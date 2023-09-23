Video: Commencal Launches New Freeride Project for Up and Coming Riders

Welcome to the COMMENCAL FREERIDE PROJECT.

This is our new program that focuses on talented and dedicated riders and which aims to help them push the boundaries. The main goals? To help the young guns improve their skills, to travel, and to educate them about content production and the marketing game. For the first camp we invited everyone to meet with freeride legend, Andreu Lacondeguy at the one of the best spots in France, Royal Hills. This was purely mind blowing but even more is yet to come! Stay tuned.

photo
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Style for miles by Andreu Lacondeguy

photo
photo
Young riders prove why they were there. Fin Davies with huge flips.

photo
Nothing could beat Andreu's signature move.

photo
photo

photo

Riders:
Andreu Lacondeguy
Finley Davies
Ihan Patino
Tom Guillo
Brice Broquart

Film & edit: Dorian Jouvenal
Photos: Elias Michalon

Location: Royal Hills, France

2 Comments
  • 3 2
 No girls allowed
  • 1 0
 Yeah, that is really disappointing. Heaps of baller lady shredders.





