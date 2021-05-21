Commencal Could Pay for Local Bike Shop Repairs with New 'Care' Program

Commencal has announced a new Customer Care program that could see it pay for repairs at a customer's local bike shop.
The program has been rolled out in Europe, Canada and the USA and is included in the purchase of a new bike from the brand. When a customer has an issue with a bike they will speak to a Commencal technician who will attempt to talk them through the problem but if the customer doesn't have "the necessary technical skills or tools" the bike can then be taken to a bike shop of the customer's choice and the cost will be covered by Commencal.
This new method will cut out the need for riders to ship their bikes to Andorra for repairs and also means they could be back on their ride sooner. Commencal Care will apply to any part of the bike that is still within warranty and they will make warranty claims on behalf of the customer for any third-party components. The brand will also cover any shipping charges that may be incurred in the process.
Traditionally, direct sales brands have asked customers to return their bikes to their headquarters for repairs, which can leave a customer without their bike for weeks. However, Commencal Care is one of a number of ways we're seeing direct sales brands adapt to their customers' demands for better customer service and aim to compete with the service of traditional bike shops. Other examples include YT's brick and mortar Mills
and Canyon partnering with bikepreair.com and Velofix.
More information on the Commencal Care policy can be found, here
.
This is huge! Not only for local shops, but for riders alike!
Good move @COMMENCALbicycles
1. the reimbursable cost will surely have a limit
2. your cousin will cover the warranty for his work afterwards
