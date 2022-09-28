Commencal Announces Supreme DH XS for Vertically Challenged Riders

Why the SUPREME DH XS
?
Much like Sacha Brizin
in this edit, even smaller riders
have the right to ride a SUPREME DH
! Young riders, female riders or petite adults are no longer obliged to choose a small-sized enduro bike or make any other sort of sacrifice when it comes to what they need. With 27.5" wheels
, a specific series of tubes
plus geometry
adapted to smaller body shapes, the SUPREME DH XS
is the ultimate weapon for the littler ones to shred the bike park or compete in their first races! "The SUPREME DH XS is my first real downhill bike! Everything goes by faster, much faster. With this bike, even the roughest tracks become chilled and fun. It's a new way of riding for me!”
- Sacha BrizinMore info at www.commencalusa.comRider
: Sacha BrizinFilm & Edit
: Leon PerrinPhotography
: Nico Brizin
16 Comments
405mm reach vs 425mm on size Small