Most marks up on bikes a shop gets is what closeout or worse margin major clothing retailers get for example. 20-30%. Then they have to deal with every internet site selling parts 10% below what they pay for them as well.
  • - 3
 @bman33: Yes it is. Otherwise why is it that I can go to EVO or other online shops and save 30% on close outs?
  • + 1
 @joegraney:
here local shops pretty much never sell bikes, especially new ones
they are profitable on services and parts (most of them are online too)
  • + 2
 @Poulsbojohnny: I have been part owner in one and worked in 3 other bike shops. 30% off means a shop is basically giving away or losing money on the bike (or they are last year or loder models). The mark downs you see are massive corp shops that can take a loss. Do some research, go talk to any local (not corp) bike shop owner
  • + 2
 @Poulsbojohnny: It's more complicated than what you see as a consumer. Shops often recognize it's in their financial interest to take a loss and move last year's bikes given how unsold inventory is viewed in their tax situation. That doesn't mean they're making money on it that would then go to paying their rent, worker salaries, and utilities. Big online shops have more new bike sales to offset losses with new bike sales which is why you're seeing EVO and shops like Jenson blowing things out.

Do you drive down from Poulsbo to EVO to get your bike worked on? I doubt it so using your local shop and their mark up for this comparison would probably be a better bet.
  • + 2
 @Poulsbojohnny: it’s for the same reason a 32 pack of your favorite energy drink at bj’s or Costco is so much cheaper than buying a single can at the gas station.

Suppliers buy in bulk. Shimano clears old or overstock inventory out online for cheaper than shops can buy it.

Online retailers often won’t take a loss on a bike, but will take the last few of a bike...xs, old models, one or two left in stock and sell them at their (lower) cost or make them into a loss leader to get more website hits. When it’s a race to the bottom pricewise, online sites need to balance what their margins are and how much of a discount they can give people to get their business and stay alive. This is why giants like pricepoint can still fail.

“The markup on bikes is very high” isn’t going to work in the same sentence on “I can’t imagine they’re making much on bikes anyways”. What do you think, that a bike shop sells 1 bike a week at a massive markup and that’s how they survive? Service sure isn’t the answer either...while the margin is high because mechanics don’t make jack, it simply isn’t enough money per hour to keep a storefront open, unless one shop has monopoly over a single city

Don’t talk about things you clearly don’t know about, or you’re just going to get negged into oblivion...30% off means you’re still getting fleeced by EVO. At that number, they make the same amount of profit $$ that your local shop does selling at MSRP on a lot of items.
  • + 1
 @parkourfan: Fair points about mark ups but I think your way off base with saying a shop can't survive on service unless they have a monopoly. I live in a town that is saturated with bike shops, and bike companies for that matter, and the shop I mentioned above took a couple years to get up and running but once their reputation spread they started getting so much business they have struggled to keep up. He has upgraded to a bigger shop space twice now and doesn't seem to have much of an issue keeping his store front open.
  • + 1
 @millsr4: I think it really depends on the area. In mine, there's a few shops and mine does fine in terms of service dollars...You'd need two fantastic mechanics with a constant influx of bikes to work on to be able to break even (pay for rent, utilities, etc.) in a best-case scenario (in my area). I don't want to sound like a snob, but if you haven't worked in a shop or seen what kind of service/parts/bike breakdown there is at the shop you mentioned, you'd be surprised at how much of a struggle service work can be if that's your primary business model. It's definitely possible, but your overhead cost has to be super low. Not to mention if you live in a place where there's a short riding season...you'll go days without seeing a full service on a bike during the winter.
  • + 1
 @parkourfan: I've worked in a machine shop but not a bike shop. That being said I've spent hours hanging around my favorite shop while they work so I think I have a good understanding of what kind of work they handle... your right, they did struggle when it was just the owner but as soon as he could hire a second employee they have been cruising. It was a struggle for him at first, just like any new business, he didn't even turn a profit till his third year. That being said, now that he has a loyal following and word has spread they struggle to keep up with all the work at times! Our summer is short here but there is still year round riding, the winter was slow at first but once word spread he has been able to keep busy. All this talk is reminding me that I need to bring a couple bikes into him!
  • + 1
 @millsr4: this is true however it is also mitigated by going with a reputable brand/manufacturer. Carbon is not 'cheap' to develop and produce well. I wouldn't buy a used bike that looked rough. also the seller would come into play. for example i bought my latest bike off a dentist....lol i kid, but seriously it was basically a sales sample with very light use. I passed on several others looking for it. do research and its easy to sort the wheat from the chaff.
as an aside, my bro bought a chinese catalog carbon bike, his fork collapsed ripping through an intersection. fortunately he was only scraped and bruised. I'm also a big fan of Giants carbon program, world class from start to finish.
  • + 1
 @lifted-d: I'm not so sure your argument about a reputable manufacturer makes a difference. The fact is that you can have an impact to a carbon product that causes absolutely no damage to the exterior while there can be pretty extensive damage internally. Metal will dent or have a crack as a visible witness.

Your comment about research and buying a lightly used bike is definitely sound but I can tell you from personal experience used bikes aren't always what they seem. Some people suck and will tell plenty of lies about a bikes condition and use.

Whether buying new or used my preference is still aluminum or steel. We trust our lives to these machines and if I'm going to go down hard I would prefer it was my mistake rather than equipment failure.
  • + 1
 @millsr4: I'm just saying if buying used stay clear of small players that shop out there production annually to often different manufacturers. its one way to control risk to save some dollars.
  • + 1
 @lifted-d: Fair, I'm just saying the best way to control that risk and save even more dollars is to avoid carbon all together lol.
  • - 1
 Everyone would like to try a MegaAvalanche bike: 29er, 160mm+, 78*+ ST (who wants to sit on the nose of their saddle); 65*- HT; 500mm+ reach in XL. When will you make one? It will also work for enduro and other MTBing.
  • + 1
 You can only ride one currently available stock Santa Cruz for the next year. Which model do you pick and why?
  • + 5
 Nomad. It doesn't slow me down climbing (i'm already slow) but it makes me a better rider descending.
  • + 1
 way late, but @santacruzbicycles bring back the Jackal 20" and 24" for the BMX crowd again
  • + 2
 When comes the new V10, is it 27,5 or 29?
  • - 1
 CHAMELEON FRAME.

do it. sell us the thing.

I know that's not a question.

I don't need a chameleon built with basic parts.

I know even your employees squabble of the blem frames.

-Your friendly neighbor Smile
  • + 4
 Frame Only Pricing:
Chameleon A - $749 USD
  • + 1
 Why do you not allow angleset or angle ajustment at headtube on your trail bikes?
  • + 1
 What is one trend/standard/feature that we will look back at in 10 years and say, "what were we thinking...."?
  • + 1
 Any plans on releasing any destructive testing videos again soon? Maybe show the progression of carbon?
  • + 1
 Why are frames only so expensive now ?
Is SC (and most others) steering buyers to full builds ?
  • + 1
 Start to Finish how long did Danny's new trials bike take? Design through production. Thanks
  • + 1
 All in, it was about 18 months—it wasn't full-throttle from everyone during that time, but from the time we started talking about it to today, it's been a year and a half. NM
  • + 3
 Carbon Chameleon - when?
  • + 1
 Hi guys,
Are the alloy wheelsets that ship with your build kits also assembled in the U.S?
  • + 2
 They are—we build all the wheels that ship on all of our bikes here.
  • + 1
 Was the Nomad 4 ever seriously considered to be a long travel 29er?
Were N4 29er test mules ridden?
  • + 1
 I noticed the new Blur uses angular contact & radial bearings, will these be applied across the whole range in future?
  • + 2
 We made the switch to radial bearings in all of our frames last year—they're both good options, but radial bearings are more tolerant to less-precise assembly (read: those of us who think we have torque wrenches in our wrists).
  • + 1
 @santacruzbicycles: www.tattooskid.com/inky-cells-tattoo-co-page-6_GRdyG1so8vebDWU8Tnre50b0jRKdLos2h5fjTMjLaA4/AKm%7CbGfGyHfpywzD*482Co6iNsbvavyegEH8nljJFLHVbmoWKYf*BJB7xW*9GBnzyjviasR0iPBSN5P*5IkkAg4ky6FcfSafGl%7CwPMiDMCFuzIDC6lZGW3uN5IBFn*lJ
  • + 1
 Why a lot of Filipinos, like gazillions of them, love Santa Cruzes?!
  • + 7
 high IQ?
  • + 1
 Ever thought about a Slopestyle/slalom bike? Full sus Jackal?
  • + 1
 Can we expect to see a new updated 5010 and/or V10 in the near furure?
  • + 0
 Why didnt i get hired for your demo driver position? I swore i nailed the interview :_(
  • + 1
 Direct sale? please just do it
  • + 1
 Is there a vacancy for a janitor at SCB?
  • + 1
 Will this be a one off or a production frame at some point santa cruz
  • + 1
 Version of the V10, I should say
  • + 1
 New dj with horizontal dropouts?
  • + 1
 How many beers can Peaty drink in one night?
  • + 2
 Actual beer or Stella?
  • + 2
 I asked Steve, and he said "“ Not as much as in my hay day". So thats all you get...
  • + 1
 Why havent you guys supported or volunteered with MBoSC?
  • + 14
 We are huge supporters of MBoSC, with cash, volunteers, fund-raising and all kinds of partnerships. Their office is in the same building, even! In March we paid 12 employees to go out and maintain trails for the day, and sponsored a Women's Dig Day via Juliana.
  • + 1
 @santacruzbicycles: awesome! Some one had told me otherwise, shame on them!
  • + 1
 Why isn't Santa Cruz addressing the downhill tandem bike market?
  • + 4
 www.pinkbike.com/photo/2251336
  • + 1
 @joegraney: Is that preproduction? I'm excited to see what kind of tandem bikes we'll see on the DH Cup tour this season.
  • + 0
 I wish you could make a bike like the giant reign and around the price as the reign 2
  • + 1
 Budget friendly V10 any time soon? yay? nay?
  • + 1
 Any chances you will be doing that???
  • + 1
 ETA of shopping for chameleon frames?
  • + 1
 Look up tanner fox gtr wrap...think about that colour
  • + 0
 Hi Santa Cruz. You guys make some killer bikes, but why always VPP?

Thanks,

Dylan
  • + 0
 When will the trials bike be available to the general public? Will their be any different price entry levels?
  • + 0
 The red anodizing on my 1991 Tazmon is fading, can I get warranty? JK keep up the great work!
  • + 1
 Should have kept Logan peat.
  • + 1
 What's next after carbon?
  • + 1
 why would your drop logan peat smh
  • + 1
 Can you explain why you prefer vpp to dw?
  • + 2
 Where’s Rob Roskopp?
  • + 2
 Probably sitting at his desk.
  • + 3
 @onemanarmy: he's not at his desk, i share an office with him. He's on spring break with his kids this week.
  • + 1
 @joegraney: beauty. That's way better. My kids are on spring break too. Unfortunately... I am at my desk. Not far from. you... LOL!
  • + 1
 Which are Danny's bike geometries?
Chainstay, BB rise,Wheelbase reach ...
  • + 1
 @santacruzbicycles
  • + 1
 Gearbox pinion ebike in the near future?
Please and thanks
  • - 1
 What is the life expectancy of a carbon Nomad 3? miles/years on rocky western Colorado trails...
  • - 1
 Would you recommend the SC V10 or the Trek Session?, after a DH bike and would value your input.
  • - 1
 Both great bikes... comes down to geometry, design and brand... but because I am 204cm tall ( 6' 8" ) the Trek Session is simply too small for me. Another option is the Commencal Supreme 29 DH. But there will be a few more 29er DH bikes available soon like Norco, Kona, Banshee, Devinci, Giant, GT... we just need to be a bit patient.
  • + 26
 I'm going to go out on a limb, and recommend V10. It looks like a session
  • - 1
 Where do you think the mountain biking industry is moving towards?
  • + 2
 With 29 inch wheels i think and slacker frames
  • + 0
 Do you 'ocean-fill'?
  • - 1
 what color is you hightower?
  • - 1
 Can you make a carbon Jackal please
  • - 1
 Where is the bloke from the paint shop?
  • - 1
 Lol
  • - 1
 Will you be making a 29" V10 available for the public to purchase?
  • - 3
 DH training wheels
  • - 3
 How about a carbon BMX race bike?
  • + 2
 who would use it?
  • - 3
 Will any of your newer bikes ever look like a session
  • - 1
 Good job Nic McCrea!
  • - 2
 Is there any chance you will bring back touch up paint?
  • - 2
 If you could choose any ridingskill what would it be?
  • - 2
 Why did Hans get pushed out?
Below threshold threads are hidden

