Commencal Reveals 2023 Enduro Project Team Bikes

Mar 20, 2023
PRESS RELEASE: Commencal Bikes

It’s all go for the second season of the Commencal Enduro Project structure. Building on the efforts made in 2022, with a magnificent victory at the EWS in Loudenvielle, the team has been rewarded for their work. On one side, new partners have come onboard to support them, and on the other, the development of the Meta platform that is fast approaching the finish line.

From the efforts made during numerous prototype phases, this new bike benefits from the valuable lessons of our riders and a full season of racing at Enduro World Series events.

Close in terms of aesthetics to the rest of the series, this Meta Team model remains adaptable. The team intends to take full advantage of the coming races to test and confirm various setting options developed throughout the winter.



At the heart of the project are Arthur Quet and Alex Rudeau.

bigquotesFor this new platform we wanted to offer a bike that is as efficient as it is pleasant to ride, across as many situations as possible and in the hands of a majority of riders.
The racing environment and the diversity of scenarios and terrain that we encounter are the best tools for achieving this versatility and developing our future production bikes.

We worked hard to get here. To give you an idea of the work already done, we’ve created three different frame versions, tried out different linkages and suspension settings etc. We ride with the 28th evolution of our frame with a virtual pivot point kinematic and Fox suspension. Arthur Quet, Commencal Technical Manager for Race Programs

bigquotesThe past year of development has allowed us to validate many points on the bike. We worked hard on the frame to achieve the best balance between comfort and dynamism. The new kinematics bring a lot in this sense. Alex Rudeau, Commencal Enduro Project rider

At the team sponsorship level, this new year sees a new official relationship between the Commencal Enduro Project and TRP. In addition to brakes, TRP will also take care of the drivetrain thanks to the brand new enduro dedicated groupset.





Other great news is the arrival of Bosch among the team's partners. The team will take advantage of the race support and know-how of the German brand to develop further.

Alex Rudeau, Louis Jeandel and Guillaume Labeyrou will be behind the handlebars of the Meta Team from the end of March for the two inaugural rounds of the Enduro World Cup in Tasmania. Mathieu Ruffray begins his season 20-21 May, in Monaco, for the opening round of the World E-Bike Series.

The Commencal Enduro Project is pleased to continue collaborating with Schwalbe, Fox, and Crankbrothers, who are brands that like us, put product development at the heart of their projects.






40 Comments

  • 20 0
 Whoever says through-stem routing is cleaner than this is just wrong.
  • 1 0
 It's funny they didn't do it on this model, but on the recent TEMPO they did. They couldn't have listened to PB complaints now Big Grin !?https://m.pinkbike.com/news/first-look-2023-commencal-tempo-a-new-short-travel-trail-bike.html?pbref=p
  • 2 0
 @sorrymissjackson: funny you mention the TEMPO, because Kazimer is about to release a review of that bike
www.pinkbike.com/u/mikekazimer/album/TEMPOS
  • 1 0
 but the cables rub on the frame!!!! That said I adore exterior run brakes and seat posts
  • 11 0
 No headset cable routing! Hallelujah, Thank you Wink

Fantastic clean frame design and space to carry all you need on a ride. Defo I'm interested.
  • 5 0
 Looks rad. 28 iterations of the frame and assumedly is impressive and points to a polished product. Makes me want one even if I'm very pleased with my Spire. There is something so reassuring regarding durability when on an alloy frame.
  • 12 8
 @mattb33r @seb-stott

Would you consider making a shorter, non reality based competition on trail building? You could make it a three to five episode series, give each contestant either a piece of land to work on or a trail to fix up, and judge them on how good they did, how much they changed, and how much the trail improved/kept its style/feel. The winner could get a bike trailer and a full set of those modular tools.
  • 2 0
 *and judge them by their follower count
  • 3 0
 @bashhard: That was funny, but I am being serious. Everyone bashes PBA for being corny and not about racing or "real mountain biking". This could be Pbs chance to redeem themselves and make something worth watching that builds trails and community. The tagline could be: A trail advocacy show worth watching. Smile
  • 4 0
 Looks sweet! I love Commencal's subtle frame design, it kinda seems almost raw
  • 5 0
 Can we get Frix Frix to do a release video for this too?
  • 1 0
 Thanks for the reminder. It's been more than 24 hours since I watched the Tempo relase vid. Must go rewatch!
  • 2 0
 What happened to the TEMPO by the way ?
Seemed like an interesting model when it was announced, but nothing but radio silence when it comes to reviews or any other media coverage since then
  • 3 0
 There's a review coming soon - I've been riding one for a while.
  • 4 1
 For some reason I have a knack for solid rear triangles. Sexy thing they built there.
  • 1 0
 Wink
  • 1 0
 Are you fo' real?
  • 4 2
 Is it just me or does the HT look odd? Steep-ish? Maybe just a small frame?

Otherwise, looks great! Commencal have been killing it for a while.
  • 1 0
 I'm gonna make a guess that it's an adjustable angle headset. The steerer tube looks closer to the front of the headtube then the back. Plus the angle of the fork looks steeper the the headtube.
  • 3 0
 Great looking bike but give us a raw alloy or polished frame option (in typical Commencal fashion) when released pls.
  • 3 0
 Very stoked to see they didn't employ headset cable routing on this one!!!
  • 2 0
 If this drops before alloy Spire framesets are back in stock, I know where my hard earned schmekles will be going.
  • 1 0
 The forward linkage vp thing is clean - I know they are not the first, but I like where it's going. Make a blue one and take my money.
  • 1 1
 Nice bike ! Whats the best things to install in the triangle (under the top tube) with the bottle holder mounts ? My Trek Fuel has it too

Thanks Smile
  • 25 0
 If you run a Float X2, a spare shock is the way to go.
  • 1 0
 This is for the batterie if you later decide that you are to lazy to pedal yourself.
  • 1 0
 Salsa has a nice little bag that fits in there. Others do too. You can fit a tool, CO2 pump and a tube.
  • 2 0
 All Gold Everything ✨️
  • 2 2
 TRP is brilliant to color match Kashima. The brakes are stellar but now I'm curious how many more sales they capture from the "matchey-matchey" folks.
  • 2 0
 I spy a new TRP drivetrain???
  • 1 0
 Back tire has no name it seems...
  • 1 0
 In the angled full bike shot you can faintly see letters at the bottom of the tire.
  • 2 0
 www.pinkbike.com/photo/24409080
It's a new tire
  • 1 0
 Could be the new Tragic Larry tire?
  • 2 1
 TRP cranks? Since when do they make cranks
  • 1 2
 im pretty sure that bike can't turn left. that rear derraileur cable looks way too short. also, what the F are they still running a mechanical derrailleur at this point?
  • 1 0
 Gold
  • 1 0
 Beautiful *-*
  • 1 0
 Release to the public?
  • 1 3
 *cracks*





