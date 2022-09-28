Commencal Announces Supreme DH XS for Vertically Challenged Riders

Sep 28, 2022
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


Why the SUPREME DH XS?

Much like Sacha Brizin in this edit, even smaller riders have the right to ride a SUPREME DH! Young riders, female riders or petite adults are no longer obliged to choose a small-sized enduro bike or make any other sort of sacrifice when it comes to what they need. With 27.5" wheels, a specific series of tubes plus geometry adapted to smaller body shapes, the SUPREME DH XS is the ultimate weapon for the littler ones to shred the bike park or compete in their first races!

"The SUPREME DH XS is my first real downhill bike! Everything goes by faster, much faster. With this bike, even the roughest tracks become chilled and fun. It's a new way of riding for me!”

- Sacha Brizin







Rider: Sacha Brizin
Film & Edit: Leon Perrin
Photography: Nico Brizin

16 Comments

  • 12 0
 "Vertically Challenged?" Sounds ableist. I believe the correct verbiage is "Untall."
  • 7 0
 I prefer: Ewok-like in stature
  • 3 0
 the "gnome" addition
  • 6 0
 Talln't.
  • 1 0
 Dwalf
  • 1 0
 Smol
  • 6 0
 Next production cycle they'll introduce a New High Performance Wheel Size tailored to "vertically challenged" riders: 26"
  • 3 0
 Geo chart would have been a nice thing to include here.
  • 1 0
 www.commencal-store.co.uk/supreme-dh-xs-muc-off-2022-c2x33291874

405mm reach vs 425mm on size Small
  • 1 0
 It's "Atall" I'll have you know.
  • 1 1
 You won't be allowed on the lift unaccompanied anyway if you need one of these
  • 1 0
 That corner exit pic is badass!
  • 1 0
 I need a bike for being skills challenged.
  • 1 0
 Sacha rips on the bike !
  • 2 5
 Useless bs. The bike a kid will ride 2 sessions before being able to go to a standard S size. I believe no one asked for this, they wont sell 50 of these
  • 1 0
 You've not been to Whistler recently it sounds like.





