Commencal / Muc Off Bids Farewell to Remi Thirion After 8 Years

To All The Good Times, Cheers Mitch.



2013: Remi Thirion, a fast and extremely talented rider became a part of our team. He trusted us from the beginning and no one knew then that it was the start of a very long story between us, as well as the ‘real' beginning of the Riding Addiction structure. A few months later he gave us a moment we’ll never forget. Rémi won the Vallnord World Cup! His first podium and World Cup win, our first World Cup win in the Elite Men's category.



Rémi has played a huge part in our team growth. He grew up with us, bringing us several podiums, contributing twice to winning the World Cup DH Team Of The Year and all with his kindness, passion and ambition.



2020: By taking the bronze at Leogang World Championships, He finally got the medal he was chasing for so many years. Only a few days later, he came second in Maribor for the first World Cup of this unexpected season, showing once again that he’s one of the most skilled riders in the world.



Today: A story ends and a page turns after spending eight years together. It’s definitely the most difficult news we have to write as Rémi wasn’t just our rider, he's a true friend and he will remain part of our family. We can never thank him enough for everything.



Thank you again, Mitch, we wish you nothing but the very best for your next chapter. We love you! — Commencal / Muc Off