Commencal Announces 'Commencal Enduro Project' Enduro World Series Team

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal

Enduro World Series

COMMENCAL

COMMENCAL ENDURO PROJECT!

ten people

3 years

Andorra

enduro bikes

electric

DH

competitions and racing

test bench or laboratory

Rudeau

Labeyrou

Jeandel

Ruffray

Schwalbe, Crankbrothers, Fox Suspension, Fizik and 100%

COMMENCAL Lifestyle

As anotherseason approaches,is proud to announce an all-new project, entirely dedicated to enduro - TheThere are no less thaninvolved in this new challenge, which is set to fully unfold over the next. Based 100% in, this team aims to develop our brand new range ofand otherwise. Similar to what we've done in, once again it'sthat will serve as the, this time for enduro. Frames, suspension, cockpits, wheels… They'll be working on all the elements with no exceptions, and all with the pure goal to make the best enduro bike.You can now follow the team onAlex, Guillaume, Louisand Mathieuare the riders included in this structure.are joining the project for this year.will dress riders and staff.