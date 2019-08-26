Commencal Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Oil-Slicked 'XX Edition' Meta AM 29

Aug 26, 2019
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal

After all, we're only 20 years old!

Starting from scratch in the 80's wasn't easy. Starting again from scratch in the year 2000 was another story. In the midst of the giants of the industry, how do we make our mark? Simply by following our path. The one that involves competing.

We spend all our energy (and our money Smile ) on getting to the top steps of world class podiums. Sometimes it works and we spray champagne. We love champagne. Maybe sometimes it's not enough. That’s sport. But every time we move forward we learn. We learn from winners and champions who keep us busy pushing us to raise our game by demanding ever more efficient products from us.

Miguel Martinez, Christophe Dupouey, Rémy Absalon, Rachel, Gee & Dan Atherton, Cédric Gracia, Romain Saladini, Anne-Caroline Chausson, Rémi Thirion, Myriam Nicole, Cécile Ravanel, Thibaut Daprela, Amaury Pierron.

So many big names who won their first major titles in our colours. Loads of reasons to look back on these 20 years with huge pride. In order to celebrate this landmark, at first we thought about making a vintage bike, which would represent our colourful history.

But at 20, we're not really old enough to be nostalgic yet. We'll have time for that in the future. At this age we're full of ideas and energy. We look forward. So we have created a bike that steers towards the future.

XX Edition.

A sleek bike with the all new SRAM AXS wireless transmission and seat post. A design with a bit of bling (of course!) with its pearly white paint and oil slick graphics. It’s a bike that really represents us. And because we wanted this bike to be super special, we decided to produce just 100 of them.

We’ve made 100, but only 99 will be on sale. We're keeping one for our museum. Because one day there will come a time when we'll be old enough to sit down and reflect. When we'll look back and come across this bike.

And hopefully we will be proud.









Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Enduro Bikes Trail Bikes Commencal


20 Comments

  • + 48
 Oil slick stickers? I came here looking for something like the Hyper BMX oil slick frame. Weak effort Commencal.
  • + 3
 Lol for real. The cassette has more oil slick than the actual frame.
  • + 1
 @kdstones: just lol!
  • + 1
 Don’t fret. Oil slick will be the new 26” by 2021.

If not dead, then very, very still.
  • + 10
 Between reading the title and seeing the pictures I went from droopy to fully rigid and halfway back again in seconds.. What an experience. I prefer my raw Meta.
  • + 3
 The raw meta is by far the best looking. I get so many comments at the park or on trails about how sick it looks. Shame they didn't offer that option for 2020.
  • + 2
 me too mate
  • + 1
 @Upduro: Shiny gun FTW
  • + 9
 Pretty slick ride
  • + 2
 Is it the meta to make puns?
  • + 3
 I'll take one please. thankyou.
  • + 3
 Cant wait till they make it to 30 years
  • + 1
 No price, just decals that you can get made for $50 and not even that cool FSA oil slick stem? Weak sauce Commencal.....
  • + 1
 While it should be posted..it's on their site-few clicks away.. I'll make you do the work..
  • + 2
 Thread fit bb!!! Please! Why wouldn't you do it on an aluminium frame?
  • + 2
 Looks rad....
  • + 1
 Aaaaand this'll be posted in the sexiest am bike thread in 3...2...1...
  • + 1
 Specs! Specs I say!! I can't possibly look at a bike without specs! ;P
  • + 1
 Video reminds me of Nyan Cat
  • + 1
 that's pretty gross.

Post a Comment



