PRESS RELEASE: Commencal Bicycles

COMMENCAL FC is pleased to announce the signing of Catalan international Andreu LACONDEGUY.Arriving as a free agent, the Barcelona-born player has signed a contract that binds him to the club for the next two seasons. He will thus be joining his brother Lluis within the team.Trained at the Girona Football Club, the Catalan player has played 124 matches with the national team, with which he won the 2014 Champion's League in Utah.His contract also has a $100 million release clause.