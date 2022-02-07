Commencal Announces 'Commencal Enduro Project' Enduro World Series Team

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal
As another Enduro World Series
season approaches, COMMENCAL
is proud to announce an all-new project, entirely dedicated to enduro - The COMMENCAL ENDURO PROJECT!
There are no less than ten people
involved in this new challenge, which is set to fully unfold over the next 3 years
. Based 100% in Andorra
, this team aims to develop our brand new range of enduro bikes
, electric
and otherwise. Similar to what we've done in DH
, once again it's competitions and racing
that will serve as the test bench or laboratory
, this time for enduro. Frames, suspension, cockpits, wheels… They'll be working on all the elements with no exceptions, and all with the pure goal to make the best enduro bike.
You can now follow the team on Instagram
!
Alex Rudeau
, Guillaume Labeyrou
, Louis Jeandel
and Mathieu Ruffray
are the riders included in this structure.Schwalbe, Crankbrothers, Fox Suspension, Fizik and 100%
are joining the project for this year. COMMENCAL Lifestyle
will dress riders and staff.Photos : @Pangovisual
