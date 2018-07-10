Commencal Introduces The Clash

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal Bicycles





The CLASH is the bike for those who want everything!



We’re not going to deny that it has a little air of the FURIOUS about it and we believe that is definitely not a bad thing!



Like its big brother, it has 27.5 wheels and its niche is VERSATILITY! Why simply ride enduro? You can get so much more out of the CLASH, from a pedal with the kids through to full-on freeride...



Faithful to its rider, it adapts to the situation, whatever the terrain. A simple and effective bike, capable of anything!





A modern bike that has all the latest standards:

The CLASH is the successor of the META SX.



THE RANGE

CLASH Signature

Fork: FOX 36 FACTORY, 180mm, 15mm axle, high / low speed Compression, high / low speed Rebound

Shock: FOX FLOAT DHX2 FACTORY, 2 positions, compression, rebound

Brakes: SHIMANO XT, 200mm/200mm

Transmission: SRAM DESCENDANT EAGLE 7K X-Sync, 32t, boost 170mm on S/M, 175mm on L/XL

SRAM GX EAGLE 1230, 10-50, 12sp

Price: 4.299€ / 4,399USD / 5,499CAD



CLASH Race

Fork: ROCKSHOX LYRIK RC2, 180mm, 15mm axle, compression, rebound, boost

Shock: ROCKSHOX SUPER DELUXE RCT Coil, 230x65mm, 2 positions, compression, rebound

Brakes: SRAM Guide RE, 200mm/200mm

Transmission: SRAM DESCENDANT EAGLE 7K X-Sync, 32t, boost 170mm on S/M, 175mm on L/XL

SRAM PG-1230, 10-50, 12sp

Price: 3.499€ / 3,599USD / 4,699CAD / 4.999AU$



CLASH Essential

Fork: ROCKSHOX LYRIK RC, 180mm, 15mm axle, boost

Shock: ROCKSHOX DELUXE RT, 230x65mm, 2 positions

Brakes: SRAM GUIDE T, 200mm/200mm

Transmission: SRAM DESCENDANT EAGLE 6K X-Sync, 32t, boost 170mm on S/M, 175mm on L/XL

SRAM NX EAGLE 1230, 10-50, 12sp

Price: 2.799€ / 2,899USD / 3,699CAD / 3.999AU$



CLASH Origin

Fork: ROCKSHOX YARI RC, 180mm, 15mm axle, boost

Shock: ROCKSHOX DELUXE RT, 230x65mm, 2 positions

Brakes: SRAM GUIDE T, 200mm/200mm

Transmission: SRAM DESCENDANT 6K, 32t, 170mm on S/M, 175mm on L/XL

SRAM PG-1130, 10-42, 11sp

Price: 2.199€ / 2,299USD / 2,999CAD / 3.199AU$



When necessary, it knows how to be the good guy. Beautiful, charismatic, endearing, approachable, sociable, daring, dynamic, faithful, committed, sensitive and robust. But deep down, this one is wild at heart. Aggressive, arrogant, impulsive, manipulative, resentful and stubborn.- Metric shock 230*65- Boost- 27.5’’ wheels- 2.6 maximum tyre sizeThe CLASH utilises a concentric rear triangle pivot at the wheel axis. Connecting the seat stay and chain stay, the pivot uses big high-quality bearings (stiff, smooth and water resistant) from Enduro Bearings.All this for what?This positioning separates the brake forces and suspension function, which allows better control, shortens braking distances and reduces rider fatigue.The position of the main pivot point has changed from previous models and is now lower and further back in comparison. It’s designed specifically for more responsive pedalling and more aggressive braking. Acceleration and deceleration phases are more efficient and kickback during suspension travel is minimised for more comfort and shock absorption.The kinematics have been reworked to accept air and coil shocks, both FOX and RockShox models. The frame incorporates 165mm of travel and is designed to accommodate a 170 -180mm fork.Afterall, more is less and less is more...As with all of our frames, we’ve paid special attention to the deformation points. In other words, we’ve strengthened these areas. We’d class the CLASH as a forgiving but precise bike.How much more does one need?