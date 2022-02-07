close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Commencal Announces 'Commencal Enduro Project' Enduro World Series Team

Feb 7, 2022
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


PRESS RELEASE: Commencal

As another Enduro World Series season approaches, COMMENCAL is proud to announce an all-new project, entirely dedicated to enduro - The COMMENCAL ENDURO PROJECT!

There are no less than ten people involved in this new challenge, which is set to fully unfold over the next 3 years. Based 100% in Andorra, this team aims to develop our brand new range of enduro bikes, electric and otherwise. Similar to what we've done in DH, once again it's competitions and racing that will serve as the test bench or laboratory, this time for enduro. Frames, suspension, cockpits, wheels… They'll be working on all the elements with no exceptions, and all with the pure goal to make the best enduro bike.

You can now follow the team on Instagram !




Alex Rudeau, Guillaume Labeyrou, Louis Jeandel and Mathieu Ruffray are the riders included in this structure.

Schwalbe, Crankbrothers, Fox Suspension, Fizik and 100% are joining the project for this year. COMMENCAL Lifestyle will dress riders and staff.








Photos : @Pangovisual

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Commencal


Must Read This Week
Review: 2022 Specialized Status 140 - The Slope-Duro-Cross Weapon
92177 views
Updated: Leatt Sponsors Pivot Factory Racing - A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves
54763 views
Maxxis Updates EXO+ Tire Construction
48757 views
Review: 2022 Santa Cruz Heckler MX - The Battery Powered Bronson
46242 views
The Complete Guide to the 2022 World Cup DH Teams
42249 views
First Look: Saris' New Modular Hitch System Bike Rack
37745 views
Bike Check: Isak Leivsson's Handmade 130mm Jib Bike
35549 views
Ibis Introduces Blackbird Send Aluminum Wheels
33641 views

4 Comments

  • 4 0
 Can’t wait until we learn that Commencal has purchased Outside & Pinkbike.
  • 5 0
 Creepy floating head guy , far left
  • 3 0
 @COMMENCALbicycles you guys really do make some of the best looking bikes Beer
  • 1 1
 Not even a chance if its not a high pivot design

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007845
Mobile Version of Website