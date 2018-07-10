Commencal Introduces The Clash

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal Bicycles
When necessary, it knows how to be the good guy. Beautiful, charismatic, endearing, approachable, sociable, daring, dynamic, faithful, committed, sensitive and robust. But deep down, this one is wild at heart. Aggressive, arrogant, impulsive, manipulative, resentful and stubborn.
A modern bike that has all the latest standards:
The CLASH is the bike for those who want everything!
We’re not going to deny that it has a little air of the FURIOUS about it and we believe that is definitely not a bad thing!
Like its big brother, it has 27.5 wheels and its niche is VERSATILITY! Why simply ride enduro? You can get so much more out of the CLASH, from a pedal with the kids through to full-on freeride...
Faithful to its rider, it adapts to the situation, whatever the terrain. A simple and effective bike, capable of anything!
- Metric shock 230*65
- Boost
- 27.5’’ wheels
- 2.6 maximum tyre size
The CLASH utilises a concentric rear triangle pivot at the wheel axis. Connecting the seat stay and chain stay, the pivot uses big high-quality bearings (stiff, smooth and water resistant) from Enduro Bearings.
All this for what?
This positioning separates the brake forces and suspension function, which allows better control, shortens braking distances and reduces rider fatigue.
The position of the main pivot point has changed from previous models and is now lower and further back in comparison. It’s designed specifically for more responsive pedalling and more aggressive braking. Acceleration and deceleration phases are more efficient and kickback during suspension travel is minimised for more comfort and shock absorption.
The kinematics have been reworked to accept air and coil shocks, both FOX and RockShox models. The frame incorporates 165mm of travel and is designed to accommodate a 170 -180mm fork.
Afterall, more is less and less is more...
As with all of our frames, we’ve paid special attention to the deformation points. In other words, we’ve strengthened these areas. We’d class the CLASH as a forgiving but precise bike.The CLASH is the successor of the META SX.
How much more does one need?
THE RANGE
CLASH Signature
Fork: FOX 36 FACTORY, 180mm, 15mm axle, high / low speed Compression, high / low speed Rebound
Shock: FOX FLOAT DHX2 FACTORY, 2 positions, compression, rebound
Brakes: SHIMANO XT, 200mm/200mm
Transmission: SRAM DESCENDANT EAGLE 7K X-Sync, 32t, boost 170mm on S/M, 175mm on L/XL
SRAM GX EAGLE 1230, 10-50, 12sp
Price: 4.299€ / 4,399USD / 5,499CAD
CLASH Race
Fork: ROCKSHOX LYRIK RC2, 180mm, 15mm axle, compression, rebound, boost
Shock: ROCKSHOX SUPER DELUXE RCT Coil, 230x65mm, 2 positions, compression, rebound
Brakes: SRAM Guide RE, 200mm/200mm
Transmission: SRAM DESCENDANT EAGLE 7K X-Sync, 32t, boost 170mm on S/M, 175mm on L/XL
SRAM PG-1230, 10-50, 12sp
Price: 3.499€ / 3,599USD / 4,699CAD / 4.999AU$
CLASH Essential
Fork: ROCKSHOX LYRIK RC, 180mm, 15mm axle, boost
Shock: ROCKSHOX DELUXE RT, 230x65mm, 2 positions
Brakes: SRAM GUIDE T, 200mm/200mm
Transmission: SRAM DESCENDANT EAGLE 6K X-Sync, 32t, boost 170mm on S/M, 175mm on L/XL
SRAM NX EAGLE 1230, 10-50, 12sp
Price: 2.799€ / 2,899USD / 3,699CAD / 3.999AU$
CLASH Origin
Fork: ROCKSHOX YARI RC, 180mm, 15mm axle, boost
Shock: ROCKSHOX DELUXE RT, 230x65mm, 2 positions
Brakes: SRAM GUIDE T, 200mm/200mm
Transmission: SRAM DESCENDANT 6K, 32t, 170mm on S/M, 175mm on L/XL
SRAM PG-1130, 10-42, 11sp
Price: 2.199€ / 2,299USD / 2,999CAD / 3.199AU$
