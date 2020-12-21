Commencal / Muc Off Bids Farewell to Remi Thirion After 8 Years

Commencal has posted a farewell video to Remi Thirion, who first joined its team 8 years ago.
Remi joined the Commencal set up in 2013 after switching from the Labyrinth Shimano set up and quickly became one of the riders to watch as soon as the terrain got steep and technical. His finest hour came at the brand's home track in Vallnord in his first year with the team where he claimed his first World Cup win but he also earned wins at Crankworx, the French Cup, the French National Champs and the iXS European Cup with the team.
Remi suffered a horrific back break at Leogang in June of 2017 but this year, Thirion left those demons behind this year to conquer the muddy World Championships course and finish third in a brilliant comeback
. He finished 2020 fifth in the overall following another podium in Maribor to round off a stellar season.
|To All The Good Times, Cheers Mitch.
2013: Remi Thirion, a fast and extremely talented rider became a part of our team. He trusted us from the beginning and no one knew then that it was the start of a very long story between us, as well as the ‘real' beginning of the Riding Addiction structure. A few months later he gave us a moment we’ll never forget. Rémi won the Vallnord World Cup! His first podium and World Cup win, our first World Cup win in the Elite Men's category.
Rémi has played a huge part in our team growth. He grew up with us, bringing us several podiums, contributing twice to winning the World Cup DH Team Of The Year and all with his kindness, passion and ambition.
2020: By taking the bronze at Leogang World Championships, He finally got the medal he was chasing for so many years. Only a few days later, he came second in Maribor for the first World Cup of this unexpected season, showing once again that he’s one of the most skilled riders in the world.
Today: A story ends and a page turns after spending eight years together. It’s definitely the most difficult news we have to write as Rémi wasn’t just our rider, he's a true friend and he will remain part of our family. We can never thank him enough for everything.
Thank you again, Mitch, we wish you nothing but the very best for your next chapter. We love you!—Commencal / Muc Off
|8 years of rad racing and pure friendship! We’ve enjoyed every minute. Merci Rémi.—Commencal
There's no news yet on what the future holds for Remi but we'll update you with more news as it comes in.
28 Comments
Good luck Rémi!
Post a Comment