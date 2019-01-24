Commencal / 100% Adds Hugo Frixtalon & Antoine Rogge

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal/100%

There are no major change of sponsors, mostly improvements in the partnerships. Why look elsewhere when you already have the best?

Tech:

COMMENCAL SUPREME 29

TRP

RIDE ALPHA

CushCore

HT

Slicy

Athletes:

100%

Afton

Ryno Power

ODI

MIPS

Acros

2019 will be newschool again! Giving support to Hugo and Antoine is really exciting. Whatever happens, this roster has huge potential and a good state of mind. Riders really form one TEAM with its proper identity and its proper style. COMMENCAL, 100% and the rest of our sponsors are companies we want to work with and I thank them a lot for our continued relationship over the years. — Pierre-Charles Georges, manager

Saying that DH is our engine, our passion, itʼs just an evidence. With our friends of 100%, weʼre very proud to be, for the 4th year, the partners of the team who probably is the youngest of the circuit in DH (4 riders for a 19 years old average!). Their challenge will certainly be to face up the pressure on their shoulders and manage their progression. There is talent, work... And they can be sure they get our confidence, our support, our encouragements and all our affection! — Max Commencal

andjoinandfor the 2019 season and beyond.Sooo keeeen to start 2019 with the best sponsors and this stylish roster! 2018 was a huge bet for the team and it paid off! World Cup podiums in Elite Men and loads of great results on the international + national scene by all the riders. The foundations are strong and the riders are going into the new season amped!has been on board since 2014 with plenty of good runs, followed by a few injuries, but it paid off last year with his first podium in Val di Sole. His wild style and true passion reflect the aspect of the sport we love the most.has had a tough season in 2018 with two injuries in a row despite very good spots in pre-season US races. His strong, positive mental and determination in addition to the huge efforts during training are the key to find out the good pace and have fun.was riding the series as a privateer on a COMMENCAL for his first Elite season. His potential and skills are very interesting if you take a look at Vallnord and Val di Sole last year. Heʼs the rough diamond with an amazing riding style!is entering the junior category this season, training with an impressive maturity, and a head full of dreams. He will get the support he needs to start his young career.Theplatform combined with e*thirteen wheels, Maxxis tires and Fox suspension is the dream machine the riders are looking for.now proposes a brand new drive train in addition to their strong G-Spec brakes.still offers the perfect fit for cockpits with the handlebar geometries riders are looking for.Riders usetire inserts to counteract the sharpest rocks and stay safe during racing.(pedals) has been part of the team since 2013 and proudly becomes our longest partnership.(custom mud guards) brings the bikes a different touch of design depending the week-ends and allows the riders to stay clean in wet conditions.is the freshest brand of gear in the circuit and provides the full dream package, combined with the most comfortable and best looking DH shoes by(sport supplements) still fuels the athletes with healthy energy and recovery during training and races.The team is lucky enough to welcome the legendary American grip manufacturer(protective systems in our Aircraft helmets) and(headsets).