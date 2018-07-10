PRESS RELEASES

Commencal Introduces The Clash

Jul 10, 2018
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Commencal Bicycles

When necessary, it knows how to be the good guy. Beautiful, charismatic, endearing, approachable, sociable, daring, dynamic, faithful, committed, sensitive and robust. But deep down, this one is wild at heart. Aggressive, arrogant, impulsive, manipulative, resentful and stubborn.




The CLASH is the bike for those who want everything!

We’re not going to deny that it has a little air of the FURIOUS about it and we believe that is definitely not a bad thing!

Like its big brother, it has 27.5 wheels and its niche is VERSATILITY! Why simply ride enduro? You can get so much more out of the CLASH, from a pedal with the kids through to full-on freeride...

Faithful to its rider, it adapts to the situation, whatever the terrain. A simple and effective bike, capable of anything!


A modern bike that has all the latest standards:
- Metric shock 230*65
- Boost
- 27.5’’ wheels
- 2.6 maximum tyre size

The CLASH utilises a concentric rear triangle pivot at the wheel axis. Connecting the seat stay and chain stay, the pivot uses big high-quality bearings (stiff, smooth and water resistant) from Enduro Bearings.

All this for what?
This positioning separates the brake forces and suspension function, which allows better control, shortens braking distances and reduces rider fatigue.


The position of the main pivot point has changed from previous models and is now lower and further back in comparison. It’s designed specifically for more responsive pedalling and more aggressive braking. Acceleration and deceleration phases are more efficient and kickback during suspension travel is minimised for more comfort and shock absorption.

The kinematics have been reworked to accept air and coil shocks, both FOX and RockShox models. The frame incorporates 165mm of travel and is designed to accommodate a 170 -180mm fork.
Afterall, more is less and less is more...

As with all of our frames, we’ve paid special attention to the deformation points. In other words, we’ve strengthened these areas. We’d class the CLASH as a forgiving but precise bike.

The CLASH is the successor of the META SX.

How much more does one need?






THE RANGE

CLASH Signature
Fork: FOX 36 FACTORY, 180mm, 15mm axle, high / low speed Compression, high / low speed Rebound
Shock: FOX FLOAT DHX2 FACTORY, 2 positions, compression, rebound
Brakes: SHIMANO XT, 200mm/200mm
Transmission: SRAM DESCENDANT EAGLE 7K X-Sync, 32t, boost 170mm on S/M, 175mm on L/XL
SRAM GX EAGLE 1230, 10-50, 12sp
Price: 4.299€ / 4,399USD / 5,499CAD


CLASH Race
Fork: ROCKSHOX LYRIK RC2, 180mm, 15mm axle, compression, rebound, boost
Shock: ROCKSHOX SUPER DELUXE RCT Coil, 230x65mm, 2 positions, compression, rebound
Brakes: SRAM Guide RE, 200mm/200mm
Transmission: SRAM DESCENDANT EAGLE 7K X-Sync, 32t, boost 170mm on S/M, 175mm on L/XL
SRAM PG-1230, 10-50, 12sp
Price: 3.499€ / 3,599USD / 4,699CAD / 4.999AU$


CLASH Essential
Fork: ROCKSHOX LYRIK RC, 180mm, 15mm axle, boost
Shock: ROCKSHOX DELUXE RT, 230x65mm, 2 positions
Brakes: SRAM GUIDE T, 200mm/200mm
Transmission: SRAM DESCENDANT EAGLE 6K X-Sync, 32t, boost 170mm on S/M, 175mm on L/XL
SRAM NX EAGLE 1230, 10-50, 12sp
Price: 2.799€ / 2,899USD / 3,699CAD / 3.999AU$


CLASH Origin
Fork: ROCKSHOX YARI RC, 180mm, 15mm axle, boost
Shock: ROCKSHOX DELUXE RT, 230x65mm, 2 positions
Brakes: SRAM GUIDE T, 200mm/200mm
Transmission: SRAM DESCENDANT 6K, 32t, 170mm on S/M, 175mm on L/XL
SRAM PG-1130, 10-42, 11sp
Price: 2.199€ / 2,299USD / 2,999CAD / 3.199AU$

MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles

19 Comments

  • + 3
 Loved the old Meta SX. this one should be fantastic as well. especially at that price and with the split pivot rear. they might have a winner here. i'm just happy companies are making freeride style bikes again.
  • + 2
 I guess I’m getting old...I thought the music choice for this video was terrible. Nothing against this style of music...but using a song that drops f-bombs and racial slurs in an ad campaign was simply a miss for me.
  • - 1
 Design in Malice by Jedi Mind Tricks and it's at least 6 or 8 yo. Though, I do agree with you, I bet most of the Commencals employees are french and do not understand English well enough, or at least the person in charge of the video editing doesn't Frown .

How not to edit your video 101 by Commencal Big Grin .
  • + 5
 Darn millenials and their hippity hop!!!
  • + 1
 @me2menow: it's hippity hoppity
  • + 1
 Agree, I couldn't concentrate on the bike with Mike Tyson hollering about droppin' three in someones neck...
  • + 1
 I dig the idea of a 180mm fork and a bit less suspension in the rear. I'm sure the bike is fantastic and likely rides entirely different from the Supreme SX but from the standpoint of a consumer it seems like the two bikes might clash over customers a bit.
  • + 2
 i see what you did there. good pun.
  • + 2
 If Joe Strummer was a bike... It's versatile, it's punk, it's called "The clash", and it will probably be taken from us too soon.
  • + 4
 I bet this thing can rock the casbah
  • + 1
 you could say this bike puts the clampdown on steep trails
  • + 1
 Oh shit commencal just went split pivot!!!!

Does it ride like a trek slash or a devinci?
  • + 0
 Why was the Meta SX replaced so quickly? It seemed quite fine and was barley around for much time. Plus more travel and a sick suspension system
  • + 3
 you're thinking of the Supreme SX. The Meta SX runs on the same suspension platform from the Meta V3 and it's been around for years.
  • + 1
 @ryanandrewrogers: indeed. Still missing those neon matte finishes though.
  • - 1
 One thing more I can tell you people will want right off the bat is a bottle mount inside the front triangle. Going from past PB comment sections anyways LoL

Less SRAM/RockShox and more Shimano/Fox would be better.
  • + 1
 So sick! This really makes me question if it's this or a canyon torque ill
  • + 1
 Flat TT's FTW
  • + 0
 One of the best videos from Trestle in quite a while. . .

Post a Comment



