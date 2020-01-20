Commencal FC Signs Andreu Lacondeguy

Jan 20, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal Bicycles

COMMENCAL FC is pleased to announce the signing of Catalan international Andreu LACONDEGUY.

Arriving as a free agent, the Barcelona-born player has signed a contract that binds him to the club for the next two seasons. He will thus be joining his brother Lluis within the team.

Trained at the Girona Football Club, the Catalan player has played 124 matches with the national team, with which he won the 2014 Champion's League in Utah.

His contract also has a $100 million release clause.






39 Comments

  • 38 1
 Im here early what do i say????????
  • 3 0
 Let the festivities commence!
  • 1 0
 Look like a session
  • 27 1
 Are Commencal and Canyon in some sort of a battle to see who can have a more stacked roster?
  • 1 0
 They cut out the bikes shops by going direct so they are stacked with cash.
  • 22 0
 This is rad. After working for YT for a year and a half and seeing what they're actually like behind the scenes, and what the owner said about Andreu, he's way better off with Commencal.
  • 17 0
 The beans. spill em
  • 7 0
 What did the owner say about Andreu?
  • 3 0
 Do you care to elaborate?
  • 4 2
 @oldfaith: I’m going to guess it was something along the lines of he wants to get paid but he doesn’t want to do any publicity stuff
  • 8 0
 looking forward to some sick edits-comm has sponsored some of the best free ride recent years!
  • 5 1
 I'm not going to lie....I usually don't buy things based on sponsorships----but they finally got me. I've bought some PlusCBD because of Cam McCaul and I think my next bike is going to be a Commencal. Mainly because I'm the size of Kyle Strait but I like the energy of a bike company that signs Andreu.
  • 3 0
 I’ve had four sets of Brendog grips. I hope he gets 100% of the sale price in his pocket.
  • 2 0
 @jaame: they are awesome grips, my wife put them on her bike. The only reason I don’t have them myself is I’m waiting for my lizard skins to wear out, and they refuse to. My lizard skins have been three bikes, they are absurdly durable.
  • 1 0
 @jaame: I just checked them out....I might try a pair- I've had like 10 pairs of TroyLee ODI's because I love that little flange at the inner part....and those Brendog's have the same--plus I like those black/red swirl ones. Plus I ride gloveless Wink
  • 7 1
 I bought illegal weed years ago thanks to Missy Giove.
  • 1 1
 @nyhc00: you comment that on her birthday????
  • 3 0
 @scottlink: How the F would i know its her birthday unless I was some sort of stalker?
  • 8 0
 YT has left the building!
  • 4 0
 With all the firepower Commencal has its obvious they have legit bikes!!! Reason I say that, in my area a lot of people dislike the brand and I’ve always loved them from the beginning when I first bought my bike in Carlsbad when they first opened up. Stéphane has been nothing but the best here in the US region. Great job Commencal.
  • 5 0
 Commencal never gets mentioned, but they are amazing bikes that just rip. Meta TR is one of the best bikes on the market, not for the money, just straight up best.
  • 1 0
 Much to my dismay, they are never for sale in the buysell.. which might indicate how good they are.
  • 3 0
 Even Guillem Balague completely missed this Transfer Window shock move. Andreu taking it to the Max. tup
  • 3 0
 Didn't know the Barça hired Maradona this winter...
  • 3 0
 Oh hell yeah... great move Commencal
  • 2 0
 I know that Maradona was in love with the dust but not at the point that he start freeriding with a mountainbike..
  • 1 0
 Awesome, what a great combination. Love the bit with the case of $$$$$¢>
  • 2 0
 Killer bike, killer rider = (killer combo)*2
  • 1 0
 GOOOAAAALLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 He Looks better on a new bike!
  • 1 0
 Lo del rollito presentacion equipo de fútbol ????
  • 1 0
 This article...IS MAKING ME THIRSTY!
  • 1 0
 : )
  • 1 0
 That’s awesome!!!
  • 1 0
 Game on!!
  • 1 1
 What the actual f*ck did I just watch?!
  • 1 0
 Not worse than the last darkfest "update" videos.. Dead Horse
  • 1 0
 YES!!!
  • 1 0
 You mean Cmmcl FC right?

