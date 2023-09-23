Video: Commencal Launches New Freeride Project for Up and Coming Riders

Words
: Commencal
Welcome to the COMMENCAL FREERIDE PROJECT.
This is our new program that focuses on talented and dedicated riders and which aims to help them push the boundaries. The main goals? To help the young guns improve their skills, to travel, and to educate them about content production and the marketing game. For the first camp we invited everyone to meet with freeride legend, Andreu Lacondeguy at the one of the best spots in France, Royal Hills. This was purely mind blowing but even more is yet to come! Stay tuned.
Style for miles by Andreu Lacondeguy
Young riders prove why they were there. Fin Davies with huge flips.
Nothing could beat Andreu's signature move.
Riders: Andreu LacondeguyFinley DaviesIhan PatinoTom GuilloBrice Broquart
Film & edit: Dorian Jouvenal
Photos: Elias Michalon
Location: Royal Hills
, France