Commencal / Muc Off Bids Farewell to Remi Thirion After 8 Years

Dec 21, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Commencal has posted a farewell video to Remi Thirion, who first joined its team 8 years ago.

Remi Thirion on his was to third place in what was a truly wild rn.

Remi joined the Commencal set up in 2013 after switching from the Labyrinth Shimano set up and quickly became one of the riders to watch as soon as the terrain got steep and technical. His finest hour came at the brand's home track in Vallnord in his first year with the team where he claimed his first World Cup win but he also earned wins at Crankworx, the French Cup, the French National Champs and the iXS European Cup with the team.

Remi Thirion pulling off the rain and dirt had him seeing fifth place.

Remi suffered a horrific back break at Leogang in June of 2017 but this year, Thirion left those demons behind this year to conquer the muddy World Championships course and finish third in a brilliant comeback. He finished 2020 fifth in the overall following another podium in Maribor to round off a stellar season.

bigquotesTo All The Good Times, Cheers Mitch.

2013: Remi Thirion, a fast and extremely talented rider became a part of our team. He trusted us from the beginning and no one knew then that it was the start of a very long story between us, as well as the ‘real' beginning of the Riding Addiction structure. A few months later he gave us a moment we’ll never forget. Rémi won the Vallnord World Cup! His first podium and World Cup win, our first World Cup win in the Elite Men's category.

Rémi has played a huge part in our team growth. He grew up with us, bringing us several podiums, contributing twice to winning the World Cup DH Team Of The Year and all with his kindness, passion and ambition.

2020: By taking the bronze at Leogang World Championships, He finally got the medal he was chasing for so many years. Only a few days later, he came second in Maribor for the first World Cup of this unexpected season, showing once again that he’s one of the most skilled riders in the world.

Today: A story ends and a page turns after spending eight years together. It’s definitely the most difficult news we have to write as Rémi wasn’t just our rider, he's a true friend and he will remain part of our family. We can never thank him enough for everything.

Thank you again, Mitch, we wish you nothing but the very best for your next chapter. We love you!Commencal / Muc Off

bigquotes8 years of rad racing and pure friendship! We’ve enjoyed every minute. Merci Rémi.Commencal


There's no news yet on what the future holds for Remi but we'll update you with more news as it comes in.

Posted In:
Videos Racing Rumours Commencal Remi Thirion


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad - The Same But Different
76958 views
$160,000 Worth of Unique, Historical Bikes Stolen in Specialized Break In
64973 views
The Complete 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad Lineup Compared
56902 views
Knolly Bikes Suing Intense for Alleged Patent Infringement
53708 views
Quiz: Can You Match the Rider to These 25 XC World Cup Bikes?
45218 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
42134 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Nominees
40271 views
Field Test: Searching Out the Best Values in the Trail Bike Category
38748 views

28 Comments

  • 23 4
 I heard they let him go because he publicly declared that he preferred the Grim Donut over his Meta TR.
  • 13 0
 Commencal must treat their riders well. Their riders are usually lifers. Interesting.
  • 8 0
 Maybe he's done? He was their flagship rider since the Andorra win. I hope not, but can't picture him on anything but a Commencal.
  • 17 0
 He left because they are going to use rst shocks.
  • 4 0
 @makripper: hahaha
  • 1 1
 @mtbmaniatv: he is a pretty decent rider, i wonder what happened?, i usually purchase commencal things on their website i started to notice a while ago that he wasnt modeling any of the clothing. It is mostly PomPom and Pierron
  • 1 0
 @mtbmaniatv: I was wondering about that. He's only 30, I had to google... Seems pretty young, but maybe. He did have his first decent season in a while this year. But perhaps he wants to end on a high note?
  • 12 1
 Maybe he just couldn't tolerate how tight their racing pants were any longer.
  • 2 0
 @makripper: class
  • 9 0
 Commencal should have made him a life contract just for how he rode in the last wood in Leogang at the last WC.. anyway, all the best Remy!
  • 3 0
 Maybe Lori's will take his spot, it's a solid team and great bike wouldn't be a downgrade. Plus he's french
  • 4 2
 Andorra ain't France Saison Sillie.
  • 5 1
 @suspended-flesh: but they also speek franconian.
  • 2 1
 @Muckal: True, they do parlez the fvck out of that merde.
  • 1 0
 @Muckal: Catalan
  • 4 1
 Now that's a shocker!
Good luck Rémi!
  • 2 0
 Shocked by that news .Its been great seeing him fly this year
  • 2 0
 If he's not picked up, I'll be bummed. His lines can be insane!
  • 1 0
 I recognize the song, and it's on the tip of my tongue. Can anyone help me out here?
  • 1 0
 Remi thirion to 100% Commencal
  • 2 0
 Unexpected!
  • 1 0
 Incredible performance this season. Congrats !
  • 1 1
 Replacement for Loris on SCS? I hope so
  • 4 4
 I think angel Suarez will be taking Loris place on sc
  • 3 1
 @shreddie-eddie: really? wow, what happened to the syndicate?
  • 3 0
 @shreddie-eddie: Doubt that - but would be stoked for the Spaniard.
  • 1 0
 @suspended-flesh: obviously we can't know for sure, but he posted a blacked out bike on his instagram yesterday. It was a mullet and looked to have burgtec grips on it
  • 1 0
 @shreddie-eddie: hopefully not!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010055
Mobile Version of Website