Commencal Bolsters Its Enduro Team with 3 Young French Riders

Jan 15, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

France is bubbling over with enduro talent at the moment and Commencal seems to be the brand that is the best at dipping in its ladle and spoon out a decent portion of that talent into its teams.

Last year, they uncovered Antoine Vidal who went on to win the Under 21 EWS competition at a canter and post times fastest enough for top 20s in elites. This year, Commencal have picked three more under the radar riders and given them a spot in their race team - Alex Rudeau, Laura Charles and Alexis Icardo.

Keep an eye out for these three, if Commencal's form of recent years is anything to go on, they will be lighting up timesheets all year long.

Alex Rudeau

bigquotesWith his trial background, Alex already showed his potential in Enduro by finishing 14th at the EWS in Canazei last year and by winning the overall of the Enduro French Cup. 2020 will be his first full race season!Commencal

Laura Charles

bigquotesLaura has been racing Enduro for the last three years, she won the overall of the Enduro French Cup last year and she was the French Enduro Champion in 2018.Commencal

Alexis Icardo

bigquotesAlexis won the overall in the 2019 French Cup and the French Championships in U17. He’ll compete with the U21 this year and his goal will be to finish in the top 5!Commencal


We also had an update from the team on Cecile Ravanel's recovery and it looks like she may have to wait a bit longer to try and extend her unbeaten streak as she's still awaiting the green light from her surgeon to ride in anger.

7 Comments

  • 4 0
 Now that YT has no fast racers left and has committed e13 suicide, Commencal is taking back the lead in the direct sales game. Better bikes and faster riders to promote them.
  • 2 0
 If you don't know Alex Rudeau, here is a bit of his skill: www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3aWGfXxet8
  • 1 0
 Definitely a multifaceted rider. Super impressive.
  • 1 0
 Good luck to these Young guns. Our world need them.
  • 1 0
 Go Alexis Smile
  • 1 1
 Please tell Alexis how to adjust that Visor on his helmet ????
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



