Commencal Could Pay for Local Bike Shop Repairs with New 'Care' Program

May 21, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Commencal has announced a new Customer Care program that could see it pay for repairs at a customer's local bike shop.

The program has been rolled out in Europe, Canada and the USA and is included in the purchase of a new bike from the brand. When a customer has an issue with a bike they will speak to a Commencal technician who will attempt to talk them through the problem but if the customer doesn't have "the necessary technical skills or tools" the bike can then be taken to a bike shop of the customer's choice and the cost will be covered by Commencal.

This new method will cut out the need for riders to ship their bikes to Andorra for repairs and also means they could be back on their ride sooner. Commencal Care will apply to any part of the bike that is still within warranty and they will make warranty claims on behalf of the customer for any third-party components. The brand will also cover any shipping charges that may be incurred in the process.

Traditionally, direct sales brands have asked customers to return their bikes to their headquarters for repairs, which can leave a customer without their bike for weeks. However, Commencal Care is one of a number of ways we're seeing direct sales brands adapt to their customers' demands for better customer service and aim to compete with the service of traditional bike shops. Other examples include YT's brick and mortar Mills and Canyon partnering with bikepreair.com and Velofix.

More information on the Commencal Care policy can be found, here.

21 Comments

  • 33 0
 Commencal out here making money moves...

This is huge! Not only for local shops, but for riders alike!

Good move @COMMENCALbicycles
  • 14 0
 Yt is upset because this is being shared outside of a core group of riders
  • 9 1
 "This is your final notice before your Commencal extended warranty expires, and you will be responsible for all repairs..."
  • 2 0
 Still worth it
  • 4 0
 Im pretty loyal to Evil now but if there is any brand I would go back to it would probably be Commencal! Just love what they are doing there!
  • 4 0
 Pay attention, YT. I am currently sorting out a warranty issue with my XD driver, cassette and wheel on a brand new bike and this would be awfully convenient right now!
  • 2 0
 Until the LBS says this fix will cost you $$$ and buddy at Commencal "support" (who can't see the bike and is unable to diagnose the issue) says "no we will only cover you for $" - Commencal better prepare for some good "debates" with their customers.
  • 4 0
 So they will pay my cousin Leroy to work on my bike? Great!
  • 2 0
 Why not?
1. the reimbursable cost will surely have a limit
2. your cousin will cover the warranty for his work afterwards
  • 1 0
 @f00bar: His company "Leroy industries" has great future earnings potential. I plan to invest all my assets in their enterprise as soon as I get them back from my ex old lady.
  • 1 0
 Smart move. The one key feature to buying at a shop is the included service and ease of warranty (yeah yeah I know) this can take that last bit of hesitation away from potential customers
  • 3 0
 maybe ill finally consider that sweet Clash now...
  • 2 0
 Sounds good to me
  • 4 5
 So my bike shop is gonna weld up a new chainstay? I don't get it.
  • 1 1
 Clever Trick
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



